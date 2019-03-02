Qualification report for Atlanta Supercross

The points battle continues to take center stage in Round 9 of the Supercross season.
Last week’s winner Eli Tomac topped qualification with a lap of 47.915 seconds, placing him ahead of Marvin Musquin (47.966) and Dean Wilson (48.034).
Lurking in fourth was points leader Cooper Webb (48.146), but before anyone thinks this is a sign of weakness, it will pay to remember this is a rider who does not tip his hand until the race.
Ken Roczen posted the seventh-best time of 48.524.
Cedric Soubeyras was the fastest rider from Group B with a lap of 50.537.
In the 250 class:
In the East versus West battle, the West won qualification with Dylan Ferrandis marginally better (.015 seconds) than Justin Cooper.
Austin Forkner went down in the whoops and appeared to land on his hand in 250 East Qualification 2. Two minutes later, he was off course with another crash. Incredibly, he ended in third.
Adam Cianciarulo oversteered his bike in the sand and had his own off-bike occasion in 250 West Qualification 2. He climbed back on and posted the second-best time.
In the East, Cooper posted the fastest overall lap with a time of 47.978. He bettered Chase Sexton’s lap of 48.112 and Forkner’s 48.771.
In the West, Ferrandis topped the speed chart with a lap of 47.963 over Cianciarulo (48.052) and Colt Nichols (48.155).
