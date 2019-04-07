Takuma Sato dominates Barber Motorsports Park on way to IndyCar win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Takuma Sato won the Honda IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama for his fourth career IndyCar victory after leading the field to green from the pole and dominating the race.

Even with a comfortable lead, he was giving it his all during the final laps. With less than five laps remaining, Sato ran off course and knocked a diffuser from the bottom of his Honda, but it anything it made him a little faster. Sato had an off course excursion in that same turn complex (Turn 8/9) during Friday’s practice.

Over the course of those last five laps, Sato extended his lead from a little under two seconds to a 2.3874 advantage over Scott Dixon, who was under heavy pressure from Sebastian Bourdais.

“This is because of the team,” Sato said at the conclusion of the race on NBCSN. “They made a fantastic effort. That car was superb – red tire, black tire, I didn’t have to worry about it.”

Sato credited his teammate for helping him find the setup that allowed him to dominate.

“This morning warmup helped a lot. Thank you very much to Graham Rahal my teammate. We (found) a problem and he found a very good setup and I installed it.”

For Dixon – who remains winless at Barber – it was his sixth second-place finish.

Dixon finished second to Josef Newgarden in 2017, Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2013, Will Power in 2012/2011 and Helio Castroneves in 2010.

“It was really tough,” Dixon said. “We had a lot of dig. We started off and we could push really hard and be really quick and close the gap – even on some of those crossovers in the pits, we were able to hone in on Graham and Sato early on in the race.

“But the last 10 laps were really miserable. On that last run, I tried to hold a steady gap to Taku.”

Dixon admitted to being a little annoyed with all of his second-place finishes before the race, but given how this protected his position in the standings, he was anything but annoyed this week.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Marcus Ericsson was the highest finishing rookie of the race in seventh. … Felix Rosenqvist finished 10th to score his second top-10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Colton Herta had an engine issue early and a fuel pickup problem on Lap 33 on his way to a 24th-place finish. … Max Chilton ran out of room on the pit road entry and nosed into the Turn 16 wall. He lost two laps while they pulled him back on track to finish #th

QUOTE OF THE DAY: Oh my gosh, what a delightful day. What a delightful day yesterday. I’m sorry about Graham. Something went to sleep on him, but Takuma Sato – fantastic afternoon.” – David Letterman, team owner of Rahal, Letterman, Lanigan Racing.

WHAT’S NEXT: IndyCar heads to Long Beach, Calif. for the Grand Prix of Long Beach on NBCSN on April 14.

