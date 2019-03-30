SupercrossLIVE.com

Qualification report for Houston Supercross

By Dan BeaverMar 30, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
The three riders chasing Cooper Webb all posted top-four timed practice speeds while the points leader landed eighth on the chart for Round 13 of the Supercross season at Houston, Texas.

With a time of 47.386 in Session 1. Ken Roczen posted the fastest time of the day – barely .052 seconds faster than Dean Wilson (47.438).

Eli Tomac (47.580) was third on the grid with Marvin Musquin (47.879) taking the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Webb (48.315) was about midway down the order of riders who automatically lock into three Mains that make up the third and final Triple Crown event.

Kyle Chisholm was the 18th fastest and final rider to lock in. Adam Enticknap (50.120) was the first rider on the outside looking in and needed to qualify via the Last Chance Qualifier.

Last Chance Qualifier: Austin Politelli transferred easily with his 3.196 second win over Adam Enticknap. … Carlen Gardner and Charles Lefrancois rounded out the top four riders wo advance to the Main. … The action was deeper in the field. Battling for fifth, Ryan Breece clipped a tough block and was pitched from his bike. Adding injury to insult, Scott Champion ran over the rolling body of Breece.

In the 250 class:

Adam Cianciarulo (47.431) edged last week’s winner Dylan Ferrandis (47.517) for fast time.

Chris Blose (48.494), RJ Hampshire (48.710) and Colt Nichols (48.790) rounded out the top five.

Nichols is looking to rebound from last week’s disappointing finish I Seattle.

Last Chance Qualifier: Vann Martin crashed off course while leading and fell to seventh. His accident handed the lead to Brandan Leith, who handily won by almost three seconds over Killian Auberson. … Mathias Jorgensen rounded out the top three. … Martin Castelo benefitted most from Martin’s fall to climb to the fourth and final transfer spot.

Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images
By Michael EubanksMar 30, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
It’s been a great weekend so far for Charles Leclerc.

After setting the fastest time in the first and second practice session, and finishing right behind teammate Sebastian Vettel in FP2, Leclerc broke the track record at the Bahrain International Circuit en route to his first Formula One pole Saturday night, with an elapsed time of 1:27.866.

The 21-year-old Ferrari driver becomes the second-youngest pole winner in F1 history. He also is the sport’s 99th pole sitter in its 999th race.

“I’m extremely happy. Seb is an amazing driver, but today I’m very happy to be on pole,” Leclerc told reporters following his pole run.

Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel (who holds the title of the youngest pole sitter of all time) qualified second with a time of 1:28.160, with Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:28.98) and Valtteri Bottas (1:28.256) starting third and fourth, respectively.

Max Verstappen, who was the the only Red Bull entry to make it into Q3, will start Sunday’s Grand Prix fifth, with Kevin Magunssen, Carlos Sainz, Romain Grosjean, Kimi Raikkonen and McLaren’s Lando Norris rounding out the top 10.

Daniel Ricciardo was not fast enough to make it into Q3 and will start the second GP of the season in the 11th position, and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg will start the race 17th after a disappointing Q1.

Update: Romain Grosjean will now start Sunday’s Grand Prix from the 11th position after being assessed a 3-spot grid penalty by race stewards for impeding Lando Norris by driving “unnecessarily slowly” in front of Norris, who was approaching quickly on a flying lap. As a result, Raikkonen now will start 8th, Norris will now start 9th and Ricciardo will now start the race in the 10th position.

Full qualifying results and times are listed below:

