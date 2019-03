The NCAA Tournament is underway in earnest and everybody has at least a touch of March Madness fever, which got the folks at NASCAR America wondering.

That’s where Krista Voda, A.J. Allmendinger, and Parker Kligerman come in with the latest edition of ‘NASCAR America Overtime’ as they take a look at some of the best upsets in motorsports over the last 25 years.

From Trevor Bayne winning the Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series on February 20, 2011 at the age of 20, to Alexander Rossi switching over from F1 to IndyCar and winning the Indianapolis 500 on May 29, 2016, re-live some of the biggest upsets and most celebrated moments over the last quarter-century.

Watch Sunday’s IndyCar race at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN or at NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app