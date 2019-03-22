INDYCAR at COTA could be case of ‘comers and goers’

By Bruce MartinMar 22, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas – Because of the high loads put on the high-speed NTT IndyCar Series cars, Sunday’s INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of the Americas will feature plenty of “comers and goers” according to series drivers.

That’s because tire degradation will play a role in the race. That is how long the Firestone tires are at optimal grip before the grip level starts to fall off dramatically. When that happens, handling will begin to deteriorate, and speeds will drop. The drivers that manage their tires the best, will have an advantage because they will be able to run faster lap times.

Factor in the two different compounds that are used by Firestone in NTT IndyCar Series street and road course racing and the strategy gets even more intriguing. The harder, primary tire is known as the Firestone “Black.” It has longer durability, but less speed performance. The softer, alternate tire is known as the Firestone “Red” because it has red sidewalls. Those tires have superior performance but degrade at a much quicker rate.

“The tires seem to go off quite a lot,” said rookie driver Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden. He was the second fastest driver in Friday’s combined practice sessions at 1:47.6150 around the 20-turn, 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas road course for a speed of 114.073 miles per hour in a Honda.

“Managing that is going to be the key,” Rosenqvist continued. “Everyone just got, like, one or two laps on the Reds (softer, faster alternate tires), then it’s a big question mark how they’re going to behave in the race without laps on them in the warmup session.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting one. It’s a big question mark, like it always is in this area. That’s kind of exciting. We felt pretty good so far.

“I think it’s going to be good, fair qualifying where everyone can get a lap in. Surprised sometimes how much traffic you can get on such a big track.

“Let’s hope it’s a good session and we come out on top.”

Team Penske driver Will Power was the fastest in Friday’s two combined practice sessions when his Chevrolet ran a lap at 1:47.4401 for a speed of 114.529 mph.

“The tires degrade so much, I think it will create some racing,” Power said. “I think there will be some mistakes. It’s always hard to say. You see what happens in these series, they get so competitive, so tight, basically everyone almost runs the same speed. That’s what makes it difficult to pass.

“IndyCar is at that point. Being a new track, no one knows what to expect for the race, so we’ll see.”

Patricio O’Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights Series champion from Mexico, makes his first start of the season for Carlin Racing. The 19-year-old also expects tires to play a major role in the 60-lap race on Sunday.

“It’s going to very interesting in the race because nobody has raced around here in an Indy car,” O’Ward said. “That is going to be the biggest surprise this weekend.

“I think the challenges will be tire degradation, for sure. It’s a very fast, flowing circuit and that takes a big toll on front and rear tires. There are a lot of long, lasting corners so that heats up the tires quite quick. You can go overboard if you are too hard on them.”

O’Ward believes a tire stint will be 12-15 laps and said it is too early to tell if a team needs to pit before a full load of fuel is used.

That should have the IndyCar team engineers and race strategists on pit lane crunching numbers to come up with the winning strategy in Sunday’s race.

Alexander Rossi tops action-filled COTA Practice 3

By Dan BeaverMar 23, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Final practice for the IndyCar Classic was adventurous with off-course excursions and spins, but when the checkers waved to end the session, it was Alexander Rossi at the top of the board with a lap of 1 minute, 46.915 seconds.

“All of our figuring out was kind of done yesterday because our warmup was moved to last night instead of Sunday morning,” Rossi said on NBC Sports Gold after the session. “I hope we got enough done and enough understanding, but right now all of the focus is on qualifying.”

He beat Felix Rosenqvist (1:47.054) by .136 seconds. Rosenqvist was part of the highlight reel, after climbing on top of the curb in Turn 9 and eventually falling off into the grass.

With no track limit in Turn 19 in Saturday’s practice, several drivers tested that boundary, which contributed to several drivers sweeping wide.

As soon as the cameras in the NBC Sports Gold coverage cut to Graham Rahal, he spun with 26 minutes remaining in the session. He wound up third with a lap of 1:47.440.

Ryan Hunter-Reay (1:47.536) and Josef Newgarden (1:47.537) rounded out the top five.

It was an important session for Colton Herta after experiencing an engine failure in Practice 1 and missing Practice 2 while making the powerplant change. He landed 12th on the chart with a lap of 1:47.810.

Marcus Ericsson crashed with four minutes remaining in the session as Turn 19 finally exacted its revenge.

Next up is qualification on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

