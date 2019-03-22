Circuit of the Americas
IndyCar Classic set for debut race at COTA

Associated PressMar 22, 2019, 9:08 AM EDT
AUSTIN,Texas — From the time the first piles of dirt and rock were moved to start paving a new Formula One track in Texas, the owners of the Circuit of the Americas eyed a future with IndyCar.

It may have taken longer than fans had hoped, but they finally have one. And with the first IndyCar Classic this weekend, the mission now is to develop what organizers hope will be the second-biggest race of the IndyCar calendar.

“I think it can happen,” track President Bobby Epstein said. “It just has to get bigger every year.”

Epstein has insisted the IndyCar Classic will make a splash in its debut as the second race of the 2019 season, including a unique $100,000 bonus if the driver who wins the pole position also wins the race. The drivers first learned of the bonus on Thursday.

“Sweet!” James Hinchcliffe said while wringing his hands at the prospect. “That will be a nice bottle of wine.”

Built for Formula One, the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas opened in 2012 and has catered primarily to the European-based racing series F1 and MotoGP, hosting the U.S. Grand Prix and the Grand Prix of the Americas, respectively, every year. While Epstein also wanted to host IndyCar, the Austin track had been frozen out by a geographic exclusivity clause the American series had in its contract with Texas Motor Speedway just three hours north in Fort Worth.

The restriction frustrated some fans, but it also gave the Circuit of the Americas time to mature as a track and gain exposure as a global and national destination for drivers and fans, Epstein said.

Relations between the two Texas tracks had been touchy for years, but now that both host IndyCar races about 10 weeks apart, Epstein sees no reason why both can’t thrive.

“Their heath is as important to the health of racing as ours is,” Epstein said. “They didn’t really roll out the welcome mat because they didn’t know what we would become. Everybody has the right to be protective of their investment. (But) I don’t think their success comes at our loss and I would hope they feel the same way.”

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said he wants the IndyCar Classic to be a hit.

“I would expect their crowd to top 100,000 people. It’s a new thing, a novelty, and for their first visit there they should draw a huge crowd,” Gossage said. “When we first ran IndyCar, we drew well over 100,000 people for the race for many years. That kind of success Sunday will be good for all racing in Texas.”

IndyCar has pushed to boost its new track’s profile in the offseason, hosting its preseason media days and two days of testing here in February. Several drivers were already familiar with the circuit, having turned laps in F1 or in private visits in years past. Andretti Autosports’ Alexander Rossi, Arrow Schmidt Peterson’s Marcus Ericsson and Carlin’s Max Chilton all raced in Austin in F1. Ericsson finished 10th at the U.S. Grand Prix last year.

Supercross Preview: Cooper Webb’s rivals need to make a stand in the West

By Dan BeaverMar 22, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
Round 12 of the Supercross season heads back to the West Coast for a trip to CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash. and the separation among the top four in the 450 class is becoming the top storyline.

Despite an impressive showing in the first weeks of the season, Cooper Webb was unable to create much of a gap over his three closest contenders. The red plate changed hands several times in the opening rounds and at one point, fewer than five points separated the top four. If Webb can extend his points lead at Seattle, his fate is in his own hands and he could run the table with second-place finishes to win the championship.

Marvin Musquin has 14 points to make up to catch Webb. Eli Tomac needs 22 points. Both riders have won, but have not been nearly as productive as the leader. Meanwhile, with back-to-back eighth-place finishes and no wins, Ken Roczen has all but fallen out of tittle contention.

The 250 class is back in action this week and the burning question there is whether Adam Cianciarulo can pick up where he left off. With the exception of the East/West Showdown in Round 5 at San Diego. With four wins to his credit so far this week, he has a chance to catch 250 East rider Austin Forkner for the most victories in class.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and 11 p.m. on NBCSN

Last Week:

Eli Tomac climbed to second in the points with his third win of the year over Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.
Austin Forkner remains perfect in the East with a win over Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.

Last Year:

Marvin Musquin won over Dean Wilson and Justin Brayton in the 450 class.
In 250s, Jeremy Martin won over Adam Cianciarulo and Luke Renzland in the 250 class in an East/West Showdown.

Winners

450s:
[5] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, and Atlanta)
[3] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit and Daytona)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)
[1] Marvin Musquin (Indianapolis)

250 West:
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

250 East:
[5] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit, Daytona and Indianapolis)

Top-5s

450s:
Ken Roczen (9)
Marvin Musquin (9)
Cooper Webb (9)
Eli Tomac (8)
Blake Baggett (7)
Joey Savatgy (3)
Dean Wilson (2)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (2)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Bogle (1)
Justin Brayton (1)
Aaron Plessinger (1)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (6)
Shane McElrath (5)
Colt Nichols (4)
Dylan Ferrandis (4)
RJ Hampshire (3)
James Decotis (2)
Jacob Hayes (1)
Garrett Marchbanks (1)
Jess Pettis (1)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (6)
Justin Cooper (6)
Chase Sexton (6)
Jordon Smith (3)
Martin Davalos (3)
Alex Martin (2)
Mitchell Oldenburg (2)

Points Leaders

450s:
Cooper Webb (243)
Marvin Musquin (2229)
Eli Tomac (222)
Ken Roczen (216)
Blake Baggett (184)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (140)
Dylan Ferrandis (125)
Shane McElrath (123)
Colt Nichols (120)
RJ Hampshire (86)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (151)
Chase Sexton (125)
Justin Cooper (123)
Alex Martin (92)
Martin Davalos (89)

