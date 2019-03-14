American Flat Track

Briar Bauman, Jesse Janisch win American Flat Track Daytona TT

By Dan BeaverMar 14, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT
American Flat Track riders braved the banks of the frontstretch for the first time in the Daytona International Speedway TT and when the checkers waved, Briar Bauman scored the opening victory in Round 1 of the season.

If one looked at only the box score, he appeared to have an easy time of it. Bauman beat Henry Wiles by more than five seconds after his challenger got mired in traffic during the first half of the race. The roadblock came in the form of Briar’s brother, Bronson Bauman.

Wiles was finally able to get into second on Lap 11, but was six seconds behind the leader at the time.

The Daytona TT shaped up as a battle between Bauman and Wiles. Wiles beat Briar Bauman in Heat 1. They both won their semi and were well positioned to challenge in the feature.

Jake Johnson stood on the final step of the podium.

Jarod Vanderkooi advanced to fourth at the checkers after crashing in his semi. Bronson Bauman held on to finish fifth

Jared Mees had his own adventure during the race – crashing twice during his semi. He benefitted from a complete restart to overcome the first accident and later survived a last-lap tangle with Kayl Kollman to advance to the Main. He was off his bike for the third and final time when it lost power midway through the event.

JD Beach had an even worse outing. He threw his semi away on Lap 1 in Turn 1 when he went down with too much brake on the front.

Singles

After winning Heat 2 and his semi-feature, Jesse Janisch grabbed the early lead of the 15-lap feature and never looked back. With the flagman waving the checkers from the bottom of the banking, Janisch had enough of an advantage that he pulled a wheelie down the length of the frontstretch.

Janisch had only one victory in 2018, so he has already matched that performance.

By a margin of 2.577 seconds, he won over Dalton Gauthier, who advance to the feature after winning his semi.

Dan Bromley took the last rung of the podium.

Mikey Rush and Max Whale rounded out the top five.

Oliver Brindley won Heat 1, but while leading his semi, he crashed on Lap 1 and fell to last in the field, which forced him to take a provisional to start the feature. Provisionals can be used only once a year, so Brindley is out of mulligans for the rest of the season.

James Rispoli took a tumble and went head over teakettle on Lap 2 and finished 17th.

The Daytona TT presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys can be seen March 24 on NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET.

Supercross Preview: Indianapolis will be pivotal to the 2019 season

By Dan BeaverMar 14, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Round 11 of the Supercross season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis could be the defining moment in the 2019 championship – unless Cooper Webb stumbles, that is. In the past five weeks since Minneapolis, Webb has finished first or second while his three principle rivals have all finished outside the top five at least once. That has allowed him to build up a 19-point advantage over the field, which equates to 2.7 points per round for the remainder of the year.

Eli Tomac’s win last week at Daytona put him in a tie for second with Marvin Musquin, but he has not been able to back up one of his three victories with a top-five finish. That leaves his future in question.

Round 1 winner Justin Barcia will climb back on his metal steed after sitting out two weeks with a concussion. His return comes just in time because the team is losing Aaron Plessinger to a broken heel for an indeterminate period. Jason Anderson (various injuries), Vince Friese (knee) and Malcolm Stewart (leg) are also out for the foreseeable future.

The 250 East division is back in action and so far none of the Eastern riders have been able to catch Austin Forkner. If hometown advantage means anything, Chase Sexton could upset the points contender after coming up just one spot shy in the last two weeks.

Blake Wharton will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. This is the second straight season that has been abbreviated with this injury.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and 11 p.m. on NBCSN

Last Week:

Eli Tomac climbed to second in the points with his third win of the year over Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.
Austin Forkner remains perfect in the East with a win over Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.

Last Year:

Marvin Musquin won over Dean Wilson and Justin Brayton in the 450 class.
In 250s, Jeremy Martin won over Adam Cianciarulo and Luke Renzland in the 250 class in an East/West Showdown.

Winners

450s:
[5] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, and Atlanta)
[3] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit and Daytona)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250 West:
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

250 East:
[4] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit and Daytona)

Top-5s

450s:
Ken Roczen (9)
Marvin Musquin (8)
Cooper Webb (8)
Eli Tomac (7)
Blake Baggett (6)
Joey Savatgy (3)
Dean Wilson (2)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (1)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Bogle (1)
Justin Brayton (1)
Aaron Plessinger (1)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (6)
Shane McElrath (5)
Colt Nichols (4)
Dylan Ferrandis (4)
RJ Hampshire (3)
James Decotis (2)
Jacob Hayes (1)
Garrett Marchbanks (1)
Jess Pettis (1)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (5)
Justin Cooper (5)
Chase Sexton (5)
Jordon Smith (3)
Martin Davalos (2)
Alex Martin (2)
Mitchell Oldenburg (1)

Points Leaders

450s:
Cooper Webb (222)
Eli Tomac (203)
Marvin Musquin (203)
Ken Roczen (201)
Blake Baggett (161)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (140)
Dylan Ferrandis (125)
Shane McElrath (123)
Colt Nichols (120)
RJ Hampshire (86)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (125)
Justin Cooper (102)
Chase Sexton (102)
Alex Martin (78)
Brandon Hartranft (71)

