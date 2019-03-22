Supercross Preview: Cooper Webb’s rivals need to make a stand in the West

Round 12 of the Supercross season heads back to the West Coast for a trip to CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash. and the separation among the top four in the 450 class is becoming the top storyline.
Despite an impressive showing in the first weeks of the season, Cooper Webb was unable to create much of a gap over his three closest contenders. The red plate changed hands several times in the opening rounds and at one point, fewer than five points separated the top four. If Webb can extend his points lead at Seattle, his fate is in his own hands and he could run the table with second-place finishes to win the championship.
Marvin Musquin has 14 points to make up to catch Webb. Eli Tomac needs 22 points. Both riders have won, but have not been nearly as productive as the leader. Meanwhile, with back-to-back eighth-place finishes and no wins, Ken Roczen has all but fallen out of tittle contention.
The 250 class is back in action this week and the burning question there is whether Adam Cianciarulo can pick up where he left off. With the exception of the East/West Showdown in Round 5 at San Diego. With four wins to his credit so far this week, he has a chance to catch 250 East rider Austin Forkner for the most victories in class.
MORE: Marvin Musquin’s Indy win may have come too late
Schedule:
Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and 11 p.m. on NBCSN
Last Week:
Eli Tomac climbed to second in the points with his third win of the year over Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.
Austin Forkner remains perfect in the East with a win over Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.
Last Year:
Marvin Musquin won over Dean Wilson and Justin Brayton in the 450 class.
In 250s, Jeremy Martin won over Adam Cianciarulo and Luke Renzland in the 250 class in an East/West Showdown.
Winners
450s:
[5] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, and Atlanta)
[3] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit and Daytona)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)
[1] Marvin Musquin (Indianapolis)
250 West:
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)
250 East:
[5] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit, Daytona and Indianapolis)
Top-5s
450s:
Ken Roczen (9)
Marvin Musquin (9)
Cooper Webb (9)
Eli Tomac (8)
Blake Baggett (7)
Joey Savatgy (3)
Dean Wilson (2)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (2)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Bogle (1)
Justin Brayton (1)
Aaron Plessinger (1)
250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (6)
Shane McElrath (5)
Colt Nichols (4)
Dylan Ferrandis (4)
RJ Hampshire (3)
James Decotis (2)
Jacob Hayes (1)
Garrett Marchbanks (1)
Jess Pettis (1)
250 East:
Austin Forkner (6)
Justin Cooper (6)
Chase Sexton (6)
Jordon Smith (3)
Martin Davalos (3)
Alex Martin (2)
Mitchell Oldenburg (2)
Points Leaders
450s:
Cooper Webb (243)
Marvin Musquin (2229)
Eli Tomac (222)
Ken Roczen (216)
Blake Baggett (184)
250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (140)
Dylan Ferrandis (125)
Shane McElrath (123)
Colt Nichols (120)
RJ Hampshire (86)
250 East:
Austin Forkner (151)
Chase Sexton (125)
Justin Cooper (123)
Alex Martin (92)
Martin Davalos (89)