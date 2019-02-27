Vettel
AP

Vettel crashes during F1 preseason testing

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 10:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

MONTMELO, Spain — Sebastian Vettel crashed into a tire barrier in Formula One preseason testing on Wednesday, damaging his Ferrari but not sustaining any injuries.

Vettel lost control on Turn 3 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, going through the gravel and hitting the wall.

Ferrari said Vettel was “off due to a mechanical problem.” It said the car was sent back to the garage “for all the needed checks.”

The Italian team did not specify what problem led to Vettel’s crash in the morning session of the second of four days of testing.

The crash prompted a red flag, and Vettel’s Ferrari had to be towed back to the garage.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz was leading Wednesday’s session with a time of 1 minute, 17.144 seconds, the fastest so far after six days of testing. Vettel had the second fastest time of the day, followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas.

Also Wednesday, McLaren said two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will be the team’s ambassador and continue to advise its drivers and engineers, as well as “drive at selected tests to support the development” of the team’s cars for 2020.

Alonso, who was at the Barcelona track on Tuesday, will drive for McLaren in this year’s Indy 500.

Renault said Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin, who raced for Williams last season, will be the team’s reserve driver in 2019.

Testing will continue through Friday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, home to the Spanish Grand Prix.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix is on March 17.

NBC announces 2019 American Flat Track schedule

American Flat Track
By Dan BeaverFeb 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced the 2019 schedule for coverage of the American Flat Track series.

NBCSN will cover all 18 rounds of the most historic form of American motorcycle racing with shows falling in a highly-desirable weekend time slot and re-airs in the middle of the week. The schedule showcases four distinct track formats: one-mile ovals, half-mile ovals, short tracks and TTs (which incorporate a right-hand turn and a jump).

This is the third consecutive season that NBC will cover the series and it adds to a smorgasbord of events that include AMA Supercross and Motocross, NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA.

“American Flat Track has become a staple of our racing lineup on NBCSN,” said Jeff Macaluso, Senior Director, Programming, NBC Sports Group in a press release, “and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

Reaching speeds of almost 140 mph on dirt tracks around the country, American Flat Track is among the most exciting forms of racing.

“NBC Sports has provided the platform for American Flat Track to reach millions of new fans across the U.S.,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “With strong weekend programming slots and exciting storylines both on and off the track, we are forging the path to another record-breaking year for AFT on NBCSN in 2019.”

American Flat Track’s telecasts will be produced by NASCAR Productions, who are uniquely qualified to provide a window into the drama surrounding the weekly events.

Exclusive features and editorial content highlight the triumphs and tribulations of the world’s elite dirt track motorcycle racers as they battle for the win. Cutting-edge technology including aerial drone footage and onboard cameras will once again put viewers on the edge of their seats as the riders blaze around the tight confines of some of America’s greatest dirt tracks.

American Flat Track will kick off its highly-anticipated 2019 season with the Bigger, Better, and Faster Daytona TT presented under the lights of the Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The race will be telecast Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

The schedule for American Flat Track’s premiere telecasts on NBCSN follows, subject to change:

Date Track, Location Track Type Time (ET)
Sun., March 24 Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL TT 4 p.m.
Sun., March 31 Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA Short Track 4:30 p.m.
Sun., April 28 Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX Half-Mile 5 p.m.
Sun., May 5 Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ TT 4:30 p.m.
Sun., May 19 Southern California Fair, Perris, CA Half-Mile 12 p.m.
Sun., May 26 Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA Mile 6 p.m.
Sat., June 1 Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Mile 2:30 p.m.
Sat., June 8 Red Mile, Lexington, KY Mile 2 p.m.
Sun., June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH Short Track 2:30 p.m.
Sat, July 6 Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH Half-Mile 1 p.m.
Sat., July 27 Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY Short Track 12:30 p.m.
Sat., August 10 Buffalo Chip Campgrounds, Sturgis, SD TT 12:30 p.m.
Sat., August 10 Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD Half-Mile 1:30 p.m.
Sun., August 25 Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL TT 7 p.m.
Sun., September 8 Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Mile 1:30 p.m.
Sat., September 21 Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA Half-Mile 3:30 p.m.
Sun., September 29 Canterbury Park, Shakopee, MN Mile 5 p.m.
Sat., October 12 Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ Mile 10:30 p.m.