Joao Barbosa’s passion for racing made possible by IMSA

In his first Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car race in 1999, Joao Barbosa earned a class win at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn. He went on to score class poles in his next three races. Since then, his career has been inextricably linked to sports car racing and IMSA.
But it was not until his time with Brumos Racing in 2007 that Barbosa claims as the true turning point in his career.
“The most defining moment of my career was when I moved to the U.S. and started racing with Brumos Racing,” Barbosa told the NASCAR America crew on Thursday. “I was able to do some races with Hurley Haywood. Then I was probably the right time in the right spot, which doesn’t happen very often with me – when Hurley decided to retire from racing and I was there. And they said, ‘why don’t you just jump into Hurley’s seat.’ ”
In the Rolex Grand-Am Series, Barbosa scored 12 wins. Since the series has become the Weathertech Sports Car Championship Series, he’s added nine more with at least one win per year in the first five seasons.
“IMSA has been the most important part of my career … that’s where my career has been; that’s where my heart has been. I couldn’t be in a better spot to race right now,” Barbosa said.
The 2019 campaign did not get off to the start he wanted. Experiencing technical issues at the beginning of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, he ultimately lost 20 laps to the lead and finished seventh in class.
“Last year, we had a really good Rolex 24 – we won the race – we had a terrible Sebring 12 Hour race,” Barbosa said. “This year, we had a not-so-good 24 so hopefully we’ll catch up on Sebring.”
For more, watch the video above.
Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter
The points battle continues to take center stage in Round 9 of the Supercross season.
Last week’s winner Eli Tomac topped qualification with a lap of 47.915 seconds, placing him ahead of Marvin Musquin (47.966) and Dean Wilson (48.034).
Lurking in fourth was points leader Cooper Webb (48.146), but before anyone thinks this is a sign of weakness, it will pay to remember this is a rider who does not tip his hand until the race.
Ken Roczen posted the seventh-best time of 48.524.
Cedric Soubeyras was the fastest rider from Group B with a lap of 50.537.
Click here for combined qualifying results
MORE: Austin Forkner: When hyperbole simply isn’t enough
In the 250 class:
In the East versus West battle, the West won qualification with Dylan Ferrandis marginally better (.015 seconds) than Justin Cooper.
Austin Forkner went down in the whoops and appeared to land on his hand in 250 East Qualification 2. Two minutes later, he was off course with another crash. Incredibly, he ended in third.
Adam Cianciarulo oversteered his bike in the sand and had his own off-bike occasion in 250 West Qualification 2. He climbed back on and posted the second-best time.
In the East, Cooper posted the fastest overall lap with a time of 47.978. He bettered Chase Sexton’s lap of 48.112 and Forkner’s 48.771.
In the West, Ferrandis topped the speed chart with a lap of 47.963 over Cianciarulo (48.052) and Colt Nichols (48.155).
Click here for combined East qualifying results
Click here for combined West qualifying results
Qualification each week can be seen live with NBC’s Sport Gold Supercross / Motocross season pass, which can be purchased at https://www.nbcsports.com/gold.
MORE: Atlanta Preview: East meets West
MORE: Justin Barcia to miss Atlanta Supercross
Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter