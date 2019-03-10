Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal lead morning warmup for race day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal turned the two fastest speeds in the Sunday morning warmup for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
The Andretti Autosport teammates of Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi were third and fourth, respectively, on the speed chart. Matheus Leist of A.J. Foyt Racing was fifth.
Pole-sitter Will Power was 17th. Josef Newgarden was sixth fastest and avoided sustaining damage after a spin in the Turn 13 hairpin with 8 minutes remaining in the session. The Team Penske driver will start second alongside teammate Power in Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. race (coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN).
“I think we’re going to have a good shot,” Newgarden told NBCSN’s Marty Snider.
Five laps into Round 10 of the Supercross season at Daytona, Aaron Plessinger realized he was not going to land properly in one a rhythm section that ran alongside Daytona International Speedway’s pit road. He dismounted by flying over the handlebars, landed heavily on one of the jumps, limped off track and motioned for the Alpinestars medical crew.
On Sunday, Plessinger announced on Instagram that he suffered a broken heel.
“Well.. as everyone seen I had a little get off in the main tonight, ended up breaking my heel,” he said in the post. “Not much info right now just xrays but I’ll keep y’all updated.”
Plessinger was coming off his first top-five finish in his rookie season. While he failed to crack the top five in the first eight races, he came close three times with sixth-place finishes in the opening round at Anaheim and again at San Diego – both of which were muddy races. Plessinger finished seventh in Anaheim II.
Plessinger’s teammate Justin Barcia has been out since Detroit while undergoing a concussion protocol for a practice crash before Atlanta.
