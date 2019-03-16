With three hours remaining at Sebring, Nasr, van der Zande, Hartley battle for the win

Coverage of the 12 Hours of Sebring is currently on NBCSN, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

After several lead changes between the 6- and 9-hour mark of the 12 Hours of Sebring, Felipe Nasr kept the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac DPI in the lead and in contention for the overall victory. Renger van der Zande (No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPI) and Brendon Hartley (#5 Action Express Cadillac DPI) were the only other drivers on the lead lap.

Tight battles continue through three classes.

Richard Westbrook (No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing) held a 29-second advantage over Antonio Garcia (No. 3 Corvette Racing), with Sebastien Bourdais (No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing) third in the GTLM class.

Trent Hindman (No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura), Felipe Fraga (No. 33 Team Riley Mercedes-AMG) and Toni Vilander (No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari) held the top three spots in GTD. Seven cars remained on the lead lap.

Andrew Evans in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports entry held an 18-lap advantage over the only other car in the LMP2 class.

There was a nagging threat of rain for most of the afternoon. Portions of the track got wet, but it was never enough to necessitate the use of the grooved tires. As temperatures began to drop, the race settled into a comfortable, but rapid pace.

With three hours remaining on the clock, the sun began to set to change the handling of the cars for the final time in the race.

Between the 6-hour mark and 8 hours, several teams went behind the wall, including Bryan Sellers in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini (GTD), the No. 19 Moorespeed Audi of Andrew Davis (GTD) and Oliver Jarvis in the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest Prototype. They were able to rejoin and there were no retirements through the 8-hour, 30-minute mark. Just as the clock edged closer to the nine-hour mark, the No. 19 car had to call it quits. Sellers was also behind the wall.

The fewest retirements in the history of this race was three in 2009.

Meyer Shank Racing’s all-female team continued to remain in contention as the final car on the same lap as the GTD leader. Katherine Legge took over the #57 Acura from Ana Beatriz just before the 9-hour mark.