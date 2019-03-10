Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal lead morning warmup for race day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal turned the two fastest speeds in the Sunday morning warmup for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Andretti Autosport teammates of Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi were third and fourth, respectively, on the speed chart. Matheus Leist of A.J. Foyt Racing was fifth.

Pole-sitter Will Power was 17th. Josef Newgarden was sixth fastest and avoided sustaining damage after a spin in the Turn 13 hairpin with 8 minutes remaining in the session. The Team Penske driver will start second alongside teammate Power in Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. race (coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN).

“I think we’re going to have a good shot,” Newgarden told NBCSN’s Marty Snider.

