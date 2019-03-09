Where to watch IndyCar St. Petersburg

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg kicks off the 2019 IndyCar season and it can all be seen on the NBC network.
Last year Sebastien Bourdais won his second consecutive on this curse.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Saturday 3/9, 1:10 – 2:15 p.m. Indy Lights Race 1 NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 10:20 – 11:10 a.m. IndyCar Practice 3 NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. IndyCar Qualifying NBCSN Network and streaming live
Sunday 3/10, 10:00 – 11:05 a.m. Indy Lights 2 NBC Sports GOLD
Sunday 3/10, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. IndyCar St. Petersburg Race NBCSN and streaming live
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Hunter-Reay remained atop the speed charts Saturday in the final practice before qualifying for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Hunter Reay’s Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda (1:00.8966) nipped the Team Penske Chevrolet of Josef Newgarden (1:00.9005) by nearly 4 thousandths of a second for the best lap in the 50-minute session. Takuma Sato, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power rounded out the top five.
Hunter-Reay also was fastest in Friday’s combined practice speeds.
Qualifying will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1.8-mile street course, which will play host to the NTT IndyCar Series opener Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The rest of the top 10 Saturday morning were Ed Jones, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta and Marco Andretti.
After two caution-free sessions Friday, there were four red flags Saturday morning. Andretti Autosport’s Zach Veach caused the first, avoiding major damage to his Dallara-Honda when he spun off course and made contact in Turn 13.
The red flag flew a second time for rookie Ben Hanley, who went off course in Turn 4.
Max Chilton brought out another stoppage when he spun in Turn 4 with 8 minutes to go in the session.
The final red flew when Jones spun with less than a minute left, ending the session.