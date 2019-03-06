Photos: Richard Shute/Auto Imagery

Don Schumacher to join Tony Stewart, Dario Franchitti, others in Motorsports Hall

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Don Schumacher has built the most successful organization in NHRA drag racing history, a seven-team behemoth that has earned 334 national event wins and 17 national championships in either Top Fuel or Funny Car.

Now, the man who is the figurehead for the organization but humbly likes to stay in the shadows while letting the success of his drivers and teams do his talking for him, will take his well-deserved place among the greatest names of motorsports.

Schumacher, 74, will be one of seven individuals inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America on Tuesday, March 12, at The Shores Resort in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, just a quick burnout from Daytona International Speedway.

Joining Schumacher will be NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, IndyCar great Dario Franchitti, motorsports pioneer Augie Duesenberg, motorcyclist Kevin Schwantz, sports car ace Phil Remington and at-large selection Linda “Miss Hurst Shifter” Vaughn.

It is a very humbling experience,” Schumacher said of his pending induction. “This is not something that I ever imagined being a part of.

“To be inducted into America’s Motorsports Hall of Fame with the Andretti’s and Foyt’s and Earnhardt and Garlits, and John Force and Jeff Gordon and on and on, these are the heroes of motorsports, and for my name to somehow be included in that is really a humbling, overwhelming experience for me.”

Schumacher was one of the most successful drag racers of his era in the 1960s and into the 1970s before stepping away from the sport to build a worldwide electronics company that employs over 2,000. He stayed away from drag racing for nearly a quarter-century before getting back into the game in 1998 with the formation of Don Schumacher Racing.

The next 20-plus years has been historic, including his own son, Tony Schumacher, becoming the most successful driver in Top Fuel racing history with eight championships and over 80 national event wins.

“It is really an honor to be able to represent NHRA Drag Racing in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America,” Schumacher said. “It allows me to represent the sport that I love and have been involved in for decades.

“I respect the sport and what it has accomplished for America, but also for my family. It’s a very, very rewarding experience to be able to be out there and represent NHRA Drag Racing.”

Funny car driver and former NHRA champion Ron Capps, who has the second-longest tenure among all DSR drivers, calls his boss’s induction “fantastic.”

“Being able to work for him and drive for him since 2005, I can tell you that he attacks his team ownership like he did as a racer,” Capps said of Schumacher. “If you look back at his driving career in the late 1960s and early 70s, he was an innovator.

“He was one of the first to have a multi-car team. He was one of the first to bring large corporate sponsors to drag racing and the championships he has as a team owner for Don Schumacher Racing tells you that he wakes up in the morning and still has that passion like he did when he was in the cockpit.”

Schumacher will be presented for induction by one of his drivers, Funny Car pilot “Fast Jack” Beckman, who has the third-longest tenure with DSR behind Tony Schumacher and Capps.

“I was beyond honored for my boss, and one of the baddest drivers in the country the first year I attended a drag race, to ask me to induct him,” Beckman said of Schumacher. “Of all the high level friends and fellow racing legends that he could have asked, I’m really not sure why he picked me. My tux is packed, I’ll work on a short speech, and I can’t wait to bring Don up on stage to make it official!”

Don Schumacher secured Funny Car victory No. 150 as a team owner two weeks ago at Phoenix, Arizona, when Matt Hagan captured the win. Schumacher will be looking for another win or two in Top Fuel and Funny Car later in the same week as his induction with the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, March 15-17.

The key to success to accomplish this is the hard work of my teams on all aspects,” Schumacher said. “From the guys that change the oil to the guys that do the bottom end, to the crew chiefs, to the drivers, to my management team; the people at the machine shop and the fab shop in Brownsburg (Indiana), everybody plays a part and works so hard and does such a phenomenal job.

“The fact that we have accomplished this is beyond belief for me. I got into the sport of NHRA Drag Racing back in the early 1960s. I never imagined winning any event, no less 334 events and multiple championships. It’s an overwhelming accomplishment that my people have accomplished for me and I’m the one being honored (referring to the HOF induction), but I have to tip my hat to all of my Don Schumacher Racing and Don Schumacher Motorsports employees.”

Five Things to watch for this IndyCar season

By Dan BeaverMar 6, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
With a new IndyCar season, there is always great anticipation. More than ever, this season showcases a lot of change. IndyCar has a new entitlement sponsor with NTT, a new network in NBC, fresh faces and two new race tracks to challenge the drivers.

Here are five things to watch for as the season begins.

    1. Fernando Alonso returns to IndyCar to compete in his second Indy 500. His first attempt in 2017 was met with great enthusiasm, but that was not his primary focus that season since he was running full time in Formula 1. He made a huge impression on the field by starting fifth and leading 27 laps before suffering an engine failure on Lap 179. In 2019, he could very well challenge for the win after taking the checkers in this year’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in his second start there.
    2. A crowded Rookie of the Year battle.  As much as 25 percent of the field could be made up of rookies on a given week. This talented crop of young guns brings a diverse background to the sport, from the second-generation Colton Herta’s experience in Indy Lights, to Marcus Ericsson’s five-year career in Formula 1 to Felix Rosenqvist’s time in Formula E, the rookies will launch off the grid fast.
    3. The addition of some legendary road courses. Laguna Seca and the Circuit of the Americas replace Sonoma Raceway in 2019. Both courses will be challenging and add cache to the series. Laguna Seca is heavily imprinted on road racers’ hearts while COTA is the only purpose-built, Formula 1 track in the country. And with an uncertain future for F1 on that track, IndyCar could rapidly become the cornerstone.
    4. Scott Dixon is chasing history. Seven is a magic number, but first Dixon has to get to six. He is chasing AJ Foyt’s record of seven Champ Car championships and Dixon is in sight of a record that seems to be unassailable. If he can win this season, he’ll be one away from Foyt and his seven, but also Formula 1’s Michael Schumacher, and NASCAR’s Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson who have also achieved that milestone.
    5. IndyCar has a fulltime home with NBC. After several years of splitting their time between multiple networks, they have a partner that is fully invested in growing the sport. The greatest impact could well be felt in the Indy 500, which airs on the network at 11 a.m. ET on May 26 and will have a new home for the first time in more than 50 years.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series begins on March 10 with the Streets of St. Petersburg at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Watch the entire 2019 IndyCar season on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold

