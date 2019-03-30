F1: Charles Leclerc wins first career pole in Bahrain, sets new track record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a great weekend so far for Charles Leclerc.

After setting the fastest time in the first and second practice session, and finishing right behind temmate Sebastian Vettel in FP2, Leclerc broke the track record at the Bahrain International Circuit en route to his first Formula One pole Saturday night, with an elapsed time of 1:27.866.

The 21-year-old Ferrari driver becomes the second-youngest pole winner in F1 history.

Leclec’s teammate Sebastian Vettel qualified second with a time of 1:28.160, with Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:28.98) and Valtteri Bottas (1:28.256) starting third and fourth, respectively.

More information to come soon, please check back for updates.

Full qualifying results and times are listed below:

