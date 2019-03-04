INDYCAR Photo
Getty Images

IndyCar Preview: Past champions still contenders?

By Michael EubanksMar 4, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Editor’s Note: Over the next two days, MotorsportsTalk will preview all full-time entries competing in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series. Our first preview features all seven past champions who will compete this season. 

The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series begins on March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Additional coverage can be found on NBC Sports Gold.

Scott Dixon – #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2003, 2008, 2013, 2015 & 2018 IndyCar Series Champion

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Scott Dixon may be the best IndyCar driver in the last 20 years, but whenever he decides to hang up his helmet, he should be viewed as one of the greatest ever. His 2018 season is a perfect example. Dixon eclipsed Michael Andretti as the third-winningest IndyCar driver with his victory in the first race at Belle Isle, and took to the top spot in the points standings with a win at Texas Motor Speedway a week later – a position he would not relinquish for the remainder of the season en route to his fifth championship.

Dixon has not finished lower than third in points during 11 of the 12 last seasons. The Kiwi driver was, not surprisingly, fast in February’s tests at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Circuit of the Americas, with a best finish of fourth in COTA’s third session. With the same team, strategist, and engine manufacturer as last year, expect Dixon to pick up right where he left off last season and to be a threat to win on any given Sunday.

************************

Will Power – #12 Team Penske Chevrolet

2014 IndyCar Series Champion

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Prior to last season, Will Power had won nearly everything there is to win in IndyCar racing, with the exception of the sport’s marquee event, the Indianapolis 500. That changed when Power led 59 laps, including the final five, to win the 102nd running of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ (airing for the first time this season on NBC). Power also won the IndyCar Grand Prix on IMS’ road course and Gateway last season, and earned his 54th career pole at Portland to pass A.J. Foyt for second all-time.

Finishing third in the overall points standings last year, and having not finished outside the top five in points since a partial season in 2009, consistency will once again be the focus of Power’s 2019 campaign. Outperforming both Penske teammates last season and finishing third quickest in the combined results from IndyCar’s test sessions at Circuit of the Americas last month, Power enters 2019 with no need to stress much about his expectations – a much better development for a driver who had famously struggled to win the biggest prizes the sport has to offer. From here on out, each race win and championship simply adds to an already impressive resume. Power will surely reach victory lane once again this season, and he will likely be in contention throughout the year to win his first championship since 2014. 

************************

Ryan Hunter-Reay – #28 Andretti Autosport Honda

2012 IndyCar Series Champion

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2012 series champion — nicknamed “Captain America” — and 2014 Indianapolis 500 champion is the winningest American driver currently competing in the series with 18 victories, two of which came last season at the second race at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park and the final race of the season at Sonoma Raceway.

The Andretti Autosport driver looks to bring the heat once again this season, with more victories likely and another strong finish in the points standings not out of the question. Should he avoid too many DNF’s in 2019, don’t be surprised to see Hunter-Reay in contention for the title at Laguna Seca. Hunter-Reay was recently honored the National Automotive Racing Lifetime Achievement Award on February 23 by Jay Leno at the gala for the 13th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance in Florida. Hunter-Reay and longtime sponsor DHL will once again return to the #28 Honda.

************************

Josef Newgarden – #2 Team Penske Chevrolet

2017 IndyCar Series Champion

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Though a lack of consistent finishes obstructed Josef Newgarden from clenching back-to-back titles in 2018, he was still one of the season’s most dominant drivers. Newgarden scored four poles and three victories last season, taking the checkered flag first at ISM Raceway, Barber Motorsports Park and Road America. Newgarden lead 485 laps in 2018, the most of all drivers.

The 28-year-old will likely lead many more this year as he enters his third season with Team Penske. Newgarden has shown speed throughout preseason testing this year, finishing in the top half of the leaderboard in every session, including third in COTA’s first session. Known for his charismatic demeanor and raw talent, Newgarden remains a fan favorite. A second championship or first Indianapolis 500 victory are certainly not out of the realm of possibility for the Tennessean, who recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ashley while on vacation in Japan last October.

************************

Simon Pagenaud – #22 Team Penske Chevrolet

2016 IndyCar Series Champion

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Few drivers are probably looking forward to hitting the reset button this Sunday more than Simon Pagenaud. The 2016 series champion struggled throughout last season, failing to win a race for the first time since 2015. The Frenchman also failed to score a pole and led only 31 laps en route to a mere two podiums, though a second place finish at Texas last June began a streak of nine consecutive finishes of eighth or better to conclude the season. Pagenaud has also previously proven he is championship-caliber material in seasons prior, so 2018 was likely a fluke.

Once again returning to the familiar #22 Team Penske machine, Pagenaud finished a respectable fifth overall during IndyCar’s preseason testing at COTA. Don’t count him out of contending for wins this year and even as a dark horse pick for the championship.

************************

Sebastien Bourdais – #18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

2004, 2005, 2006 & 2007 ChampCar World Series Champion

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sebastien Bourdais might not be employed by a powerhouse team like Penske, Ganassi or Andretti, but he sure drives like he is, having won at least once each season since 2014 despite driving for more modestly budgeted teams including Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan.

Bourdais once again will return to Coyne this season in the familiar #18 Sealmaster Honda, and despite finishing in the bottom half of the charts during preseason testing last month, Bourdais is still expected to run up front throughout the year. Ranked sixth on the all-time wins column with 37 victories, don’t be surprised if Seabass nabs another win or two. A native of racing capital Le Mans, France, Bourdais and his family now call St. Petersburg, Florida home, which coincidentally is the site of this weekend’s season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 2017 and 2018 champion of the race, Bourdais looks to make it three in a row in St. Pete this Sunday.

************************

Tony Kanaan – #14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

2004 IndyCar Series Champion

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

One of the series’ most popular drivers, Tony Kanaan is the elder statesman of IndyCar. Entering his second season with A.J. Foyt Racing, one has to wonder how many more seasons the 44-year-old Brazilian has left in him. His 16th place finish in the points standings last year was his worst since missing four races in 2000. Kanaan’s 20 laps led in 2018 are also the fewest since his rookie season in 1998.

However, Kanaan isn’t ready to retire just yet. Determined to rebound in 2019, Kannan and his family recently moved from his longtime home in Miami to Indianapolis to be closer to the race team’s shop. Kanaan will also reunite with Scott Harner, who was hired to become A.J. Foyt Racing’s vice president of operations and Kanaan’s race strategist. Harner, whose motorsports career began in 1985, was in charge of Kanaan’s car during his four-year tenure at Ganassi from 2014-17. Though Kanaan and team owner A.J. Foyt would both likely be happy to see the #14 return to victory lane at any track, there is no other race that either want to win more than the Indianapolis 500. The 2013 champion of the race, Kanaan has IMS’s famed yard of bricks and Borg-Warner Trophy tattooed on his right arm.

Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo win Atlanta Supercross

SupercrossLIVE.com
By Dan BeaverMar 2, 2019, 10:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cooper Webb led Round 9 of the Supercross season flag to flag, but it was anything but an easy ride in Atlanta.

On Lap 5, Webb was under heavy pressure by teammate Marvin Musquin when he got crossed up in the sand. Musquin was right on his back wheel and actually got slowed up more than Webb. He lost a second in the incident.

Musquin closed to within less than half a second and forced Webb into a minor mistake. Webb overcame the pressure and extended his advantage to a full second again. Musquin closed to less than half a second a few laps later before Webb squirted out to another one-second lead.

Ultimately, it was a battle between Blake Baggett and Musquin that gave Webb a little breathing room. Baggett climbed into second on Lap 14 and kept the pressure on, but was never able to get close enough to force another mistake. Webb won his fifth race of the season and extended his points lead.

“It was all about lines,” Webb told NBCSN after the race. “I had to ride a little defensive, but also offensive. I knew there were a couple of places where they were catching me. I was searching, I was skimming, I was trying all kinds of stuff. I got a little tight in the middle, but by the end I found my groove.”

Baggett finished second and felt that the sand was partly to blame.

“The track conditions and the sand,” Baggett said. “It’s tough when they put sand in a Supercross event; I’m definitely not for it. You could get a run up to them, but then you were going through tear-offs so fast you needed to hang back.”

With his second-place finish, Baggett climbed into fifth in the points around Dean Wilson who finished eighth.

Musquin rounded out the podium.

Ken Roczen finished fourth and remains the only 450 rider with a perfect record of top-five finishes. He now sits 13 points behind Webb.

Aaron Plessinger rounded out the top five in fifth.

Eli Tomac had another slow start. He was 13th on Lap 1 and forced to make another charge through the field. He cracked the top 10 on Lap 5 and ultimately landed sixth on the leaderboard.

Complete Results
Points Standings

250s

It was a tale of brother versus brother (or at least teammate versus teammate) and East versus West when Adam Cianciarulo got around Chase Sexton on Lap 3 and set his sights on Austin Forkner. Nine laps later, the West Coast rider Cianciarulo passed Forkner and became the first to do so during the 2019 season.

Cianciarulo held on to win by nearly five seconds over Dylan Ferrandis.

It was his third Showdown win after winning the season finales at Las Vegas for the past two years. Cianciarulo is the first rider to win three Showdowns.

“Those guys are riding so good,” Cianciarulo told NBCSN after his victory. “I can’t say enough good things about Chase (Sexton) and Austin both. Their pace was unreal. For me it was just about trying to learn their pace and learn where they were better than me. That’s what I’m most proud of in that Main. I didn’t feel good all day. Honestly, I was pretty good in practice, but just terrible in my heat. I just stayed patient. I told myself on the line, ‘whatever you do, just do your very best the entire time.’ And my best was good enough for a win.”

Forkner grabbed the holeshot and appeared to have the race in hand until Cianciarulo chased him down. Two laps later, he lost second to another West rider Dylan Ferrandis. Forkner finished third, but it was the first time this year that Forkner lost a race after winning his heat earlier in the day on the heels of a perfect first three rounds of competition.

“I had a pretty rough day in practice,” Forkner said afterward. “I crashed twice pretty hard in the whoops and just wasn’t feeling it tonight. That’s where I was losing my time, obviously. That’s where I got passed both times.

“I just wasn’t willing to go any faster. Simple as that.”

Forkner made the decision to protect his points lead and keep from experiencing a disastrous run that might ultimately cost the championship. He ended the night with an 18-point lead over Justin Cooper and the field.

Sexton finished fourth and gave up minimal points to Forkner.

Cooper rounded out the top five.

Complete Results
250 East Points Standings
250 West Points Standings

450 Heat 1: Blake Baggett scored his first heat race of the season. … Points leader Cooper Webb kept the pressure on with a second-place finish. … Marvin Musquin rounded out the top three to give KTM a sweep. … Zach Osborne was knocked down in the first corner, but recovered to finish sixth.

450 Heat 2: Cole Seely led flag to flag. … Dean Wilson finished 2.155 seconds back in second. … Justin Brayton rounded out the top three. … Chad Reed slipped in the sand clipped wheels with Eli Tomac, who went to the ground. … Reed finished sixth; Tomac recovered to finish eighth.

450 Last Chance Qualifier: Justin Bogle dominated the LCQ with a margin of nearly nine seconds over Cedric Soubeyras. … Alex Ray finished third, another two seconds back. … Mike Alessi made his Main since March 2017 by taking the final transfer spot..

250 East Heat: Austin Forkner remained perfect for the time being. Through this heat, he had not lost a race yet this season through three rounds that included a Triple Crown event. … Forkner got off to his worst start of the season – allowing Chase Sexton the opportunity to get the holeshot and a more than one second lead. … A red flag gave Forkner the opportunity to catch back up and get the lead on the restart. … Sexton held on to finish second. … Martin Davalos rounded out the top three. … Wilson Fleming crashed on Lap 2 to bring out the red flag. … Anthony Rodriguez finished ninth to take the final transfer spot; Lorenzo Locurcio finished 10th and headed to the LCQ,

250 West Heat: Shane McElrath grabbed the holeshot, but he had pressure from Colt Nichols throughout the heat. … He nipped Nichols by one second. … Adam Cianciarulo rounded out the top three. That was a great recovery, however because Cianciarulo got squirrelly on the start and fell back to seventh on the first lap.  … Dylan Ferrandis slipped outside the top nine and had to battle his way back to seventh in order to secure a transfer spot. … Garrett Marchbanks took the final guaranteed spot in ninth. … Cameron McAdoo finished 10th and headed to the LCQ.

250 Last Chance Qualifier: East and West rode head to head for the first time in 2018. East rider Joshua Osby grabbed the win. … Jordan Bailey (East) and Cameron McAdoo (West) finished second and third respectively, but were less than a second behind the leader. … Kyle Cunningham (East) took the final transfer spot. … James Decotis (West) went down in the sand while running one position out of the transfer in fifth.

Points Leaders

450s
Cooper Webb (199) (5 wins)
Ken Roczen (186)
Marvin Musquin (182)
Eli Tomac (177) (2 wins)
Blake Baggett (142) (1 win)

250s West
Adam Cianciarulo (140 points) (4 wins)
Dylan Ferrandis (125)
Shane McElrath (123) (1)
Colt Nichols (120) (1)
RJ Hampshire (86)

250s East
Austin Forkner (99 points) (3 wins)
Justin Cooper (81)
Chase Sexton (79)
Jordon Smith (70)
Alex Martin (60)

Top 5s

450 top 5s
Ken Roczen: 9
Marvin Musquin: 7
Cooper Webb: 7
Eli Tomac: 6
Blake Baggett: 5
Dean Wilson: 2
Joey Savatgy: 2
Chad Reed: 2
Jason Anderson: 1
Justin Barcia: 1
Justin Bogle: 1
Justin Brayton: 1
Aaron Plessinger: 1

250 West top 5s
Adam Cianciarulo: 6
Shane McElrath: 5
Colt Nichols: 4
Dylan Ferrandis: 4
RJ Hampshire: 3
James Decotis: 2
Jacob Hayes: 1
Garrett Marchbanks: 1
Jess Pettis: 1

250 East top 5s
Austin Forkner: 4
Justin Cooper: 4
Chase Sexton: 4
Jordon Smith: 3
Martin Davalos: 2
Alex Martin: 1

Next race: March 9, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Season passes can be purchased at NBC Sports Gold.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter