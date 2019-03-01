Supercross Preview: East meets West in 250 showdown

By Dan BeaverMar 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

“East is East, and West is West, and never the twain shall meet,” wrote Rudyard Kipling in 1889. Some 130 years later, the AMA Supercross is out to prove him wrong in the 250 class.

Kipling’s tale of an epic showdown between two strong men standing face to face “tho’ they come (from) the ends of the earth” will play out in Atlanta as the best of the East, Austin Forkner takes on Adam Cianciarulo and the rest of the Western contingent.

Last week, Forkner added another weekend to his perfect start and enters with three wins. In five starts in the West division, Cianciarulo also has three victories and another pair of top-fives to his credit. The two bring their respective points’ lead into the battle that only one can win. And if not Forkner or Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath (West), Jordon Smith, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton (East) also bring perfect records of top-five finishes to the weekend.

This will be the first of two matchups between the East and West divisions in the 250 class. The other will be in the season finale in Las Vegas.

In the 450 class, Cooper Webb will try to protect a lead that stands at six points over Ken Roczen. Last week Webb finished second  to Eli Tomac, but managed to gain a little ground over Roczen in fourth.

Justin Barcia will miss his first round of the season after crashing on his test track in Florida. The winner of the opening round in Anaheim, he has finished in the top 10 in all but one race since.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and NBCSN

Last Week:

Eli Tomac got back on track with his second win of the year over Cooper Webb and Chad Reed in the 450 class.
Austin Forkner remained perfect with a win over Jordon Smith and Chase Sexton in the 250 class.

Last Year:

This was a Triple Crown event.
Jason Anderson (2-1-4) beat Marvin Musquin (4-5-1) and Eli Tomac (5-3-2) in the 450 class.
In 250s, Austin Forkner (4-2-3) won over Zach Osborne (1-3-5) and Jordon Smith (3-4-6) in the 250 class.

Winners

450s:
[4] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, and Arlington)
[2] Eli Tomac (San Diego and Detroit)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250 West:
[3] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland and San Diego)
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

250 East:
[3] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington and Detroit)

Top-5s

450s:
Ken Roczen (8)
Marvin Musquin (6)
Eli Tomac (6)
Cooper Webb (6)
Blake Baggett (4)
Dean Wilson (2)
Joey Savatgy (2)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (1)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Bogle (1)
Justin Brayton (1)

250 West:
Shane McElrath (5)
Adam Cianciarulo (5)
Colt Nichols (4)
RJ Hampshire (3)
Dylan Ferrandis (3)
James Decotis (2)
Jacob Hayes (1)
Garrett Marchbanks (1)
Jess Pettis (1)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (3)
Jordon Smith (3)
Justin Cooper (3)
Chase Sexton (3)
Martin Davalos (2)
Alex Martin (1)

Points Leaders

450s:
Cooper Webb (173)
Ken Roczen (167)
Marvin Musquin (161)
Eli Tomac (160)
Dean Wilson (122)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (114)
Shane McElrath (106)
Colt Nichols (104)
Dylan Ferrandis (102)
RJ Hampshire (75)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (78)
Jordon Smith (65)
Justin Cooper (63)
Chase Sexton (60)
Alex Martin (51)

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Qualification report for Atlanta Supercross

SupercrossLIVE.com
By Dan BeaverMar 2, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

The points battle continues to take center stage in Round 9 of the Supercross season.

Last week’s winner Eli Tomac topped qualification with a lap of 47.915 seconds, placing him ahead of Marvin Musquin (47.966) and Dean Wilson (48.034).

Lurking in fourth was points leader Cooper Webb (48.146), but before anyone thinks this is a sign of weakness, it will pay to remember this is a rider who does not tip his hand until the race.

Ken Roczen posted the seventh-best time of 48.524.

Cedric Soubeyras was the fastest rider from Group B with a lap of 50.537.

Click here for combined qualifying results

MORE: Austin Forkner: When hyperbole simply isn’t enough

In the 250 class:

In the East versus West battle, the West won qualification with Dylan Ferrandis marginally better (.015 seconds) than Justin Cooper.

Austin Forkner went down in the whoops and appeared to land on his hand in 250 East Qualification 2. Two minutes later, he was off course with another crash. Incredibly, he ended in third.

Adam Cianciarulo oversteered his bike in the sand and had his own off-bike occasion in 250 West Qualification 2. He climbed back on and posted the second-best time.

In the East, Cooper posted the fastest overall lap with a time of 47.978. He bettered Chase Sexton’s lap of 48.112 and Forkner’s 48.771.

In the West, Ferrandis topped the speed chart with a lap of 47.963 over Cianciarulo (48.052) and Colt Nichols (48.155).

Click here for combined East qualifying results
Click here for combined West qualifying results

Qualification each week can be seen live with NBC’s Sport Gold Supercross / Motocross season pass, which can be purchased at https://www.nbcsports.com/gold.

MORE: Atlanta Preview: East meets West
MORE: Justin Barcia to miss Atlanta Supercross

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter