IndyCar 2019 preview: Say hello to ROY contenders

By Michael EubanksMar 5, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Editor’s Note: Over the last two days, MotorsportsTalk has been previewing all full-time entries competing in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series. Our fourth preview features the full-season drivers competing for rookie of the year in 2019.

This week’s previews so far:

The Champions

The Veterans

The Young Stars

The 2019 season begins on March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Additional coverage can be found on NBC Sports Gold.

Colton Herta – #88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda

IndyCar

Second-generation racer Colton Herta enters his first full NTT IndyCar Series season after a successful Indy Lights career that included six wins, nine poles, and a runner-up finish in last year’s championship. At age 18, the son of ex-driver and current team owner Bryan Herta will be the youngest racer on the circuit, but he’s already had an impressive 2019 so far. In January, he helped BMW & Rahal Letterman Lanigan win the GTLM class in his first start in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and last month in IndyCar testing at Ciruit of the Americas, he topped the speed charts in three of the four sessions. It’s raised expectations a bit for his rookie season, but while Herta and the entire #88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing team are hoping to hit a home run, a few singles to start would be nice.

************************

Felix Rosenqvist – #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Malcolm Griffiths/FIA Formula E via Getty Images

Rosenqvist will be the third driver to pilot the #10 NTT Honda in three years, but there likely won’t be a fourth driver next season as the Swedish has been a driver that team owner Chip Ganassi has had an eye on for a long time. The Formula E veteran first tested for Ganassi at Mid-Ohio in 2016 and has already proven to be fast in preseason testing, finishing sixth quickest overall at COTA, ahead of teammate Scott Dixon. Driving for an established team like Ganassi, Rosenqvist is expected to perform well this year. Ganassi’s #10 car hasn’t reached victory lane since Tony Kanaan won at Fontana in 2014. Rosenqvist enters the 2019 season with an excellent opportunity to end that drought.

************************

Marcus Ericsson – #7 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Fellow Swede Marcus Ericsson finds himself in a new home for 2019. The former Formula One pilot will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut Sunday, driving the #7 Honda for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Ericsson finds himself in unfamiliar territory in his inaugural IndyCar season, but while he has never competed on an oval before, his F1 experience will surely help him on the road and street circuits. And after five years at the back of the F1 grid, 2019 is a golden opportunity for Ericsson to show what he’s truly made of. It’s too early to predict whether or not he’ll win this year, but he should be fairly competitive from the start.

************************

Santino Ferrucci – #19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

IndyCar

Santino Ferrucci enters 2019 returning to Dale Coyne Racing, where he ran four races last season with a best finish of 11th at Sonoma. Like Ericsson, Ferrucci – who spent nearly seven years in Europe trying to make it to Formula One – will learn to race on ovals for the first time in his career, starting with the biggest race of them all, the Indianapolis 500. His road and street course prospects look more promising for now, and he was a respectable 10th overall over the combined test sessions last month at COTA. Once heralded by GQ as “America’s most promising young driver”, Ferrucci is also seeking validation from fans and peers. Last year in Formula 2 at Silverstone, he had a public meltdown in which he purposely crashed into a teammate during the race. The subsequent backlash damaged his reputation, and Ferrucci has acknowledged his mistakes. If he can find speed and, just as importantly, avoid controversy, it’ll be a good start to earning the respect of IndyCar fans and making sure his decision to return Stateside was the right move.

Roger Penske remains one of racing’s most crucial figures

Roger Penske
Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been quite a few days for Team Penske.

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano drove Ford’s new Mustang to consecutive Cup victories the last two weeks, while in Australia reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin swept the weekend in the debut of that new version of the Mustang. Not bad for team owner Roger Penske.

It’s quite a start for Penske, who last month was inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame, feted at the Royal Automobile Club in London and celebrated his 82nd birthday. Penske in January hunkered down for the entire Rolex 24 at Daytona, where one of his two Acura entries pulled out a third-place finish.

Penske will spend this week chairing the Penske Corp., his privately held transportation services company ahead of the IndyCar season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. He will have three Chevrolets in the race, all piloted by championship-contending drivers.

The Penske wave of success is a continuation from last year when the organization celebrated its 500th overall win, Logano won the Cup championship , McLaughlin won the Supercars title and Will Power was Penske’s 17th Indianapolis 500 winner.

At a time when the value of motorsports is constantly questioned – the overall spend by teams, resources for technology and development, sponsorship budgets and marketing plans – Penske consistently gets the most bang for the buck. “The Captain” is one of the most important figures in North American racing and his unwavering support and commitment is a steadying force during tumultuous times.

Penske has been a consistent public supporter of NASCAR’s new rules package, which made its full debut Sunday at Las Vegas. NASCAR believes the new rules will make for better racing, though teams still don’t know how it will play out over an entire season. Fans have been essentially promised it will, at minimum, make for a more entertaining show.

The new rules have been received as both polarizing and promising, but Penske has been one of the most important backers of NASCAR’s direction.

“We all have a tendency to do what’s best for us, and at the end of the day we’ve got to think about what’s best for the company,” Penske said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “And my dad told me a long time ago if you’re always thinking about what’s best for you, your company is never going to get there. Your decisions are based on what’s best for the company, best for the industry, best for NASCAR.”

His opinion has been validated with two wins in the two races with the new competition package. The victories for Logano and Keselowski gave Penske the early edge in the Ford camp and the first celebrations with the Mustang. It also gave Penske another opportunity to prove he believes in letting his drivers race each other on the very edge when the checkered flag is on the line.

Logano and Keselowski raced more like rivals than teammates over the final lap at Las Vegas and that intense finish helped NASCAR tout Sunday as a success. But they would not have raced each other so hard if the boss doesn’t approve, and Penske’s philosophy was for the betterment of the overall product.

“I really don’t have any favorites,” he said. “Only one is going to win coming out of the stable. We’ve really told them to take care of each other, at the end of 10 laps the best man wins.”

Penske plans to be in St. Pete this weekend, thoroughly invested in Power, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and the IndyCar effort. Televisions placed throughout his at-track office will be tuned to the NASCAR events in Phoenix, and his executive team will have him briefed on every important development.

Racing at nearly every level is weathering a reset and searching for solid footing in a crowded sports and entertainment space. The rebuilding period has been trying for the entire motorsports industry, but so long as Penske is still firmly on board, the fight still has significant value.