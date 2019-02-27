Vettel crashes during F1 preseason testing

On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced the 2019 schedule for coverage of the American Flat Track series.
NBCSN will cover all 18 rounds of the most historic form of American motorcycle racing with shows falling in a highly-desirable weekend time slot and re-airs in the middle of the week. The schedule showcases four distinct track formats: one-mile ovals, half-mile ovals, short tracks and TTs (which incorporate a right-hand turn and a jump).
This is the third consecutive season that NBC will cover the series and it adds to a smorgasbord of events that include AMA Supercross and Motocross, NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA.
“American Flat Track has become a staple of our racing lineup on NBCSN,” said Jeff Macaluso, Senior Director, Programming, NBC Sports Group in a press release, “and we are excited to continue our partnership.”
Reaching speeds of almost 140 mph on dirt tracks around the country, American Flat Track is among the most exciting forms of racing.
“NBC Sports has provided the platform for American Flat Track to reach millions of new fans across the U.S.,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “With strong weekend programming slots and exciting storylines both on and off the track, we are forging the path to another record-breaking year for AFT on NBCSN in 2019.”
American Flat Track’s telecasts will be produced by NASCAR Productions, who are uniquely qualified to provide a window into the drama surrounding the weekly events.
Exclusive features and editorial content highlight the triumphs and tribulations of the world’s elite dirt track motorcycle racers as they battle for the win. Cutting-edge technology including aerial drone footage and onboard cameras will once again put viewers on the edge of their seats as the riders blaze around the tight confines of some of America’s greatest dirt tracks.
American Flat Track will kick off its highly-anticipated 2019 season with the Bigger, Better, and Faster Daytona TT presented under the lights of the Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The race will be telecast Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. ET.
The schedule for American Flat Track’s premiere telecasts on NBCSN follows, subject to change:
|Date
|Track, Location
|Track Type
|Time (ET)
|Sun., March 24
|Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
|TT
|4 p.m.
|Sun., March 31
|Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA
|Short Track
|4:30 p.m.
|Sun., April 28
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Half-Mile
|5 p.m.
|Sun., May 5
|Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ
|TT
|4:30 p.m.
|Sun., May 19
|Southern California Fair, Perris, CA
|Half-Mile
|12 p.m.
|Sun., May 26
|Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA
|Mile
|6 p.m.
|Sat., June 1
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Mile
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat., June 8
|Red Mile, Lexington, KY
|Mile
|2 p.m.
|Sun., June 23
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH
|Short Track
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat, July 6
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Half-Mile
|1 p.m.
|Sat., July 27
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Short Track
|12:30 p.m.
|Sat., August 10
|Buffalo Chip Campgrounds, Sturgis, SD
|TT
|12:30 p.m.
|Sat., August 10
|Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD
|Half-Mile
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., August 25
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|TT
|7 p.m.
|Sun., September 8
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Mile
|1:30 p.m.
|Sat., September 21
|Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA
|Half-Mile
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun., September 29
|Canterbury Park, Shakopee, MN
|Mile
|5 p.m.
|Sat., October 12
|Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ
|Mile
|10:30 p.m.