Five things to know about St. Petersburg

By Dan BeaverMar 7, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
After 175 days since the season finale at Sonoma Raceway, IndyCar will swing back into action on the streets and runways of St Petersburg, Fla.

The first of four street courses (along with Long Beach, Belle Isle and Toronto), this 1.8-mile circuit has hosted races since 2005. It kicked off the season in 2009 and every year since 2011. Getting off to a strong start on the Streets of St. Pete does not necessarily translate to season-long success in part because most of the temporary circuits are front-loaded in the year while ovals and permanent road courses dominate the second half.

Here are five things to know about this week’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

  1. St. Petersburg has been won in back-to-back seasons three times, but no one has ever won three consecutive. Sebastien Bourdais won in 2017 and 2018. The first 12 runnings of this race were won from a starting position of 9th or better. The last two have been won from 21st in 2017 and 14th in 2018.
  2. In 14 races, four drivers have multiple wins at St. Petersburg: Will Power, Bourdais and Juan Pablo Montoya have two; Helio Castroneves has three. The winner of this race has gone on to win the championship three times: Dan Wheldon in 2005, Dario Franchitti in 2011 and Power in 2014.
  3. This race has been won from the pole only twice (Castroneves in 2007 and Power in 2010) and from the outside pole once (Franchitti in 2011).
  4. Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan are the only drivers to start every race on this track. Kanaan has been running at the finish of all but one of those races. Dixon has retired four times.
  5. Ten countries are represented among 24 entrants: the United States with 10 (three from California, two from Ohio and Florida with one each from Tennessee, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, England has three, there are two each from Brazil, Sweden and France, plus one each from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Japan.

Robert Wickens, A.J. Foyt both to attend St. Petersburg race

Associated PressMar 7, 2019, 4:01 AM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first IndyCar race of the season will see both A.J. Foyt and paralyzed driver Robert Wickens back at the track.

Wickens suffered a spinal cord injury in a crash last August and has been rehabilitating in Denver the last several months. The Canadian said he will be part of IndyCar’s driver autograph session and participate in a fan event Sunday before the race in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Coverage of the race begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN or the NBC Sports app. A feature interview of Wickens and his recovery will air before the race.

Wickens made his IndyCar debut on the streets of St. Petersburg last year, starting from the pole and leading every lap until he was spun by Alexander Rossi with two laps remaining. He had four podium finishes and was sixth in the standings when he was injured with three races remaining.

Foyt, meanwhile, has not been to an IndyCar race since June. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner had back surgery in July and then a staph infection, the third for the 84-year-old Texan.

He attended last month’s Daytona 500 and acknowledged he has been slowed by poor health and a dislike for hearing aids, but his workload remains about the same. Foyt said through A.J. Foyt Racing on Wednesday that he had to have a bulldozer pulled from a pond and narrowly avoided yet another encounter with bees.

The bulldozer incident occurred, Foyt said, as he was digging and the “`dozer just slipped down.”

“It was real muddy and I tried to go faster to get up and out but the machine just slipped further down,” he said. “So I stopped before the whole thing went under. I had to have two guys help pull me out because I was in quicksand, I couldn’t climb out myself, and I lost a shoe.”

Foyt has twice been attacked by bees – a 2005 attack that left 200 stingers in his head, and another attack last year that his team characterized as more severe “and more dangerous because he had been sensitized to bee stings from his first encounter.”

A few weeks ago, Foyt said, he was planning to move a tree on his Texas ranch with a bulldozer when a friend offered to do it instead and wound up being attacked by bees.

“I was in another tractor with a closed cab and saw them chasing him and he was slapping at them and going backward to get away,” Foyt said. “And I thought, `Man, I’m glad I’m not in that one.’ He got stung pretty good, his face was swollen and he got a black eye. He was lucky they were honey bees, not killer bees, because he could get away from them. I felt sorry for him.”

Foyt said at Daytona in February that he’s ceded daily operations of A.J. Foyt Racing to his son, Larry, and only gets involved with the team when they ask him for money. The team fields cars for Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist.