Supercross 250 East and West will now come down to the wire

As the Supercross world sits and waits for an update on Austin Forkner’s knee, the consequence of his practice incident is that both Supercross 250 battles have grown white hot.

Forkner rode into Nashville with a 26-point advantage over the field – the equivalent of one full race. No matter what happened at Nashville, no one could catch the red hot rider who had beaten his 250 East competitors at literally every turn.

At Nashville, Forkner “got sketchy in the whoops and stuck my leg out and did something to my knee in second practice,” he posted Sunday on Instagram. He tried to ride again in Practice 3, but only made matters worse.

At Nashville, the only rider who could catch Forkner was Chase Sexton, but he had to win in order to do so.

Justin Cooper had the ability to pull to within two points of the lead and both rode the new track with wild abandon. After both riders scored podium finishes in their heats, they battled for the lead in the Main. Overly enthusiastic, they crashed on Lap 1 when Cooper rode Sexton wide.

Forkner’s teammate Martin Davalos mitigated the damage as best he could by winning, while Sexton made the most of the race to finish second. Cooper was third.

Forkner’s lead over Sexton is now only three points. He holds a seven-point advantage over Cooper.

What was supposed to be a runaway season is now about as close as it can get.

In the 250 West division, Adam Cianciarulo appeared to be almost as dominant as Forkner. In fact, he was the only rider to win a 250 race against Forkner when he scored the overall victory in the East/West Shootout. Forkner finished third, which was best among East riders.

Dylan Ferrandis picked the right time to heat up. He also placed ahead of Forkner in Atlanta with a second-place finish.

Ferrandis was able to cut only three points off Cianciarulo’s lead at Seattle, but that stopped a three-race winning streak for the points leader.

The Triple Crown at Houston proved to be much more fruitful when Cianciarulo suffered multiple issues in the second Main to score a 10th-place finish. Ferrandis won that Main and finished second in the other two.

To win the championship, Ferrandis needs a little help. With two races remaining in the West and a three-point gap between first and second, he not only needs to outride Cianciarulo, but the leader has to finish at least third in one of those two races. Cianciarulo finished fifth in both races at Anaheim, but since then he’s been worse than second only that one time in Houston.