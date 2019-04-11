Denver Supercross Preview: And then there were three

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And then there were three.

Three rounds remain in the 2019 Supercross season and Cooper Webb’s lead is looking safer every week. Marvin Musquin’s modest sixth-place finish in Nashville dropped him 21 points behind Webb while Eli Tomac surged to his fourth victory and is currently tied for second in the standings. With 26 points available to the winner, Webb is closing in on a full-race cushion.

Webb’s magic number is slightly better than fourth. If Tomac manages to sweep the final three races and Webb finished fourth each time, Tomac would tie the points and win the championship on a tie-breaker. If Webb finishes third in one of the final three races and fourth in the others, he will be the champion.

But Tomac has a slight advantage this week. Heading to the Mile High City, the Colorado native is most accustomed to the elevation and anyone who has ever tried to exercise this close to the clouds knows what a difference that can make.

The championship is also coming down to three contenders: Ken Roczen’s eighth-place finish last week virtually eliminates him from contention as he needs to make up 14 points on Webb while leapfrogging Tomac and Musquin.

Justin Barcia announced this week that he will miss the remainder of the season in order to completely heal before the start of the Motocross season (May 18, Hagerstown). Suffering a variety of injuries before crashing in Seattle and Houston, he hit a Tuff Block last week and failed to finish the Main.

Barcia will be replaced with Josh Grant in the final three rounds.

In 250s, Dylan Ferrandis has won back-to-back races in Seattle and Houston to cut Adam Cianciarulo’s lead to just five points.

As and added incentive to keep his points lead, Cianciarulo has come up on the losing end of two six-closest losses in 250 competition. He finished second to Aaron Plessinger in the West division in 2018 and was runner-up to Zach Osborne in the East in 2017. Both margins of victory were only two points.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold

Race: Live, 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and 8 p.m. NBCSN

Last Week:

Eli Tomac rode to victory over Blake Baggett and Cooper Webb.

In 250s, Martin Davalos became the first rider other than Austin Forkner to win an East race this year. He beat Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.

Last Year:

This is the first Supercross event in Denver since 1996.

Winners

450s:

[6] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, Atlanta, and Houston)

[4] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit, Daytona and Nashville)

[2] Marvin Musquin (Indianapolis and Seattle)

[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)

[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250 West:

[4] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego and Atlanta)

[2] Dylan Ferrandis (Seattle and Houston)

[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)

[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

250 East:

[5] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit, Daytona and Indianapolis)

[1] Martin Davalos (Nashville)

Top-5s

450s:

Cooper Webb (12)

Marvin Musquin (11)

Eli Tomac (11)

Ken Roczen (10)

Blake Baggett (8)

Joey Savatgy (4)

Dean Wilson (4)

Chad Reed (2)

Justin Barcia (2)

Jason Anderson (1)

Justin Bogle (1)

Justin Brayton (1)

Aaron Plessinger (1)

Cole Seely (1)

Zach Osborne (1)

250 West:

Adam Cianciarulo (8)

Dylan Ferrandis (6)

Shane McElrath (5)

Colt Nichols (5)

RJ Hampshire (4)

James Decotis (4)

Jacob Hayes (1)

Garrett Marchbanks (1)

Jess Pettis (1)

Michael Mosiman (1)

Chris Blose (1)

250 East:

Justin Cooper (7)

Chase Sexton (7)

Austin Forkner (6)

Martin Davalos (4)

Jordon Smith (3)

Alex Martin (2)

Mitchell Oldenburg (2)

Kyle Peters (1)

Brandon Hartranft (1)

Points Leaders

450s:

Cooper Webb (309)

Eli Tomac (288)

Marvin Musquin (288)

Ken Roczen (267)

Blake Baggett (238)

250 West:

Adam Cianciarulo (182)

Dylan Ferrandis (177)

Colt Nichols (142)

RJ Hampshire (126)

Shane McElrath (123)

250 East:

Austin Forkner (151)

Chase Sexton (148)

Justin Cooper (144)

Martin Davalos (115)

Mitchell Oldenburg (105)

