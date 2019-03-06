INDYCAR Photo
Sebastien Bourdais hopes another fast start at St. Pete can last all season

By Bruce MartinMar 6, 2019, 5:24 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – At 40 years old, Sebastien Bourdais still has the competitive fire and desire that he did 16 years ago when he was about to become a Champ Cars Series legend. He remains the only driver to win four-straight championships (2004-2007), but that came in an era when American Open Wheel Racing was split into two rival factions – the IndyCar Racing League and the Champ Car Series.

In 2019, the NTT IndyCar Series may be as deep as it has ever been in the history of this form of racing. There remains, “The Big Teams” that features the stars of the sport such as Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport, but there are many other teams deep in the field that are highly competitive and can win races.

One of those is Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan and the No. 18 entry driven by Bourdais, who was born in Le Mans, France but has lived in St. Petersburg, Florida since 2003.

Since returning to the team in 2017, Bourdais has won the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg two years in a row, catapulting himself into the early season points lead.

In 2017, he followed up his St. Pete victory with a second-place finish at Long Beach and an eighth-place at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama. That gave Bourdais the championship lead heading into Phoenix for a late April race.

Bourdais had returned to prominence and was a legitimate threat for the 101stIndianapolis 500. But that dream ended in a thunderous crash in the Turn 2 wall on the second lap of his first qualification attempt on May 20, 2017. Onboard telemetry showed Bourdais was at 97 percent throttle and was traveling 227 miles per hour at the time of his impact into the SAFER Barrier.

He sustained multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fractured right hip.

Bourdais made an impressive recovery and was back in the No. 18 Honda for the remaining three races of the 2017 season.

Determined to continue the promise of 2017 that got derailed with the violent crash, Bourdais placed himself in position to capitalize when the top two cars ran into each other entering Turn 1 on the final restart of the St. Pete race with two laps remaining. Rookie driver Robert Wickens was the leader and fierce, aggressive Alexander Rossi was second when the two essentially took each other out of contention for the win.

Bourdais rallied back to win the race for his second-straight hometown victory.

Unlike 2017, however, Bourdais’ time at the top of the standings didn’t last long. A pair of 13thplace finishes at Phoenix and Long Beach dropped him to fourth in the standings. He finished fifth at Barber and fourth in the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to climb to third in the standings.

What followed was a three-race stretch that doomed his championship big. He was 28thin the 102ndIndianapolis 500 – taking a big hit because it was a double-points race. He finished 13thand 21st in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand prix doubleheader and entered the summer months ninth in points.

He would eventually finish seventh in the championship in 2018.

“There was a tough stretch from the 500 to Detroit to Texas and that is not where we wanted to be,” Bourdais told NBC Sports.com from the St. Pete race course on Wednesday. “We had a near-DNF at Road America, but we came back and finished 13thwhen we should have been on the podium.

“Just little things, but that is what it is all about. It’s that competitive that as soon as you have a mis-step, you go back real fast.”

Bourdais is determined to get off to a fast start in Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series season opening race – the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The challenge this year, is to keep that momentum going for the rest of the season and hopefully challenge the major teams in the series for the 2019 title.

“It’s hard because you are competing against really well-sorted organizations that have multiple cars and a lot of input and a lot of engineers,” Bourdais said. “There are just a few of us trying to come up with the solutions. Sometimes, we just run dry with ideas or run out of time.

“Hopefully, we’ll see more of the same – some good things, some strong showings and minimize the impact of the not-so-strong showings. It’s so competitive in the NTT IndyCar Series, you really need a super-strong group and a driver that doesn’t make mistakes. And, I’ve made my share of mistakes last year.

“I need to clean up my game a little bit. We were best of the rest last year and hopefully, we can up that by a few positions.”

To win in his hometown is huge to Bourdais, who started his first career Champ Car Series race in the 2003 St. Pete Grand Prix.

That was big for many reasons because Bourdais had found a series where he would ultimately shine and a hometown, all in the same weekend.

“I came over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge after spending a couple of months in Miami with Bruno Junqueira and we fell in love with the place,” Bourdais told NBC Sports. “The whole area, the bay, was quite impressive. And, it was destiny, because my wife, Claire, got a full scholarship to study at the University of South Florida in Tampa. We established camp in Tampa Bay.

“As soon as we graduated, we found a house in St. Pete and we have never looked back.”

Looking back at Bourdais’ past two seasons in IndyCar could be a case of, “Oh, what might have been?”

Had it not been for the injuries he suffered in the crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017, who knows what would have happened? Bourdais believes that was the best car he had ever had for the Indianapolis 500, but instead of racing in it, he was a spectator as he recovered from his various fractures in his pelvis and right hip.

“My start in 2017 from a performance standpoint, was better than last year,” Bourdais said. “Craig Hampson (race engineer), came with a lot of knowledge on the Honda aero kit and we put it to good use. We had a bullet at the Indianapolis 500, but we ended up colliding with the wall.

“I think 2017 was strong as far as preparation and level of understanding. The level of resources we had with the 2018 aero kit wasn’t really helping, but we still managed to pull through with some solid showing.

“We aren’t going to get it right every weekend, but I think we can surprise and be at the sharp end of the field quite a few times this year.”

Bourdais and his team get a fresh start Sunday in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He remains confident that his racing is as good as it has ever been, and that’s saying something considering his four-straight Champ Car Series titles.

“Hopefully, we’ve found some good gains over the winter,” Bourdais said. “We’ll find out very soon, as soon as we hit the track.

“It doesn’t get any easier, though. The drivers and teams and cars in IndyCar have never been higher. That is why it is so rewarding to get it right because you know you have beat a lot of really good combinations. We do it with really good people and limited resources, so that makes it even more special.

“We have a chance every weekend and that is why we race. We can do some pretty amazing things this year. I’m so fortunate to be 40 years and as competitive as ever and still be in good health. I sure hope the hard work is going to pay off.”

Don Schumacher to join Tony Stewart, Dario Franchitti, others in Motorsports Hall

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Don Schumacher has built the most successful organization in NHRA drag racing history, a seven-team behemoth that has earned 334 national event wins and 17 national championships in either Top Fuel or Funny Car.

Now, the man who is the figurehead for the organization but humbly likes to stay in the shadows while letting the success of his drivers and teams do his talking for him, will take his well-deserved place among the greatest names of motorsports.

Schumacher, 74, will be one of seven individuals inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America on Tuesday, March 12, at The Shores Resort in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, just a quick burnout from Daytona International Speedway.

Joining Schumacher will be NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, IndyCar great Dario Franchitti, motorsports pioneer Augie Duesenberg, motorcyclist Kevin Schwantz, sports car ace Phil Remington and at-large selection Linda “Miss Hurst Shifter” Vaughn.

It is a very humbling experience,” Schumacher said of his pending induction. “This is not something that I ever imagined being a part of.

“To be inducted into America’s Motorsports Hall of Fame with the Andretti’s and Foyt’s and Earnhardt and Garlits, and John Force and Jeff Gordon and on and on, these are the heroes of motorsports, and for my name to somehow be included in that is really a humbling, overwhelming experience for me.”

Schumacher was one of the most successful drag racers of his era in the 1960s and into the 1970s before stepping away from the sport to build a worldwide electronics company that employs over 2,000. He stayed away from drag racing for nearly a quarter-century before getting back into the game in 1998 with the formation of Don Schumacher Racing.

The next 20-plus years has been historic, including his own son, Tony Schumacher, becoming the most successful driver in Top Fuel racing history with eight championships and over 80 national event wins.

“It is really an honor to be able to represent NHRA Drag Racing in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America,” Schumacher said. “It allows me to represent the sport that I love and have been involved in for decades.

“I respect the sport and what it has accomplished for America, but also for my family. It’s a very, very rewarding experience to be able to be out there and represent NHRA Drag Racing.”

Funny car driver and former NHRA champion Ron Capps, who has the second-longest tenure among all DSR drivers, calls his boss’s induction “fantastic.”

“Being able to work for him and drive for him since 2005, I can tell you that he attacks his team ownership like he did as a racer,” Capps said of Schumacher. “If you look back at his driving career in the late 1960s and early 70s, he was an innovator.

“He was one of the first to have a multi-car team. He was one of the first to bring large corporate sponsors to drag racing and the championships he has as a team owner for Don Schumacher Racing tells you that he wakes up in the morning and still has that passion like he did when he was in the cockpit.”

Schumacher will be presented for induction by one of his drivers, Funny Car pilot “Fast Jack” Beckman, who has the third-longest tenure with DSR behind Tony Schumacher and Capps.

“I was beyond honored for my boss, and one of the baddest drivers in the country the first year I attended a drag race, to ask me to induct him,” Beckman said of Schumacher. “Of all the high level friends and fellow racing legends that he could have asked, I’m really not sure why he picked me. My tux is packed, I’ll work on a short speech, and I can’t wait to bring Don up on stage to make it official!”

Don Schumacher secured Funny Car victory No. 150 as a team owner two weeks ago at Phoenix, Arizona, when Matt Hagan captured the win. Schumacher will be looking for another win or two in Top Fuel and Funny Car later in the same week as his induction with the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, March 15-17.

The key to success to accomplish this is the hard work of my teams on all aspects,” Schumacher said. “From the guys that change the oil to the guys that do the bottom end, to the crew chiefs, to the drivers, to my management team; the people at the machine shop and the fab shop in Brownsburg (Indiana), everybody plays a part and works so hard and does such a phenomenal job.

“The fact that we have accomplished this is beyond belief for me. I got into the sport of NHRA Drag Racing back in the early 1960s. I never imagined winning any event, no less 334 events and multiple championships. It’s an overwhelming accomplishment that my people have accomplished for me and I’m the one being honored (referring to the HOF induction), but I have to tip my hat to all of my Don Schumacher Racing and Don Schumacher Motorsports employees.”

