F1: Charles Leclerc wins first career pole in Bahrain, sets new track record

It’s been a great weekend so far for Charles Leclerc.
After setting the fastest time in the first and second practice session, and finishing right behind temmate Sebastian Vettel in FP2, Leclerc broke the track record at the Bahrain International Circuit en route to his first Formula One pole Saturday night, with an elapsed time of 1:27.866.
The 21-year-old Ferrari driver becomes the second-youngest pole winner in F1 history.
Leclec’s teammate Sebastian Vettel qualified second with a time of 1:28.160, with Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:28.98) and Valtteri Bottas (1:28.256) starting third and fourth, respectively.
More information to come soon, please check back for updates.
Full qualifying results and times are listed below:
Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter
Once again, it was a Ferrari 1-2 at the top of the speed charts in the third and final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been the team to beat throughout all three practice sessions this weekend, previously sitting at the top of the speed charts in the first and second practice sessions, both which were held on Friday.
In FP3, Leclerc set the fastest lap around the 3.363-mile Bahrain International Circuit with an elapsed time of 1:29.569. Vettel was second fastest with a time of 1:29.738.
Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:30.334) and Valtteri Bottas (1:30.389) finished the session third and fourth fastest, respectively, and Romain Grosjean (1:30.818) was the fastest Haas entry, finishing fifth.
Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top 10.
Full FP3 results are below:
Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter