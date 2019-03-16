F1: Hamilton fastest in final practice for Australian GP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lewis Hamilton was once again the fastest driver in the third and final practice session for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with an elapsed time of 1:22.292.

With his fast time, Hamilton completed a sweep of all three practice sessions, as the defending World Champion’s Mercedes was also the quickest in free practice one and two, both held on Friday.

Sebastian Vettel finished second with a time of 1:22:556, followed by his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc (1:22:749).

Haas teammates Roman Grosjean (1:23:113), and Kevin Magnuessen (1:23.334), finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly finished sixth, while Valtteri Bottas finished seventh and Daniil Kvyat finished the session eighth.

Max Verstappen was ninth fastest and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.

Robert Kubica was the slowest in a frustrating final practice session for the Williams/Mercedes team. Kubica hit the pitwall while entering the the pitlane a bit too quickly.

He also was involved in a pitlane incident with rookie McLaren driver Lando Norris which resulted in Norris being called to the stewards for an unsafe release.

Full FP3 results are below: