INDYCAR Photo
INDYCAR Photo

Three IndyCar drivers who need a rebound season in 2019

By Bruce MartinMar 7, 2019, 11:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season begins with Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, there are several big-name drivers and one former champion who are in need of a rebound season after a disappointing 2018 campaign.

These are all drivers who remain IndyCar stars, but their trips to victory lane or success in the standings fell far short of their own expectations last season.

At the top of that list is Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud.

The 2016 IndyCar Series champion dominated the series that season with five wins, eight podiums and eight poles. He led 406 laps in ’16 and realized his career dream of winning a championship.

He had another fine season in ’17, with two victories (including a runaway in the season finale at Sonoma Raceway), six podiums and one pole. He finished second in the standings behind Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden but served notice that his strong finish was setting him up for another championship run in ’18.

But that promise quickly turned to disappointment last year for the likeable and popular driver from France.

He was winless with two podiums and no poles. He led just 31 laps and finished sixth in the standings.

Pagenaud prefers to look ahead to this season, rather than discuss the disappointment of 2018 as he prepares for the season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg.

“I’ve done that, and I’m focused on the now,” Pagenaud told NBC Sports.com. “I’m not dwelling on the past or going back to there. Right now, it’s about a reset and looking for a fresh start and attack with a fresh mind. I’m not looking at 2018 anymore; I’m on to 2019.

“It’s about being focused on the moment. The goal now is to look forward, think forward and attack St. Pete, maximize that race, extract the best out of everything. The winter preparation with the team, they are always trying to get better. The evolution of the car has me super excited.”

Pagenaud still has all of the pieces to have a rebound season. He drives for Team Penske, the most successful team in IndyCar Series history. He has one of the top race engineers in the business with Ben Bretzman. And he has Team Penske general manager Kyle Moyer as his race strategist.

Team Penske is the cornerstone team for Chevrolet, and it’s a team that is constantly developing its race car. That’s enough to make the 34-year-old Frenchman capable of having a rebound season.

“If we’re not competitive, we don’t belong in this business,” Pagenaud said. “That’s why I’m excited to be a part of this team.

“It’s very impressive how this team tackles things.”

Another driver who needs a rebound is Graham Rahal at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Rahal just turned 30 on Jan. 4 and notched five of his six career victories between 2015-2017. But last season, the Ohio native (who is married to former NHRA star Courtney Force) went winless with one podium and no poles. He led just 29 laps and finished eighth in the standings.

“As a team and for myself, we have to qualify better,” Rahal said. “If we can qualify better, we’ll be a thorn in everybody’s side. We know the rear of our cars just aren’t good enough. When we need to find that extra tenth or two, it’s just not there but absolutely, we want to win.

“I don’t come here year after year to just drive around. Our sponsors don’t invest in us year after year to not see us win. We feel that. But our cars aren’t good enough, and we know that.”

Rahal’s team has strengthened its engineering department with the addition of Allen McDonald.

“He is an accomplished engineer and brings a different mindset to our program this year from what we had last year,” Rahal said of McDonald. “He and (fellow engineer) Eddie Jones are very close friends and that will help us from the standpoint they are on the same page.

“We needed a bit of life brought back to the team.”

The third member of this list actually won a race in 2018, but he also failed to qualify for the 103rdIndianapolis 500. That’s Canadian James Hinchcliffe, who drove to victory on the short oval at Iowa Speedway in July, helping make up for not making the field of 33 at the Indy 500.

That was the highlight for Hinchliffe, who had one other podium finish (Barber Motorsports Park in April). He had an average start of 9.0 and an average finish of 10.1.

He ended the season 10th in the standings.

Add it all up, and Hinchcliffe had good reason to want to move into 2019 and put 2018 in his rear-view mirror.

“Thank God that year is over,” Hinchcliffe said. “Two-thousand-eighteen was very much a roller-coaster for our team specifically. Any time you go through adversity like that, whether it is what happened at Indy or what happened with Robbie Wickens (his teammate and boyhood friend who suffered serious injuries in a crash at Pocono Raceway on Aug 19), there is a huge element of team bonding that comes out of that. I think the group grows stronger and grows closer whenever you face those situations.

“As a result, we are a stronger and closer group than we have ever been. Everyone on the team is excited to hit the track this weekend and, we are excited to see where it all shakes out.”

Hinchcliffe failed to make the 33-car field for the 102ndIndianapolis 500. His first qualification attempt was too slow to make the race and after he was bumped from the lineup, his car didn’t get through the tech line in time to make another run to get into the field.

It was stunning that the former Indy 500 pole winner did not make the field. Hinchcliffe did the right thing by not buying his way into the field with a car that made the lineup.

On Indianapolis 500 race day, Hinchcliffe was a spectator.

“The reality set in pretty hard when everyone else was on track and we weren’t,” Hinchcliffe said. “It was tough, but adversity applies directly to that situation. We went through our best stretch of the season right after that.

“We know what we would and wouldn’t do differently when we got back to Indy this year.”

Hinchcliffe has many factors working in his favor to make this a rebound season. He has the Honda engine, and Arrow Schmidt Peterson has shown the ability to develop a fast race car at specific tracks on the schedule. What the team needs to do in 2019 is provide Hinchcliffe with a car that is consistently fast on more tracks on the circuit.

The 32-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, remains one of IndyCar’s most popular drivers. He is fully capable of returning to winning form in 2019.

Supercross Preview: Daytona could be the season’s turning point

By Dan BeaverMar 7, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

There is a lot of room on the infield grass on the frontstretch of Daytona International Speedway; just ask any NASCAR driver who has slid down its length. That gave Ricky Carmichael ample room to work his magic when he designed this week’s course for Round 10 of the Supercross season.

Beginning on pit road across from the start/finish line, the course sweeps out toward the straightaway before heading toward NASCAR Turn 1, then serpentines its way back and forth across the infield through a variety of hard-packed dirt and sand.

Due in part because of its length and the room that affords to create some gnarly jumps and challenging rhythm sections, this is one of the most grueling courses the series will face all year. As part of Daytona’s famed Bike Week, it is also one of the most prestigious. Daytona has been part of the Supercross schedule since the series first launched.

Cooper Webb posted back-to-back wins twice this season. Daytona gives him the opportunity to do so again after last week’s win in Atlanta and if he does so, it will make a major statement to the field. There is still time for the field to catch up to Webb, but in Round 10 of 17 the clock is starting to tick louder with each passing week.

Two East division riders will not make the show. Jordon Smith is out for a wrist injury he sustained at Arlington that has not yet healed. Mitchell Falk was also injured just prior to Arlington and that gives the Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM team the time and resources necessary to allow 250 West rider Shane McElrath the opportunity to race in the 450 class. McElrath currently sits third in the 250 West division. He has a previous start at East Rutherford, NJ in 2015 with an 11th-place finish.

In the 250 class, Austin Forkner looks to get back to dominating that division after falling behind West division riders Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis in last week’s Showdown in Atlanta. A third-place finish in the feature was the first race that he’s failed to win all season.

MORE: Supercross kicks off Daytona Bike Week

Schedule:

Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and NBCSN

Last Week:

Cooper Webb scored his fifth win of the year over Blake Baggett and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.
Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis from the West topped Austin Forkner and Chase Sexton from the East in 2019’s first Showdown event.

Last Year:

Justin Brayton got his first career win over Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb in the 450 class.
In 250s, Jordon Smith won over Jeremy Martin and Austin Forkner in the 250 class.

Winners

450s:
[5] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, and Atlanta)
[2] Eli Tomac (San Diego and Detroit)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250 West:
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

250 East:
[3] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington and Detroit)

Top-5s

450s:
Ken Roczen (9)
Marvin Musquin (7)
Cooper Webb (7)
Eli Tomac (6)
Blake Baggett (5)
Dean Wilson (2)
Joey Savatgy (2)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (1)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Bogle (1)
Justin Brayton (1)
Aaron Plessinger (1)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (6)
Shane McElrath (5)
Colt Nichols (4)
Dylan Ferrandis (4)
RJ Hampshire (3)
James Decotis (2)
Jacob Hayes (1)
Garrett Marchbanks (1)
Jess Pettis (1)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (4)
Justin Cooper (4)
Chase Sexton (4)
Jordon Smith (3)
Martin Davalos (2)
Alex Martin (1)

Points Leaders

450s:
Cooper Webb (199)
Ken Roczen (186)
Marvin Musquin (182)
Eli Tomac (177)
Blake Baggett (142)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (140)
Dylan Ferrandis (125)
Shane McElrath (123)
Colt Nichols (120)
RJ Hampshire (86)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (99)
Justin Cooper (81)
Chase Sexton (79)
Jordon Smith (70)
Alex Martin (60)

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter