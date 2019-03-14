Supercross Preview: Indianapolis will be pivotal to the 2019 season

Round 11 of the Supercross season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis could be the defining moment in the 2019 championship – unless Cooper Webb stumbles, that is. In the past five weeks since Minneapolis, Webb has finished first or second while his three principle rivals have all finished outside the top five at least once. That has allowed him to build up a 19-point advantage over the field, which equates to 2.7 points per round for the remainder of the year.

Eli Tomac’s win last week at Daytona put him in a tie for second with Marvin Musquin, but he has not been able to back up one of his three victories with a top-five finish. That leaves his future in question.

Round 1 winner Justin Barcia will climb back on his metal steed after sitting out two weeks with a concussion. His return comes just in time because the team is losing Aaron Plessinger to a broken heel for an indeterminate period. Jason Anderson (various injuries), Vince Friese (knee) and Malcolm Stewart (leg) are also out for the foreseeable future.

The 250 East division is back in action and so far none of the Eastern riders have been able to catch Austin Forkner. If hometown advantage means anything, Chase Sexton could upset the points contender after coming up just one spot shy in the last two weeks.

Blake Wharton will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. This is the second straight season that has been abbreviated with this injury.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold

Race: Live, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and 11 p.m. on NBCSN

Last Week:

Eli Tomac climbed to second in the points with his third win of the year over Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.

Austin Forkner remains perfect in the East with a win over Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.

Last Year:

Marvin Musquin won over Dean Wilson and Justin Brayton in the 450 class.

In 250s, Jeremy Martin won over Adam Cianciarulo and Luke Renzland in the 250 class in an East/West Showdown.

Winners

450s:

[5] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, and Atlanta)

[3] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit and Daytona)

[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)

[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250 West:

[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)

[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)

[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

250 East:

[4] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit and Daytona)

Top-5s

450s:

Ken Roczen (9)

Marvin Musquin (8)

Cooper Webb (8)

Eli Tomac (7)

Blake Baggett (6)

Joey Savatgy (3)

Dean Wilson (2)

Chad Reed (2)

Justin Barcia (1)

Jason Anderson (1)

Justin Bogle (1)

Justin Brayton (1)

Aaron Plessinger (1)

250 West:

Adam Cianciarulo (6)

Shane McElrath (5)

Colt Nichols (4)

Dylan Ferrandis (4)

RJ Hampshire (3)

James Decotis (2)

Jacob Hayes (1)

Garrett Marchbanks (1)

Jess Pettis (1)

250 East:

Austin Forkner (5)

Justin Cooper (5)

Chase Sexton (5)

Jordon Smith (3)

Martin Davalos (2)

Alex Martin (2)

Mitchell Oldenburg (1)

Points Leaders

450s:

Cooper Webb (222)

Eli Tomac (203)

Marvin Musquin (203)

Ken Roczen (201)

Blake Baggett (161)

250 West:

Adam Cianciarulo (140)

Dylan Ferrandis (125)

Shane McElrath (123)

Colt Nichols (120)

RJ Hampshire (86)

250 East:

Austin Forkner (125)

Justin Cooper (102)

Chase Sexton (102)

Alex Martin (78)

Brandon Hartranft (71)

