Colton Herta wins inaugural IndyCar Classic at COTA, becomes youngest winner in series history

By Michael EubanksMar 24, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
It was a weekend of firsts in Austin, Texas for the NTT IndyCar Series.

For the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday’s IndyCar Classic was the first visit by the series to the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course.

For Harding Steinbrenner Racing, Sunday’s victory was the first in team history, and for their rookie driver, 18-year-old-Colton Herta, Sunday’s win is the first in his relatively short IndyCar career.

After qualifying an impressive fourth in only his third series start, Herta ran up front all afternoon, and through the luck of a late caution and a mechanical failure for leader Will Power, the young driver found himself leading the pack to the green flag in the race’s only restart with 11 laps to go.

Herta would not relinquish his lead, and took the checkered flag to become the youngest winner in IndyCar Series history at 18 years, 11 months, and 25 days. The previous record was set by Graham Rahal in the 2008 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, when Rahal was 19 years, three months and 2 days old.

“We were not expecting that,” Herta, who turns 19 on Saturday, told NBC Sports. “I think we were going to get a podium. We had the pace for that, but holy crap, man. I am worn out!”

Running as high as second to Power in the early moments of the race, Herta made his final pit stop on lap 43 under green. At that point, it had still appeared that Power was on his way to his first win of the season, as the Team Penske driver had led every lap up until then.

However, when James Hinchliffe and Felix Rosenqvist made contact on lap 44, Rosenqvist’s car hit the barrier and brought out the only caution of the race. Power, as well as Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon and others went into the pits under yellow to make their final stops, giving Herta the lead. Power’s drive shaft would also break when he attempted to leave his pit box, ending the Aussie’s chances of winning the race and collecting a $100,000 bonus offered by the track to any driver who could win from the pole.

“I just want to have a good run, man,” Power told NBC Sports. “I just want to have a normal run in a season without this sort of crap.”

Josef Newgarden, who won the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, finished second, with Ryan Hunter-Reay, Graham Rahal and Sébastien Bourdais rounding out the top five.

Positions six through 10 were filled by Marco Andretti, Takuma Sato, Patricio O’Ward (in his first start for Carlin), Alexander Rossi, and Jack Harvey.

Zach Veach finished 22nd after spinning off the track and into a gravel pit on Lap 1. Rosenqvist was credited with 23rd and Power was last after his mechanical issues caused him to be the only DNF of the race.

The next race on the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series calendar is the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, with will take place on April 7 at Barber Motorsports Park. Coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET on NBCSN.

Official Results

View from the pits: IndyCar Classic at COTA

By NBC Sports StaffMar 24, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series’ debut weekend at Circuit of the Americas culminates today with the 60-lap IndyCar Classic at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

After claiming the 56th pole of his career, Will Power has set himself up for a $100,000 bonus if he wins today’s race. But his bid to cash in is just one of numerous storylines that will play out.

Following all of those storylines are IndyCar on NBCSN pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee. What’s jumped out to them this weekend? And which drivers should we be watching? Read on…

MARTY SNIDER

“I don’t recall an IndyCar race where tire degradation has been more discussed from the first practice on…and it’s fantastic! If you’ve watched F1 races from COTA in the past, buckle in…this IndyCar race will be so vastly different from what you’ve seen in the past. These Indy cars are heavier than F1 cars, they have no power steering and they are an absolute beast to wrestle with over 20 turns!”

“There are legitimately a number of cars that could win the race, there is likely to be ample passing and strategy will be massive in deciding the winner. The Ganassi cars might have the most overall speed, the Penske cars worked all day Saturday to be good on old tires, and the Andretti cars may have the best overall balance through the whole run. Bottom line…Several cars are in the mix and there’s a whole new crop of rookies who have the ability and the car to upset the favorites. Can’t wait for the green flag!”

“My pick is Alexander Rossi. I like his experience here. You can tell he’s focused this week. Privately he’ll tell you he feels as though he has unfinished business here…he finally has a shot to win at what used to be his only home country race. I think he gets it done on Sunday.”

KELLI STAVAST

“In my section of pit road is the exciting, young American Santino Ferrucci, who drives the flashy, all-chrome David Yurman-sponsored machine for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan. Santino comes to COTA riding the momentum of a top-ten finish on the streets of St. Petersburg, which kicked off his rookie campaign.

“Santino is high-energy, hard-working and professional, according to his veteran teammate and former champion Sebastian Bourdais. Already a winner at COTA in the [Lamborghini] Super Trofeo series, Santino told me he loves this track, as it suits his driving style and reminds him of circuits he ran back in Europe.

“Although the team struggled a little bit with understeer through both practice sessions Friday, Ferrucci told me the car came to life in final practice Saturday, describing it as “playful.” He has already achieved one goal for the weekend: advancing to the second round of qualifying, setting up an 11th place starting spot. Now he has his sights set on staying inside the top-ten in points following the 60-lap race.”

KEVIN LEE

“In my section of pit road, in the middle, there are several interesting stories to follow. For the 2nd straight race, Simon Pagenaud didn’t have the chance to advance in qualifying because of a red flag. But Pagenaud feels he and Team Penske have solved the issues they had last season with road and street course pace and will be quick in the race. Tight pit windows will make it difficult to make up a significant amount of positions. He’ll need a timely yellow to work in his favor.

“The other story will be the teenagers that were teammates in Indy Lights last season. 18-year-old Colton Herta backed up the pace he showed at St. Pete by qualifying 4th. 19-year-old Patricio O’Ward will start 8th in his first race with Carlin Racing. Both are impressive beyond their years and are we may be witnessing the early stages of superstar careers.

“Which teams are able to manage the tire wear will determine IndyCar’s debut at COTA.”