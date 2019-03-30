Qualification report for Houston Supercross

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The three riders chasing Cooper Webb all posted top-four timed practice speeds while the points leader landed eighth on the chart for Round 13 of the Supercross season at Houston, Texas.

With a time of 47.386 in Session 1. Ken Roczen posted the fastest time of the day – barely .052 seconds faster than Dean Wilson (47.438).

Eli Tomac (47.580) was third on the grid with Marvin Musquin (47.879) taking the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Webb (48.315) was about midway down the order of riders who automatically lock into three Mains that make up the third and final Triple Crown event.

Kyle Chisholm was the 18th fastest and final rider to lock in. Adam Enticknap (50.120) was the first rider on the outside looking in and needed to qualify via the Last Chance Qualifier.

Last Chance Qualifier: Austin Politelli transferred easily with his 3.196 second win over Adam Enticknap. … Carlen Gardner and Charles Lefrancois rounded out the top four riders wo advance to the Main. … The action was deeper in the field. Battling for fifth, Ryan Breece clipped a tough block and was pitched from his bike. Adding injury to insult, Scott Champion ran over the rolling body of Breece.

In the 250 class:

Adam Cianciarulo (47.431) edged last week’s winner Dylan Ferrandis (47.517) for fast time.

Chris Blose (48.494), RJ Hampshire (48.710) and Colt Nichols (48.790) rounded out the top five.

Nichols is looking to rebound from last week’s disappointing finish I Seattle.

Last Chance Qualifier: Vann Martin crashed off course while leading and fell to seventh. His accident handed the lead to Brandan Leith, who handily won by almost three seconds over Killian Auberson. … Mathias Jorgensen rounded out the top three. … Martin Castelo benefitted most from Martin’s fall to climb to the fourth and final transfer spot.

Qualification each week can be seen live with NBC's Sport Gold Supercross / Motocross season pass

