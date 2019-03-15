Super Sebring weekend begins on Friday with 1000-mile race

By Dan BeaverMar 15, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Two months after racing twice around the clock in Daytona, the IMSA Weathertech Series heads to Sebring, Fla. for a single trip around the dial. Apparently, that just isn’t enough for some drivers or fans.

On Friday, the World Endurance Championship hosts the 1,000 Miles of Sebring as a prelude to the 12-Hour race. The World Endurance Championship schedule this year includes the 24-Hour of LeMans and 6-hour races at Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone, Fuji and Shanghai.

One of the winners of the 24 Hours of Daytona likely has an opportunity to win his second consecutive race. Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande are all entered in three different cars.

In the No. 8 Gazoo Racing entry, Alonso claimed the pole for Friday’s race with the fastest ever lap around this track of 1 minute, 40.124 second. Kobayashi, along with Mike Conway will sit on the outside of the front row. Van der Zande’s team, the No. 10 DragonSpeed entry, qualified seventh in the 34-car lineup.

Matthieu Vaxiviere, who joins van der Zande and Jordan Taylor this week in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Cadillac in the 12-Hour race, and the Corvette Racing duo of Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia will also be doing double duty.

Along with the stars of the 24-hour race, IndyCar is represented in the 1,000-mile race with Ben Hanley joining van der Zande in that event.

Jordan King, who is entered in this year’s Indy 500, will compete for Jackie Chan DC Racing (yes, that Jackie Chan) in their No. 37 entry. They qualified ninth on the grid, one position behind their teammates in the No. 38 who earned the pole in the LMP2 division with Stephane Richelmi.

Chan is not the only Hollywood star to field an entry in this race. Patrick Dempsey rolls out two cars in the LMGTE Amateur division.

While the 1,000 Miles of Sebring has a couple of IndyCar drivers in the mix, they will be in full force on Saturday in the IMSA race. Simon Pagenaud (No. 6 Team Penske Acura DPI), Alexander Rossi (No. 7 Team Penske Acura DPI), Colton Herta (No. 25 BMW Team RLL that won the Rolex 24 GTLM in January), Sebastien Bourdais (No. 66 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT) and Scott Dixon (No. 67 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT) are entered.

And of course, Townsend Bell will be doing double duty as week like he did in the 24 – racing and providing color commentary for NBC’s coverage of the 12-Hours of Sebring. After finishing second in the Rolex 24 to a team that will not run the full IMSA season, Bell looks to protect the points lead for the No, 12 AIM Vasser-Sullivan team in the GT Daytona class.

Briar Bauman, Jesse Janisch win American Flat Track Daytona TT

American Flat Track
By Dan BeaverMar 14, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT
American Flat Track riders braved the banks of the frontstretch for the first time in the Daytona International Speedway TT and when the checkers waved, Briar Bauman scored the opening victory in Round 1 of the season.

If one looked at only the box score, he appeared to have an easy time of it. Bauman beat Henry Wiles by more than five seconds after his challenger got mired in traffic during the first half of the race. The roadblock came in the form of Briar’s brother, Bronson Bauman.

Wiles was finally able to get into second on Lap 11, but was six seconds behind the leader at the time.

The Daytona TT shaped up as a battle between Bauman and Wiles. Wiles beat Briar Bauman in Heat 1. They both won their semi and were well positioned to challenge in the feature.

Jake Johnson stood on the final step of the podium.

Jarod Vanderkooi advanced to fourth at the checkers after crashing in his semi. Bronson Bauman held on to finish fifth

Jared Mees had his own adventure during the race – crashing twice during his semi. He benefitted from a complete restart to overcome the first accident and later survived a last-lap tangle with Kayl Kollman to advance to the Main. He was off his bike for the third and final time when it lost power midway through the event.

JD Beach had an even worse outing. He threw his semi away on Lap 1 in Turn 1 when he went down with too much brake on the front.

Singles

After winning Heat 2 and his semi-feature, Jesse Janisch grabbed the early lead of the 15-lap feature and never looked back. With the flagman waving the checkers from the bottom of the banking, Janisch had enough of an advantage that he pulled a wheelie down the length of the frontstretch.

Janisch had only one victory in 2018, so he has already matched that performance.

By a margin of 2.577 seconds, he won over Dalton Gauthier, who advance to the feature after winning his semi.

Dan Bromley took the last rung of the podium.

Mikey Rush and Max Whale rounded out the top five.

Oliver Brindley won Heat 1, but while leading his semi, he crashed on Lap 1 and fell to last in the field, which forced him to take a provisional to start the feature. Provisionals can be used only once a year, so Brindley is out of mulligans for the rest of the season.

James Rispoli took a tumble and went head over teakettle on Lap 2 and finished 17th.

The Daytona TT presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys can be seen March 24 on NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET.

