Supercross Preview: Marvin Musquin carries momentum to Houston

After being penalized seven points for a rules infraction last week, Marvin Musquin did not gain as much on points leader Cooper Webb as he might, but he still carries momentum into Round 13 of the Supercross season at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

On the other hand, Houston will mark the third and final Triple Crown race of the season and those long formats have benefitted Webb all year. He scored his first career victory in Round 3 at Anaheim after winning two of the three Mains. He finished second in Round 8 at Ford Field in Detroit after taking the checkers first in the final Main. Musquin finished second and sixth in those events respectively without winning any of the Mains.

Last week was the first sign of weakness for Webb since his eighth-place result in San Diego. He finished fourth in Seattle, but moved up a couple of spots at the end because of other riders’ mistakes. This also marked the third consecutive week that Webb finished worse than the one before. His fifth victory of the season at Atlanta has been followed by a second at Daytona, a third at Indy and last week’s fourth.

The 450 class is not yet a two-man race after the first solid performance for Ken Roczen (2nd) in three weeks and a third-place finish for Tomac, but it’s still Webb’s to lose.

In the 250 class, Dylan Ferrandis finally came out of top with a victory over Adam Cianciarulo last week. He cut the points’ lead to 12, but will definitely need a big mistake from Cianciarulo to catch the leader.

Shane McElrath is likely out for the remainder of the season with a back injury. He did not start his Seattle heat and scored no points for the weekend, but with a last-place finish for Colt Nichols, McElrath remained third in the standings.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold

Race: Live, 9 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and NBCSN

Last Week:

Marvin Musquin won his second race of the season, but was penalized seven points. Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac rounded out the top-three in the 450 class.

Dylan Ferrandis earned his first win of the season over Adam Cianciarulo and James Decotis.

Last Year:

Jason Anderson won over Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia in the 450 class.

In 250s, Aaron Plessinger won over Joey Savatgy and Chase Sexton in the 250 class.

Winners

450s:

[5] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, and Atlanta)

[3] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit and Daytona)

[2] Marvin Musquin (Indianapolis and Seattle)

[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)

[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250 West:

[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)

[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)

[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

[1] Dylan Ferrandis (Seattle)

250 East:

[5] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit, Daytona and Indianapolis)

Top-5s

450s:

Ken Roczen (10)

Marvin Musquin (10)

Cooper Webb (10)

Eli Tomac (9)

Blake Baggett (7)

Joey Savatgy (4)

Dean Wilson (2)

Chad Reed (2)

Justin Barcia (2)

Jason Anderson (1)

Justin Bogle (1)

Justin Brayton (1)

Aaron Plessinger (1)

250 West:

Adam Cianciarulo (7)

Shane McElrath (5)

Dylan Ferrandis (5)

Colt Nichols (4)

RJ Hampshire (3)

James Decotis (3)

Jacob Hayes (1)

Garrett Marchbanks (1)

Jess Pettis (1)

Michael Mosiman (1)

Chris Blose (1)

250 East:

Austin Forkner (6)

Justin Cooper (6)

Chase Sexton (6)

Jordon Smith (3)

Martin Davalos (3)

Alex Martin (2)

Mitchell Oldenburg (2)

Points Leaders

450s:

Cooper Webb (262)

Marvin Musquin (248)

Eli Tomac (243)

Ken Roczen (239)

Blake Baggett (200)

250 West:

Adam Cianciarulo (163)

Dylan Ferrandis (151)

Shane McElrath (123)

Colt Nichols (121)

RJ Hampshire (103)

250 East:

Austin Forkner (151)

Chase Sexton (125)

Justin Cooper (123)

Alex Martin (92)

Martin Davalos (89)

