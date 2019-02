Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pippa Mann added her name to the 103td Indy 500 entry list on Tuesday with an announcement from Clauson-Marshall Racing.

Partnering with Ross Motorsports, this will be the first time Clauson-Marshall has entered the prestigious race, which will be run on May 26, 2019 and televised on NBC.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity to join Clauson-Marshall Racing for their first Indianapolis 500,” Mann said in a press release. “This is more than just a car entry to me and the journey has been an emotional one. Carrying the #39 on my Chevy entry is an honor that I don’t take lightly, and I’m grateful to Tim Clauson, Richard Marshall and Stanley Ross for believing in me.”

Founded in 2016 in memory of USAC Midget and Sprint Car champion Bryan Clauson, the Driven2SaveLives team has been dedicated to the cause of organ donation since the beginning. After losing his life in a Midget race in 2016, Clauson’s organs saved five lives and healed many others.

Mann has made six Indy 500 starts with a best finish of 17th in her most recent appearance in 2017.

Mann’s last four starts in the 500 came with breast cancer awareness and the Susan G Komen Foundation adorning her livery.

Bryan Clauson made three Indy 500 starts before his fatal accident.

“In 2012, it was a privilege to come to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a dad to a driver who was competing in his first Indy 500,” said Tim Clauson. “Now, we are honored to have an entry in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. We are especially honored to partner with Driven2SaveLives, after organ and tissue donation became an important part of our lives in 2016.

“Merging our dirt programs with the Indy 500 program is very important to our future, and we are fortunate to have Pippa Mann behind the wheel. After watching the way she handled the circumstances of last year with such grace, we were sure that if we could help her return to the speedway, we would.”

Clauson finished 30th in 2012. His best finish was a 23rd in 2016.

Driven2SaveLives is an Indiana Donor Network campaign to raise awareness around the need for organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation.

With more than 114,000 people currently waiting on an organ transplant, raising awareness is critical. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and impact up to 75 others.

An estimated 20 patients die each day because they did not receive an organ in time, including the legendary NASCAR artist Sam Bass.

“We’re pleased to see Indiana Donor Network continue its involvement in the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, especially after our successful partnership last year in the inaugural Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink at the dirt track,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “It’s even more gratifying to see Indiana Donor Network’s relationship with Clauson-Marshall Racing grow into support that is helping one of USAC’s best race teams climb to the Indy 500 and continue the legacy of Bryan Clauson both on short tracks and at the Speedway.”