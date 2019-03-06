Five Things to watch for this IndyCar season

With a new IndyCar season, there is always great anticipation. More than ever, this season showcases a lot of change. IndyCar has a new entitlement sponsor with NTT, a new network in NBC, fresh faces and two new race tracks to challenge the drivers.
Here are five things to watch for as the season begins.
-
- Fernando Alonso returns to IndyCar to compete in his second Indy 500. His first attempt in 2017 was met with great enthusiasm, but that was not his primary focus that season since he was running full time in Formula 1. He made a huge impression on the field by starting fifth and leading 27 laps before suffering an engine failure on Lap 179. In 2019, he could very well challenge for the win after taking the checkers in this year’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in his second start there.
- A crowded Rookie of the Year battle. As much as 25 percent of the field could be made up of rookies on a given week. This talented crop of young guns brings a diverse background to the sport, from the second-generation Colton Herta’s experience in Indy Lights, to Marcus Ericsson’s five-year career in Formula 1 to Felix Rosenqvist’s time in Formula E, the rookies will launch off the grid fast.
- The addition of some legendary road courses. Laguna Seca and the Circuit of the Americas replace Sonoma Raceway in 2019. Both courses will be challenging and add cache to the series. Laguna Seca is heavily imprinted on road racers’ hearts while COTA is the only purpose-built, Formula 1 track in the country. And with an uncertain future for F1 on that track, IndyCar could rapidly become the cornerstone.
- Scott Dixon is chasing history. Seven is a magic number, but first Dixon has to get to six. He is chasing AJ Foyt’s record of seven Champ Car championships and Dixon is in sight of a record that seems to be unassailable. If he can win this season, he’ll be one away from Foyt and his seven, but also Formula 1’s Michael Schumacher, and NASCAR’s Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson who have also achieved that milestone.
- IndyCar has a fulltime home with NBC. After several years of splitting their time between multiple networks, they have a partner that is fully invested in growing the sport. The greatest impact could well be felt in the Indy 500, which airs on the network at 11 a.m. ET on May 26 and will have a new home for the first time in more than 50 years.
NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series begins on March 10 with the Streets of St. Petersburg at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Watch the entire 2019 IndyCar season on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.