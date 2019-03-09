Zachary Claman Demelo wins Indy Lights race

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Zachary Claman Demelo dominated Saturday afternoon to win the first of two Indy Lights races this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Toby Sowery finished second in the season opener, followed by Oliver Askew, David Malukas and Rinus VeeKay.

Claman Demelo returned to Indy Lights full time this season after running nine races (including the Indianapolis 500) last season in IndyCar. This was the second career win in Indy Lights for the Montreal native.

The Indy Lights Series will return for its second race at 10:05 a.m. ET Sunday.