NHRA

NHRA: Leah Pritchett ready to return to victory circle at Houston this weekend

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 10, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NHRA Top Fuel driver Leah Pritchett is used to pressure, having battled it since she began drag racing at eight years old in her native Southern California.

Rather than fearing pressure, Pritchett embraced it right from the start. From eight until 16 years old in NHRA’s Junior Dragster program, she took home 37 winner trophies.

These days, the 30-year-old Pritchett, who now lives in suburban Indianapolis, is one of the most popular racers in the National Hot Rod Association.

And she’s still scoffing at pressure, like the kind she and her 10,000-horsepower, 330-mph Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel dragster will face in this weekend’s Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented by Pennzoil at Houston Raceway Park in suburban Baytown, Texas.

That pressure will be elevated even more with the fact that she’s sponsored for this race by Pennzoil. She wants to win not only for herself and her team, but also for her sponsor.

Pritchett is seeking her second career Top Fuel win at Houston.

Pritchett, who finished fourth in the Top Fuel final standings last season with two wins, three runner-up and four other semifinal finishes in the 24-race national event tour, is off to a good start to the 2019 season.

In the first four races, she finished runner-up to Billy Torrence (father of defending Top Fuel champ Steve Torrence) at Phoenix in late February, lost in the quarterfinals in both the season opener at Pomona, California, and the 50th annual Gatornationals three weeks ago in Gainesville, Florida, as well as an early first-round exit this past Sunday in Las Vegas.

So far this season we have already had some intense highs and lows comparable to a roller coaster, but what has stuck out the most to me is our team’s undeniable positive attitude to find a way to prevail,” Pritchett said in a media release. “It is contagious, inspiring, and that is why we will be heavy in the hunt for a championship come November.

This year I am really trying to fine-tune how to be deadly on the (starting line) tree. My sole focus in Houston is to bring home the Wally gold (winner’s trophy) for our golden Pennzoil partners.

I (can) already feel the excitement building, knowing that collectively this race is going to be a huge deal. The transformation of colors everywhere immediately created a sense of home turf.

That’s a feeling few get to experience. Winning at a sponsor’s race undoubtedly brings an extra sense of gratitude and accomplishment, and is a rare, real-time, in-person opportunity for key partners to experience the highest of racing highs.”

Even with a home turf feel, Pritchett knows she has her work cut for her to not only reach the final round on Sunday, but also to claim the victory.

Among the top obstacles in her way: points leader Kalitta, as well as Brittany Force, who won the Top Fuel class in last year’s SpringNationals.

In addition, there have been three different winners and six overall different finalists in Top Fuel in each of the first three races.

But a very confident Pritchett is up for the task – and the pressure that comes with it.

Embracing every moment is key,” Pritchett said. “If there’s one thing I can apply from our experience of winning at a sponsor’s race with a matching partnered car, it’s to morph any sense of extra pressure to perform, and mold it into high-energy excitement.”

NOTES: Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (CT) on Friday, the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Supercross 250 East and West will now come down to the wire

SupercrossLIVE
By Dan BeaverApr 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the Supercross world sits and waits for an update on Austin Forkner’s knee, the consequence of his practice incident is that both Supercross 250 battles have grown white hot.

Forkner rode into Nashville with a 26-point advantage over the field – the equivalent of one full race. No matter what happened at Nashville, no one could catch the red hot rider who had beaten his 250 East competitors at literally every turn.

At Nashville, Forkner “got sketchy in the whoops and stuck my leg out and did something to my knee in second practice,” he posted Sunday on Instagram. He tried to ride again in Practice 3, but only made matters worse.

At Nashville, the only rider who could catch Forkner was Chase Sexton, but he had to win in order to do so.

Justin Cooper had the ability to pull to within two points of the lead and both rode the new track with wild abandon. After both riders scored podium finishes in their heats, they battled for the lead in the Main. Overly enthusiastic, they crashed on Lap 1 when Cooper rode Sexton wide.

Forkner’s teammate Martin Davalos mitigated the damage as best he could by winning, while Sexton made the most of the race to finish second. Cooper was third.

Forkner’s lead over Sexton is now only three points. He holds a seven-point advantage over Cooper.

What was supposed to be a runaway season is now about as close as it can get.

In the 250 West division, Adam Cianciarulo appeared to be almost as dominant as Forkner. In fact, he was the only rider to win a 250 race against Forkner when he scored the overall victory in the East/West Shootout. Forkner finished third, which was best among East riders.

Dylan Ferrandis picked the right time to heat up. He also placed ahead of Forkner in Atlanta with a second-place finish.

Ferrandis was able to cut only three points off Cianciarulo’s lead at Seattle, but that stopped a three-race winning streak for the points leader.

The Triple Crown at Houston proved to be much more fruitful when Cianciarulo suffered multiple issues in the second Main to score a 10th-place finish. Ferrandis won that Main and finished second in the other two.

To win the championship, Ferrandis needs a little help. With two races remaining in the West and a three-point gap between first and second, he not only needs to outride Cianciarulo, but the leader has to finish at least third in one of those two races. Cianciarulo finished fifth in both races at Anaheim, but since then he’s been worse than second only that one time in Houston.