Jonathan Bomarito spins, Pipo Derani leads at the 6-Hour mark of Sebring

By Dan BeaverMar 16, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
After nearly four hours of dry weather, rain returned to Sebring International Raceway. As most often is the case, it returned to part of the track first with Turns 9-13 getting wet and the remainder of the course largely dry.

As half of the the track lost grip, drivers tried to put the decision of whether to pit off as long as possible. Jonathan Bomarito went a lap too far in the No. 55 Mazda Team Joest car. He slid off course and contacted the wall. The No. 55 already had some nose damage and were hoping for a caution. While they did not want to be the car that brought out the caution, the damage was not severe and they were able to continue albeit two laps behind in eighth.

Pipo Derani and the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac maintained the lead with Renger van der Zande assuming second before the pit stops.

The incident saved Joao Barbosa, who chose to stay on slick, dry tires during his most recent pit.

The caution gave everyone chance to make a more informed decision and Barbosa left pit road in second.

Jordan Taylor in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac exited in third with Simon Trummer fourth and the only other car on the lead lap (Lap 171).

During this segment, the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry had a long pit stop at just short of the 4-hour mark. Sitting still for nearly five minutes with electrical gremlins, they also changed the back wing. Juan Pablo Montoya turned the wheel over to Simon Pagenaud with a three-lap deficit.

The 4-hour mark was important for another reason. Points are awarded for the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup; at that point, Felipe Nasr led Olivier Pla by 25 seconds.

At the halfway point, Scott Dixon exited the pits with the lead over Antonio Garcia in the GTLM class. Six of the eight teams that started GTLMs were still on the lead lap. In GTD, Rik Breukers in the No. 11 Grasser Racing Lamborghini led Zacharie Robichon in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, with 11 of 17 entrants still on the lead lap and in contention.

At the 4-hour, 9-minute mark, Bia Figueiredo spun from second. She took the opportunity to come in and make a driver change, handing the No. 57 Meyer Shank Racing Acura (GTD) to Katherine Legge.

One of the biggest incidents of the first half of the race came in the GTD class at the 4-hour, 32-minute mark. Philip Frommenwiler in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus car got into the back of his teammate, Frankie Montecalvo, when it appeared that Montecalvo’s No. 12 entry got loose in Turn 14.

“We were running nose to tail, staying very clean,” Montecalvo told NBCSN after climbing from his car for a driver change. “I ended up pushing a little wide getting up on the wet curb. Not sure what happened or how he came into the back of me. It just was a direct hit from behind. I think the water and the wheel spin slowed down my exit speed.”

The No. 12 Lexus got to the 6-hour mark one lap off the pace and 12th in class.

Felipe Nasr leads the 12 Hours of Sebring at the 3-Hour mark

By Dan BeaverMar 16, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Round 2 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the 12 Hours of Sebring literally picked up where the series left off after the 24 Hours at Daytona: Racing in the rain in Central Florida.

The yellow and green flags waved over the field as the timer started at 10:42 a.m. ET with Dane Cameron on the pole. Cars circled the course while track drying was under way so that the heat from the cars would help the process.

Racing began in full force at the 40-minute mark with the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest DPI of Tristan Nunez immediately sweeping around the outside of Cameron’s No. 6 Acura Team Penske DPI to take the lead in Turn 1. As Cameron dropped back through the field, Filipe Albuquerque stalked the leader and grabbed the overall lead 45 minutes into the 12-hour endurance race.

In a foreshadowing of the first quarter of the race, Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac DPI kept pressure on as well and grabbed the lead from his teammate Albuquerque five laps later, which he held through the 1-hour mark.

Rain continued to fall as the 1-hour mark went into the books. Struggling in the wet, Helio Castroneves lost a lap to the leader before pitting for fresh rubber and a driver change in the No. 7 Acura Team Penske DPI.

Castroneves made the point that racing in the rain is often about limiting mistakes, and he was happy to turn the wheel over to Ricky Taylor in one piece. Thirty minutes later, Taylor looped the car in Turn 17 and kept it off the wall, but his seat belts came unhooked and he was forced into the pits a few laps later.

At the 3-hour mark, Taylor was still one lap off the pace in ninth.

The No. 31 held the lead at three hours with Felipe Nasr behind the wheel. Up front in LMP2 was Kyle Masson in the No. 38 entry from Performance Tech Motorsports.

Richard Westbrook in the No. 67 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford had the GTLM lead, and Lars Kern and the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche paced the GTD class.

The track began to dry at the 2-hour mark, and the leader Derani was the first onto pit road. Switching to dry tires three laps earlier than the field allowed him to extend his lead to nearly 18 seconds over Albuquerque and the rest of the field.

The second yellow of the race waved at the 2-hour, 19-minute mark for an electrical failure on the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest DPI.

Timo Bernhard pulled to the side and needed a tow back to the pits – another brutal setback for the team after problems during the Rolex 24 in January.