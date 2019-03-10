‘I’m going to come back’: Robert Wickens discusses his recovery

By Nate RyanMar 10, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Sidelined from racing since a spinal cord injury suffered in an Aug. 18, 2018 crash at Pocono Raceway, Robert Wickens was back at his first IndyCar race this weekend.

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver drew a warm welcome while making his way through the paddock at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Though he remains in a wheelchair, Wickens intends to race again because it’s all he ever has wanted and knows how to do.

“I’m too young to give that up,” Wickens told Kelli Stavast in a recent interview that will air during the prerace for Sunday’s NBCSN broadcast from St. Petersburg (which will begin at 12:30 p.m.). “I don’t care what I have to do. I don’t care how hard I have to work. I’m going to come back.”

The 2018 IndyCar rookie of the year said he didn’t fully grasp the extent of his recovery when he began the long and arduous rehabilitation. Doctors told his family he likely would have no movement or sensations in his legs for the first six months after the crash.

“Once I came to my senses and started investigating this injury on what recovery looks like, I really had a hard time finding it,” he said. “And I just had no idea what the recovery looked like. When I entered rehab, I was convinced it was just to get me walking and get back home. I had no idea that walking is like months, months, months down the road and you have to learn how to take care of yourself again.”

Wickens said he and fiancée, Karli Woods, cried when he experienced his first muscle flicker five weeks after the crash.

“That was the happiest day of our lives,” he said. “It was a little muscle twitch. And then from there, it went further and further. Everyone is being so supportive and so positive, and I’m only positing the positive (on social media), so sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh man, am I giving them a false indication on actually how my recovery is going?’

“It’s such an emotional roller coaster. Physically, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but mentally and emotionally, it’s like tenfold the hardest thing I’ve ever done. To try to find positives every day when there’s days when you’re just so angry, it’s really hard to do.”

You can watch Stavast’s interview with Wickens by clicking above or by watching the prerace show for Sunday’s St. Petserburg Grand Prix. Coverage of the event begins at 12:30 p.m.

Rinus VeeKay wins second St. Peterburg Indy Lights race

IndyCar
By Dan BeaverMar 10, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
A late-race caution bunched the field and allowed Zachary Claman DeMelo to close on leader Rinus VeeKay in Race 2 of Indy Lights portion of the IndyCar opener on the streets of St. Petersburg. VeeKay held him at bay in a four-lap shootout to end to win his first Indy Lights race in only his second career start.

With seven laps remaining in the race, Robert Megennis brought out a caution after slapping the wall while running fifth. That wiped out a seven-second lead for VeeKay and bookended the race with drama.

The race started with fireworks. On Lap 1, VeeKay was passing pole sitter Oliver Askew on the outside of Turn 1. That put him out of line for the next corner and after clipping the curb, he bounced into Askew and sent him into the wall and out of the race. Askew was coming off a third-place finish on Saturday in Race 1. He finished last in 10th.

“It was overall a great race,” VeeKay said on NBC Sports Gold after the race. “A little touchy at the start, but that’s racing. I feel sorry for Oliver for retiring from the race. The rest of the race was great.”

We need to “put it behind us and we’re going to go to a couple of tracks where we’re really fast and see what happens.” Askew said.

Coming off a win on Saturday, Claman DeMelo finished .633 seconds behind VeeKay.

Toby Sowery finished third on Sunday and was second on Saturday. He does not currently have a full-season deal and is not scheduled to race in the next event at Circuit of the Americas.

David Malukas and Julien Falchero rounded out the top five.

The Indy Lights Series returns to the track at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 23. It can be seen on NBC Sports Gold.

Check back for full results.