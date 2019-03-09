Zachary Claman Demelo wins Indy Lights race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Zachary Claman Demelo dominated Saturday afternoon to win the first of two Indy Lights races this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg.
Toby Sowery finished second in the season opener, followed by Oliver Askew, David Malukas and Rinus VeeKay.
Claman Demelo returned to Indy Lights full time this season after running nine races (including the Indianapolis 500) last season in IndyCar. This was the second career win in Indy Lights for the Montreal native.
The Indy Lights Series will return for its second race at 10:05 a.m. ET Sunday.
With time off the clock, Marvin Musquin topped the leaderboard in 450 Group A qualifying at 1 minute, 07.725 seconds to beat Ken Roczen (1:08.638) by nearly a second and points leader Cooper Webb (1:08.744).
“The practice went good. I just needed to have a clear lap and put everything together and that’s what I did,” Musquin told Race Day Live’s Wil Christian on NBC Sports Gold.
Eli Tomac (1:09.295) was fourth on the board, showing why these four riders are battling for the championship.
Dean Wilson (1:09.425) rounded out the top five.
Making his first 450 start of the season, Shane McElrath posted the 12th fastest time of 1:11.213.
Click here for combined qualifying results
In the 250 class:
With a lap of 1:09.719, Chase Sexton showed a little more speed in qualification than points leader Austin Forkner (1:09.771).
Justin Cooper (1:10.161), Mitchell Oldenburg (1:10.935) and Brandon Hartranft (1:111.076) rounded out the top five.
In eighth overall, Jace Owens (1:111.962) was the best rider from Group B.
Click here for combined qualifying results
