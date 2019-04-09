INDYCAR Photo by Chris Owens
Alonso, McLaren test IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway Tuesday

By Bruce MartinApr 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso returned to a high-speed oval on Tuesday at Texas Motor Speedway. It was the first time since he competed in an Indy car on an oval since the 101stIndianapolis 500 in 2017.

Alonso and the McLaren IndyCar team had a private test at the 1.5-mile, high-banked oval in Fort Worth, Texas as the team prepares for the 103rdIndianapolis 500 on May 26.

“It was great obviously,” Alonso said Tuesday from Texas. “It’s only the first couple of laps with the car. We are taking care of everything slowly with the speed. I drove in Barber (Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala.) last year in the Indy car, but it’s good to be back on the oval with a very specific setup — this car that turns left self-steering a little bit.

“It’s some weird feeling for me to try to get used to with the speedway especially with a lot of banking on the corner, especially Turns 3 and 4. It’s different than Indianapolis but hopefully a good preparation for us.”

TMS is a high-banked oval compared to the flat, four-cornered 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was a unique experience to the Formula One great from Spain compared to his first oval race in the Indy 500 in 2017.

“It’s just about getting comfort in the car,” Alonso said. “It’s a new car, new team so in terms of seat position, headrest, pedals, steering wheel preferences I think all these things we can start now the work.

“I think it is quite important to set up everything as a team, who does what in the team, also the pit wall. The facility is completely new for everyone (and) try to solve as many problems here and at the open test on the 24th(of April at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and getting ready for the Indianapolis 500.”

Because it was a private team test, speeds were not released. This was also a test designed to help the McLaren team familiarize themselves with the Dallara/Chevrolet combination. In 2017, they were a partner team with Andretti Autosport and used a Honda.

This year, McLaren is getting engineering and technical advice from Carlin.

The aerodynamic rules have changed since 2017 and Alonso was asked to compare how the universal aero kit handles on the oval.

“So far it’s too early to say because I am not up to speed,” he said. “I guess listening to everyone in the last year I think there will be less downforce. They can be more trickier to drive, especially followings. Today’s not a problem because I am alone. But I guess it’s going to be challenging, especially this year I am not with the Andretti, let’s say, environment.

“It’s all by ourselves this year.”

Alonso and McLaren will participate in an “Open Test” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 24, along with the other teams and drivers entered in the 103rdIndianapolis 500.

Supercross 250 East and West will now come down to the wire

SupercrossLIVE
By Dan BeaverApr 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
As the Supercross world sits and waits for an update on Austin Forkner’s knee, the consequence of his practice incident is that both Supercross 250 battles have grown white hot.

Forkner rode into Nashville with a 26-point advantage over the field – the equivalent of one full race. No matter what happened at Nashville, no one could catch the red hot rider who had beaten his 250 East competitors at literally every turn.

At Nashville, Forkner “got sketchy in the whoops and stuck my leg out and did something to my knee in second practice,” he posted Sunday on Instagram. He tried to ride again in Practice 3, but only made matters worse.

At Nashville, the only rider who could catch Forkner was Chase Sexton, but he had to win in order to do so.

Justin Cooper had the ability to pull to within two points of the lead and both rode the new track with wild abandon. After both riders scored podium finishes in their heats, they battled for the lead in the Main. Overly enthusiastic, they crashed on Lap 1 when Cooper rode Sexton wide.

Forkner’s teammate Martin Davalos mitigated the damage as best he could by winning, while Sexton made the most of the race to finish second. Cooper was third.

Forkner’s lead over Sexton is now only three points. He holds a seven-point advantage over Cooper.

What was supposed to be a runaway season is now about as close as it can get.

In the 250 West division, Adam Cianciarulo appeared to be almost as dominant as Forkner. In fact, he was the only rider to win a 250 race against Forkner when he scored the overall victory in the East/West Shootout. Forkner finished third, which was best among East riders.

Dylan Ferrandis picked the right time to heat up. He also placed ahead of Forkner in Atlanta with a second-place finish.

Ferrandis was able to cut only three points off Cianciarulo’s lead at Seattle, but that stopped a three-race winning streak for the points leader.

The Triple Crown at Houston proved to be much more fruitful when Cianciarulo suffered multiple issues in the second Main to score a 10th-place finish. Ferrandis won that Main and finished second in the other two.

To win the championship, Ferrandis needs a little help. With two races remaining in the West and a three-point gap between first and second, he not only needs to outride Cianciarulo, but the leader has to finish at least third in one of those two races. Cianciarulo finished fifth in both races at Anaheim, but since then he’s been worse than second only that one time in Houston.