F1: Leclerc, Vettel fastest in final practice for Bahrain GP

Once again, it was a Ferrari 1-2 at the top of the speed charts in the third and final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been the team to beat throughout all three practice sessions this weekend, previously sitting at the top of the speed charts in the first and second practice sessions, both which were held on Friday.

In FP3, Leclerc set the fastest lap around the 3.363-mile Bahrain International Circuit with an elapsed time of 1:29.569. Vettel was second fastest with a time of 1:29.738.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:30.334) and Valtteri Bottas (1:30.389) finished the session third and fourth fastest, respectively, and Romain Grosjean (1:30.818) was the fastest Haas entry, finishing fifth.

Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top 10.

Full FP3 results are below:

