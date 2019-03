Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Power posted the fastest lap in the second practice session for the IndyCar Classic at Circuit of the Americas with a lap of 1 minute, 47.440 seconds bettering his first session time of 1:49.738.

Power outpaced rookie Felix Rosenqvist (1:47.615) by .175 seconds.

Alexander Rossi, who was second in Practice 1, posted the third fastest time of 1:47.931.

Ryan Hunter-Reay (1:48.121) and Ed Jones (1:48.160) rounded out the top five.

There were no major incidents during Practice 2, but it took most of the session to get Colton Herta’s engine changed from his first session incident.

Immediately following Practice 2, IndyCar added 30 minutes to the clock for pit stop practice.

Simon Pagenaud (1:48.333) posted the fastest time in the pit stop / warmup practice, followed by Herta (1:48.434), Rossi (1:48.867), Rosenqvist (1:49.374) and Marco Andretti (1:49.511).

James Hinchcliffe spun off course at the end of that session in Turn 19 to bring out a red flag.

