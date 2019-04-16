Ryan: Was Long Beach an Amazing Race? Well, it had Alexander Rossi

By Nate RyanApr 16, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Zipping around a 1.96-mile course that has validated the greatest that IndyCar has to offer, it would have seemed Alexander Rossi had time to soak up a picturesque Sunday.

Ahh, the sights and sounds of a sun-splashed day at the beach that just also happened to include a 20-second romp to victory in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Must have fun to absorb all that, right?

“I mean, no, (not) in the race car,” Rossi said with a tiny smile after winning his second consecutive Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Joe Skibinski/IndyCar

OK, so he might have been preoccupied.

Rossi, a former “Amazing Race” contestant who can respect the need to deliver an entertaining show, still wanted the fans to enjoy themselves, which he was pleased to see happening during his pickup ride around the streets of Southern California in driver introductions.

“It was amazing to see the kind of crowd reaction and the fan turnout,” he said. “Everyone looked like and sounded like they were having a really good time. (Runner-up) Josef Newgarden said, who knows if this is true, ‘I was looking around during the race, and no one left. They must have enjoyed it.’

“Good for him. I was not spectating on the spectators.”

If they had the right idea, those spectators (and viewers) hopefully were spectating on the guy wheeling the No. 27 Honda, which effortlessly floated through the corners despite breakneck speeds and little margin for error over the course of more than 90 minutes.

If there was disappointment with the action on track, it wasn’t evident from the Long Beach crowd, which did seem to linger en masse for the rest of the afternoon.

But there were some unhappy about a race that had a single yellow flag for three laps.

A question was asked in the postrace news conference about what might add “pizazz.” And a check of IndyCar Twitter also revealed some suggestions on how to make the race “better.”

Tire degradation!

The race length!

Stages! (Uh. Wut?)

Here’s another idea: Appreciate the greatness of a budding superstar who might be remembered in the same breath as the last guy who whipped the field so thoroughly at Long Beach.

In 1995, it was Al Unser Jr. who won by more than 23 seconds in the last of his six victories that crowned the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner as “The King of the Beach.”

Among the multiple winners at Long Beach: Unser. Mario Andretti. Will Power. Alex Zanardi.

And now the Nevada City, California, native who turns his sights to another marquee event next month.

Rossi, 27, already has his face on the Borg-Warner Trophy with a 2016 Indianapolis 500 win, but he probably should have gotten another sterling silver headshot for a starring role last year (despite finishing fourth).

Stephen King/IndyCar

The Indy 500 turns drivers into household names, but having a 22-inch bronze medallion on the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame has its iconic appeal, too.

“Very similar to the 500,” Rossi said. “You’re next to legendary names in the sport. That’s special in and of itself. When you’re in the moment and you’re just here to try and maximize what you can do, you don’t really think about the history of it.

If you ask me that question in a couple of weeks, next year, it probably will have more magnitude.”

Thankfully, we have another multiple-time winner at Long Beach who can provide perspective.

Car owner Michael Andretti said as amazing as Rossi’s victory was the Herculean lap Saturday that put him on pole position by nearly 0.3 seconds over five-time series champion Scott Dixon.

“What he’s done the last couple years is pretty amazing,” Andretti said of Rossi. “It’s really difficult to even get a 10th of a second advantage at this track. That’s why when he put that three 10ths on Scott, I was like, ‘Wow, that was a big lap.’ He’s special.”

And humble even though the thumping he delivered Sunday occurred during a competitive renaissance in the NTT IndyCar Series in which the first four winners of 2019 have come from four different teams.

“You just got to stay in the zone and stay focused,” Rossi said about leading 80 of 85 laps and managing a big lead (with a heavy heart after learning that morning of grandfather Donald Russell’s death). “A lot of mistakes actually happen when you try to go slower. You’re so used to driving at 10/10ths, you stay in that rhythm.

“You cherish those days where you can just kind of go out there, not have too much stress. They’re hard to come by. Probably happens once every couple of years. I love (this win). I definitely won’t get used to it, though. It’s certainly not something that is going to happen week in, week out.”

OK, but we could see it happening more regularly for Rossi, which is why the sixth win of his career win should be viewed as an entry point for witnessing his brilliance and not an exit point for “fixing” street course racing.

If you were watching Long Beach because you want to see nonstop dicing and passing for the lead, we’ve got nothing for you.

If you are watching because you want to witness the emerging greatness of someone who could be remembered a generational talent … well, we’ve got Alexander Rossi.

Maybe that’s enough?

‘Hell yeah, I blocked’: Debating a controversial last-lap call by IndyCar

By Nate RyanApr 15, 2019, 5:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The debate isn’t if it was a blocking maneuver (Graham Rahal readily concedes it was) nor whether blocking is illegal (see Section 9.3.2 of the IndyCar rulebook).

Those are the only black and white elements in the last-lap controversy between Rahal and Scott Dixon that had several shades of gray and a team owner seeing red after pleading his case to IndyCar until he felt blue in the face.

“Right now I’m a frustrated, angry, disappointed team owner,” Bobby Rahal said outside the NTT IndyCar Series hauler, where he spent the better part of 20 minutes lobbying officials who had elevated Dixon to the podium and bumped his son to fourth.

“If that was a NASCAR race, and I touch the guy coming out of Turn 4 in the left rear on the last lap and pass to win, would they disqualify me? No,” Rahal said.

That fell on deaf ears.

“Oh yeah,” Rahal said, adding IndyCar officials essentially replied, ‘We’re not NASCAR.’

“I think it was a bad decision, but that’s my personal opinion.”

IndyCar declined comment publicly, but an official did provide background to reporters. Drivers were told in their prerace meeting that blocking was defined as “movement in reaction to a pursuing competitor” (in the rulebook, it’s described as “A Driver must not alter his/her racing line to pursuing Drivers”).

Dixon said Graham Rahal drew the penalty because he anticipated a pass by his Chip Ganassi Racing rival.

“You’re not meant to react,” Dixon said. “That’s exactly what he did. It forced me not to hit him. I had to brake, get off the throttle.

“I think had he not defended or reacted the way he had done, we would have got the pass easily done. I think it is what it is. We’re going to be OK with it. They’re not going to be happy with it. That’s the way it is. I think Graham has definitely been racing on the edge. Definitely at Barber, some pretty risky kind of situations, too.”

Rahal, though, said Dixon went unpenalized for making the same move on him three weeks earlier at Circuit of the Americas.

“Maybe I didn’t complain enough, but it wasn’t called,” the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver said. “So my biggest problem is that the consistency of the calls is it’s not consistent. It’s this simple.

“I stand behind it even more now that I actually watched it. … Hell yeah, I blocked. Anybody would have blocked. The thing is you can do it legally.”

Rahal said the replays validated his move was “100 percent legal” because the arc of his turn was consistent and to the right, and there were two lanes on the left and another on the right available for Dixon.

“(IndyCar officials) basically just told us, “It’s not going to be overturned, so just move on,’” Rahal said. “That’s the way it works. It’s fine. We’ll protest and continue to fight it, and nothing’s going to happen. But when you watch the head-on video, it’s the perfect case of what a legal block is. I’m allowed to make that move.

“I’m not going to roll over for the guy. I’m not going to roll over for anybody out here … and if they don’t want that, they need to flat-out just say you can’t make a move. But they won’t do that. And so they leave themselves open all the time to this criticism, which if you look at social media, and they certainly don’t want to right now, because it’s not good. You don’t need that. You’re allowed to fight for your position, I feel like.”

Graham Rahal said he looked forward to a discussion of the dispute with IndyCar president Jay Frye. “Jay is ultimately an extremely fair guy,” he said. “I’ll see what his input is on it later.”

Bobby Rahal said his son would have deserved punishment if he had squeezed Dixon into the wall, but “it wasn’t that way.

“I think it’s hard that when you put yourself in those kind of situations where you’re making judgements, you really put yourself between a rock and a hard place,” he said. “Because what are you going to do next time and what constitutes that, and how do you define that? And that’s the problem. There’s people blocking all the time. This morning, Graham’s passing (Josef) Newgarden in practice, and Newgarden is squeezing him into the wall. Is that OK?”

It still could have been worse for Rahal’s No. 15, which was penalized only with a loss of position (three points) instead of a 30-second drive-through penalty that would have been much costlier.

So it at least won’t be remembered as the call that cost Rahal a title.

“If we’re going to get to the end of the season and close but not quite there, Barber’s going to be the dagger for us,” Rahal said, referring to the dozens of points he lost last week because of a surefire top five ruined by a mechanical problem.

Long Beach was much easier to swallow.

“I’m not upset about it,” Graham said. “Is it frustrating? Yeah. But I’m going to go home, eat pizza and watch the Blue Jackets, so I’m OK.”