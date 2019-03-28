Supercross Preview: Marvin Musquin carries momentum to Houston

By Dan BeaverMar 28, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
After being penalized seven points for a rules infraction last week, Marvin Musquin did not gain as much on points leader Cooper Webb as he might, but he still carries momentum into Round 13 of the Supercross season at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

On the other hand, Houston will mark the third and final Triple Crown race of the season and those long formats have benefitted Webb all year. He scored his first career victory in Round 3 at Anaheim after winning two of the three Mains. He finished second in Round 8 at Ford Field in Detroit after taking the checkers first in the final Main. Musquin finished second and sixth in those events respectively without winning any of the Mains.

Last week was the first sign of weakness for Webb since his eighth-place result in San Diego. He finished fourth in Seattle, but moved up a couple of spots at the end because of other riders’ mistakes. This also marked the third consecutive week that Webb finished worse than the one before. His fifth victory of the season at Atlanta has been followed by a second at Daytona, a third at Indy and last week’s fourth.

The 450 class is not yet a two-man race after the first solid performance for Ken Roczen (2nd) in three weeks and a third-place finish for Tomac, but it’s still Webb’s to lose.

In the 250 class, Dylan Ferrandis finally came out of top with a victory over Adam Cianciarulo last week. He cut the points’ lead to 12, but will definitely need a big mistake from Cianciarulo to catch the leader.

Shane McElrath is likely out for the remainder of the season with a back injury. He did not start his Seattle heat and scored no points for the weekend, but with a last-place finish for Colt Nichols, McElrath remained third in the standings.

MORE: Seattle Supercross costly for several riders 

Schedule:

Qualifying: 1 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 9 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and NBCSN

Last Week:

Marvin Musquin won his second race of the season, but was penalized seven points. Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac rounded out the top-three in the 450 class.
Dylan Ferrandis earned his first win of the season over Adam Cianciarulo and James Decotis.

Last Year:

Jason Anderson won over Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia in the 450 class.
In 250s, Aaron Plessinger won over Joey Savatgy and Chase Sexton in the 250 class.

Winners

450s:
[5] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, and Atlanta)
[3] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit and Daytona)
[2] Marvin Musquin (Indianapolis and Seattle)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250 West:
[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)
[1] Dylan Ferrandis (Seattle)

250 East:
[5] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit, Daytona and Indianapolis)

Top-5s

450s:
Ken Roczen (10)
Marvin Musquin (10)
Cooper Webb (10)
Eli Tomac (9)
Blake Baggett (7)
Joey Savatgy (4)
Dean Wilson (2)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (2)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Bogle (1)
Justin Brayton (1)
Aaron Plessinger (1)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (7)
Shane McElrath (5)
Dylan Ferrandis (5)
Colt Nichols (4)
RJ Hampshire (3)
James Decotis (3)
Jacob Hayes (1)
Garrett Marchbanks (1)
Jess Pettis (1)
Michael Mosiman (1)
Chris Blose (1)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (6)
Justin Cooper (6)
Chase Sexton (6)
Jordon Smith (3)
Martin Davalos (3)
Alex Martin (2)
Mitchell Oldenburg (2)

Points Leaders

450s:
Cooper Webb (262)
Marvin Musquin (248)
Eli Tomac (243)
Ken Roczen (239)
Blake Baggett (200)

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (163)
Dylan Ferrandis (151)
Shane McElrath (123)
Colt Nichols (121)
RJ Hampshire (103)

250 East:
Austin Forkner (151)
Chase Sexton (125)
Justin Cooper (123)
Alex Martin (92)
Martin Davalos (89)

Newgarden looking forward to Barber after strong start to 2019

John Cote / IndyCar
By Michael EubanksMar 28, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Though it is still early in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, Josef Newgarden has already established himself as one of the championship favorites.

Kicking off the season with a win on the streets of St. Petersburg and finishing second in last weekend’s inaugural IndyCar Classic at Circuit of the Americas, Newgarden sits at the top of the series point standings heading into next weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park (April 7 at 4:00 PM ET on NBCSN).

“It’s been a pretty smooth start overall this year,” Newgarden told NBC Sports. “St. Pete was a big difference. I’ve never been able to have a strong weekend there for one reason or another ever since I’ve started in IndyCar. It’s nice to go there and finally figure that weekend out. I think that always sets a good tone for the rest of the year.”

With that tone set, Newgarden and his Team Penske crew will look to retain and possibly even expand his points lead with a great run at Barber, a track where Newgarden has won three of the last four races.

“[Barber] is definitely a highlight of the schedule for me,” Newgarden said. “I like everywhere we go, but Barber has always been for sure a highlight. A lot of people like going there. It’s a beautiful facility.”

“I don’t know why but I’ve always had a good fortune around that place. Races have always seemed to pan out for us. These IndyCar races are so tricky with the way yellows fall or the way the strategy plays out, or what just seems to happen when dominoes fall into place through the race. It’s just always seemed to work out pretty decently at that track.”

But even with his great start to the season and excellent chance to make it three straight victories at Barber next weekend, Newgarden isn’t taking it easy. With the majority of the schedule still ahead of him and a starting grid stacked with talent from top to bottom, the 28-year-old Tennessean knows that a second championship trophy won’t just fall into his lap.

He captured three victories last season, but despite entering the finale at Sonoma with a mathematical chance to win the title, his lack of consistent podiums diminished any realistic chance he had. With 2019 still young, he has little room for error if he wants to be a title contender come Laguna Seca in September.

“We’ve had a good start which is always positive, but it can change so rapidly, you can’t ever get too confident. You always just have to be prepared for what changes,” Newgarden said. “You have to be on your toes all the way through the season. There’s just no point where you can really take a break or breath. You just gotta be on top of it.”

