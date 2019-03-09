Roger Penske discloses kidney transplant from his son in 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Team owner Roger Penske revealed Friday morning to a small group of reporters that he had a kidney transplant with his son, Greg, as the donor.
The operation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, occurred about a few days after Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden won the championship Sept. 17, 2017 at Sonoma Raceway.
Team Penske president Tim Cindric recently had hip replacement surgery at the Mayo Clinic. After Cindric discussed his recovery from the procedure in the media session at Team Penske at-track offices, Penske volunteered that he also had an operation at the Mayo Clinic.
“When I did that transplant, we were up at the end of the day. They said ‘Would you get up and walk over to the window?’” Penske said. “Next day, I’m over in my son’s room. They get you going. It’s amazing. It’s a good spot, good spot.”
The Associated Press reported the timeframe and confirmed with the team that it was a kidney transplant for Penske, who turned 82 last month.
In a Feb. 2013 story for AutoWeek by Brant James, it was disclosed that Penske had lost a kidney after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2005.
With time off the clock, Marvin Musquin topped the leaderboard in 450 Group A qualifying at 1 minute, 07.725 seconds to beat Ken Roczen (1:08.638) by nearly a second and points leader Cooper Webb (1:08.744).
“The practice went good. I just needed to have a clear lap and put everything together and that’s what I did,” Musquin told Race Day Live’s Wil Christian on NBC Sports Gold.
Eli Tomac (1:09.295) was fourth on the board, showing why these four riders are battling for the championship.
Dean Wilson (1:09.425) rounded out the top five.
Making his first 450 start of the season, Shane McElrath posted the 12th fastest time of 1:11.213.
In the 250 class:
With a lap of 1:09.719, Chase Sexton showed a little more speed in qualification than points leader Austin Forkner (1:09.771).
Justin Cooper (1:10.161), Mitchell Oldenburg (1:10.935) and Brandon Hartranft (1:111.076) rounded out the top five.
In eighth overall, Jace Owens (1:111.962) was the best rider from Group B.
