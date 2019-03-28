John Cote / IndyCar

Newgarden looking forward to Barber after strong start to 2019

By Michael EubanksMar 28, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

Though it is still early in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, Josef Newgarden has already established himself as one of the championship favorites.

Kicking off the season with a win on the streets of St. Petersburg and finishing second in last weekend’s inaugural IndyCar Classic at Circuit of the Americas, Newgarden sits at the top of the series point standings heading into next weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park (April 7 at 4:00 PM ET on NBCSN).

“It’s been a pretty smooth start overall this year,” Newgarden told NBC Sports. “St. Pete was a big difference. I’ve never been able to have a strong weekend there for one reason or another ever since I’ve started in IndyCar. It’s nice to go there and finally figure that weekend out. I think that always sets a good tone for the rest of the year.”

With that tone set, Newgarden and his Team Penske crew will look to retain and possibly even expand his points lead with a great run at Barber, a track where Newgarden has won three of the last four races.

“[Barber] is definitely a highlight of the schedule for me,” Newgarden said. “I like everywhere we go, but Barber has always been for sure a highlight. A lot of people like going there. It’s a beautiful facility.”

“I don’t know why but I’ve always had a good fortune around that place. Races have always seemed to pan out for us. These IndyCar races are so tricky with the way yellows fall or the way the strategy plays out, or what just seems to happen when dominoes fall into place through the race. It’s just always seemed to work out pretty decently at that track.”

But even with his great start to the season and excellent chance to make it three straight victories at Barber next weekend, Newgarden isn’t taking it easy. With the majority of the schedule still ahead of him and a starting grid stacked with talent from top to bottom, the 28-year-old Tennessean knows that a second championship trophy won’t just fall into his lap.

He captured three victories last season, but despite entering the finale at Sonoma with a mathematical chance to win the title, his lack of consistent podiums diminished any realistic chance he had. With 2019 still young, he has little room for error if he wants to be a title contender come Laguna Seca in September.

“We’ve had a good start which is always positive, but it can change so rapidly, you can’t ever get too confident. You always just have to be prepared for what changes,” Newgarden said. “You have to be on your toes all the way through the season. There’s just no point where you can really take a break or breath. You just gotta be on top of it.”

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter.

 

Seattle Supercross costly for several riders

SupercrossLIVE.com
By Dan BeaverMar 26, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

An incident in last week’s Round 12 of the Supercross season proved costly for Marvin Musquin, but the riders he rode past paid a greater price with the toll on their bodies.

When Chad Reed and Justin Brayton had a midair collision, they both landed hard and needed medical attention. Musquin saw the red cross flag requiring him to roll through the section, but did not slow enough and doubled two jumps. For the infraction, he was penalized seven points and forfeited the purse. He was allowed to keep the win, however, because he did not make a pass for position in the disputed territory.

Instead of being seven points down to the leader Cooper Webb, he has twice the distance to make up with five races remaining on the schedule.

Musquin is still in contention – more so now than he was entering Seattle – and has momentum with back-to-back wins.

That is not the case for Reed and Brayton.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Reed sustained eight broken ribs, a broken scapula and a collapsed lung after being landed on by Kyle Chisholm in the Lap 1 crash.

Reed would like to return before the Supercross season is over, but he may have to wait until 2020 to make his 250th start.

He has earned two top-fives this year with a best of third in Detroit.

Early this week, Brayton announced on Instagram that he has a torn MCL and sprained ACL in his knee – neither of which will require surgery. He is aiming to return for Round 16 at East Rutherford, but for now his seat will go to Ben Lamay.

Brayton earned one top-five finish this season at Minneapolis.

Reed was not the only rider to get landed on.

In the 250 Last Chance Qualifier, Gage Schehr crashed and was landed on by another rider. He managed to get to his feet during a red flag and walked to the cart, but had his right arm splinted and was in obvious pain. Transported to the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital, he sustained injuries to his liver and kidney as well as damage to his ribs, spine and lungs, according to an Instagram report by Swapmotolive.

Schehr was originally listed in stable condition, but needed additional surgery and is still being evaluated.

Justin Barcia also had a pair of crashes during the night. He went down in his heat and again in the Main. He rode the Feature in obvious pain, but finished the night and should be riding in Houston this week.

Before his heat, Shane McElrath announced he would not ride at Seattle due to a back injury sustained at Atlanta. Now that his title hopes are over, McElrath’s return for the remainder of the season is questionable.

By the time the series rolls into Las Vegas for the finale, the grid is going to look very different than it did in Anaheim.