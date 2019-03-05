SupercrossLIVE.com

AMA Supercross kicks off Daytona Bike Week

By Dan BeaverMar 5, 2019, 6:02 PM EST
Next week Supercross will hosts its 46th Daytona race in the 450 class and its 34th in 250s. This is a race that through the years has become interwoven into the fabric of the sport.

The 1974 450s race inaugurated the series with a victory for Pierre Karsmakers. In 1985, the 250 class got underway for the first time with a win for Eddie Warren.

Daytona has never fallen off the schedule – it is the only venue that has hosted a race every season – and with its unique position on the frontstretch of Daytona International Speedway, there is ample room to create one of the longest and most grueling tracks the riders will face all year.

Designed by NBC analyst Ricky Carmichael for the 12th consecutive year, the course features long straightaways, tall jumps and a variety of surfaces as the course transitions sand to dirt. The course stretches 3,100 feet in length.

Making this one of the most prestigious events to win is that it is part of Daytona’s famed Bike Week.

Seven riders have won their first Supercross race on this track, including Carmichael in 2000 and Justin Brayton last year.

Earlier this year, Blake Baggett scored his first win in Round 2 at Glendale, Ariz. Cooper Webb got his first career win at Anaheim II and has gone on to dominate Victory Lane.

In 250s, Travis Pastrana won his first race in 2000. Marvin Musquin followed in 2013.

Still, because of the uniqueness of this track, this is not a harbinger of the season champion. The winner of the Daytona Supercross has taken top honors only 21 times in 45 seasons. Ryan Dungey was the last to do so in 2015.

The action continues after the Supercross riders leave the track.

When they pack up and head for Indianapolis, the best in amateur racing hit the track for the 10th annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross scheduled for Sunday and Monday. In turn, that is followed by Vintage Supercross and ATV Supercross on Tuesday.

Finally, the American Flat Track series will kick off their season next Thursday with a dirt and asphalt TT track. This third annual event will use the tri-oval at the start / finish line. Jared Mees won that race last year by only .462 seconds over JD Beach.

IndyCar 2019 preview: Say hello to ROY contenders

By Michael EubanksMar 5, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Editor’s Note: Over the last two days, MotorsportsTalk has been previewing all full-time entries competing in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series. Our fourth preview features the full-season drivers competing for rookie of the year in 2019.

The 2019 season begins on March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Additional coverage can be found on NBC Sports Gold.

Colton Herta – #88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda

IndyCar

Second-generation racer Colton Herta enters his first full NTT IndyCar Series season after a successful Indy Lights career that included six wins, nine poles, and a runner-up finish in last year’s championship. At age 18, the son of ex-driver and current team owner Bryan Herta will be the youngest racer on the circuit, but he’s already had an impressive 2019 so far. In January, he helped BMW & Rahal Letterman Lanigan win the GTLM class in his first start in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and last month in IndyCar testing at Ciruit of the Americas, he topped the speed charts in three of the four sessions. It’s raised expectations a bit for his rookie season, but while Herta and the entire #88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing team are hoping to hit a home run, a few singles to start would be nice.

************************

Felix Rosenqvist – #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Malcolm Griffiths/FIA Formula E via Getty Images

Rosenqvist will be the third driver to pilot the #10 NTT Honda in three years, but there likely won’t be a fourth driver next season as the Swedish has been a driver that team owner Chip Ganassi has had an eye on for a long time. The Formula E veteran first tested for Ganassi at Mid-Ohio in 2016 and has already proven to be fast in preseason testing, finishing sixth quickest overall at COTA, ahead of teammate Scott Dixon. Driving for an established team like Ganassi, Rosenqvist is expected to perform well this year. Ganassi’s #10 car hasn’t reached victory lane since Tony Kanaan won at Fontana in 2014. Rosenqvist enters the 2019 season with an excellent opportunity to end that drought.

************************

Marcus Ericsson – #7 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Fellow Swede Marcus Ericsson finds himself in a new home for 2019. The former Formula One pilot will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut Sunday, driving the #7 Honda for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Ericsson finds himself in unfamiliar territory in his inaugural IndyCar season, but while he has never competed on an oval before, his F1 experience will surely help him on the road and street circuits. And after five years at the back of the F1 grid, 2019 is a golden opportunity for Ericsson to show what he’s truly made of. It’s too early to predict whether or not he’ll win this year, but he should be fairly competitive from the start.

************************

Santino Ferrucci – #19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

IndyCar

Santino Ferrucci enters 2019 returning to Dale Coyne Racing, where he ran four races last season with a best finish of 11th at Sonoma. Like Ericsson, Ferrucci – who spent nearly seven years in Europe trying to make it to Formula One – will learn to race on ovals for the first time in his career, starting with the biggest race of them all, the Indianapolis 500. His road and street course prospects look more promising for now, and he was a respectable 10th overall over the combined test sessions last month at COTA. Once heralded by GQ as “America’s most promising young driver”, Ferrucci is also seeking validation from fans and peers. Last year in Formula 2 at Silverstone, he had a public meltdown in which he purposely crashed into a teammate during the race. The subsequent backlash damaged his reputation, and Ferrucci has acknowledged his mistakes. If he can find speed and, just as importantly, avoid controversy, it’ll be a good start to earning the respect of IndyCar fans and making sure his decision to return Stateside was the right move.