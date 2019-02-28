Charles Leclerc
Ferrari’s Leclerc sets fastest time of F1 preseason tests

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 7:42 PM EST
MONTMELO, Spain — Ferrari newcomer Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap time so far in Formula One preseason testing in northeastern Spain on Thursday.

His lap of 1 minute, 16.231 seconds was only 0.05 seconds short of the track record for the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit set by Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for last season’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Leclerc was 20 minutes away from completing a trouble-free session when his Ferrari came to a stop on a straightaway.

His 138 laps were second to Williams rookie George Russell, who led the field with 140 laps on the day.

Defending champion Hamilton had another mundane session, clocking the 10th-fastest time while sharing the wheel with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Testing concludes on Friday.

Justin Barcia to miss Atlanta Supercross for concussion protocol

By Dan BeaverFeb 28, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Justin Barcia will not compete in this week’s Supercross Round 9 at Atlanta because he is being evaluated for a possible concussion suffered Wednesday in a training crash on his track in Florida.

Barcia began the season with a win on the muddy track in Anaheim I and has finished in the top 10 in six of seven events since. He is currently sixth in the points, 53 behind leader Cooper Webb.

Barcia is considered a local favorite for Atlanta fans after spending several years riding at the Millsaps Training Facility in Cairo, Ga.

Teammate Aaron Plessinger will be the only Monster Energy Yamaha rider this week.