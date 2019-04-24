Photo by Bruce Martin
Photo by Bruce Martin

Defending Indy 500 winner Power approves of INDYCAR’s latest safety advancement

By Bruce MartinApr 24, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS – As defending Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power was hitting the throttle of his No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet in Wednesday’s “Open Test” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this year’s Indy 500, directly in front of him was a three-inch piece of titanium, just a few inches in front of the steering wheel.

Power barely noticed it.

“Anything they put to protect a driver’s head is a good thing,” Power said. “You notice it there, but you need to be at top speed, following cars to really know for sure.

“The ‘Halo’ they use in Formula One is much bigger and obviously higher. Believe me, you are going to want it there if a piece of debris hits that. It’s worth it, in that respect.”

All 29 cars on the track for Wednesday’s open test were equipped with the Advanced Frontal Protection (AFP), the latest safety advancement in cockpit safety.

The AFP will be used for the rest of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, including the 103rdIndianapolis 500 on May 26.

Wednesday’s rain-interrupted session was the first time the AFP has been used on the track. The AFP is made of titanium by IndyCar chassis manufacturer, Dallara. That company introduced the AFP to INDYCAR in January as the series continues to test a protective windscreen that can withstand high impacts from debris.

The concept of the AFP began in 2012 and the current AFP has been subjected to, and passed, the same loads as the roll hoop.

Bolts included, the AFP weighs just 2.8 pounds and reinforcements to the monocoque weight 2.1 pounds. It costs $5,000 per AFP.

It’s the next step in safety, and to a driver such as Team Penske’s Power, it is very important. Power has been involved in several serious crashes during his career.

“It’s the luck of the game, man,” Power told NBC Sports.com. “When you have a car crash in front of you on a superspeedway, the amount of stuff that goes flying, man, it’s really the luck of the draw whether it hits you.

“The windscreen can’t come soon enough. INDYCAR is constantly working on ways to make it safer. You have to hand it to INDYCAR President Jay Frye, he gets after it in terms of safety and is really, really good.”

Photo by Bruce Martin

Frye gave an overview of the new device before Wednesday’s testing began at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. He said the AFP was considered after testing results of the windscreen did not meet INDYCAR’s wishes.

While that program continues to be developed, the AFP serves as another safety device to help the drivers and teams in debris situations.

“We’re worked really hard the last couple of years to come up with a solution,” Frye said. “This is Phase One of that solution. Phase Two will be announced sometime in May. This is the first piece of that process.

“This process began in 2012 and we resurrected it. We were confident of what this piece can do, so we were able to get it on the car now.”

The AFP is designed to deflect the flying debris over the head of a driver.

“We work on safety every day and this is the latest piece of that,” Frye said.

Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon tested the new device on a simulator to helped give the drivers an idea of how it affects the driver’s vision.

“After today, the drivers will get more used to it in their line of vision,” Frye said. “Scott said it didn’t bother him. This is narrower than the F1 Halo. By their second time out today, they won’t even notice it is there.

“Scott didn’t even notice it when we did the testing on the simulator. It was important we had him do this because we had him run the windscreen in Phoenix. We put some different devices in front of him and he thought it was fine.”

Photo by Bruce MartinAccording to Tino Belli, INDYCAR Director of Aerodynamic Development, the height of the device was determined by simulator results.

As for the windscreen, Frye said a new evolution of that technology continues to be tested and he is pleased with the results so far. He hopes to give more information on that in May.

“We are doing this to help the drivers, so it’s a good thing,” Frye said. “The new piece we are working on for the next phase is for 2020. We feel good where we are at in that process.”

This device could have helped save James Hinchcliffe from a concussion when he was hit by a piece of the wing from Justin Wilson’s car in the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014.

“We think this would have helped that a lot,” Frye told NBC Sports.com. “That’s all we can do. It would have been a better outcome in that instance.”

NHRA: Antron Brown ready to cast a Charlotte’s web this weekend

Photos: Toyota Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2019
Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown is getting ready to do his best Spiderman imitation: he intends on casting out a web to lure opponents into a false sense of security in this weekend’s NGK Spark Plus NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Given that the host facility, zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, is a suburb of Charlotte, you might say Brown is throwing out a Charlotte’s web of sorts.

And for good reason: he’s the winningest Top Fuel driver at zMAX Dragway since the NHRA first began racing there a decade ago, with five triumphs – including victories in the 2014 and 2015 Four-Wide Nationals (also won non-four-wide races there in 2011, 2015 and 2016).

Even though he’s originally from New Jersey and now lives in suburban Indianapolis, it’s very clear Brown feels right at home in Charlotte. And given how he’s coming off his first final round appearance of the season two weeks ago at Houston, he’s ready to make it win No. 6 at zMAX.

Charlotte has always been a real special place for our Matco Tools Toyota team,” Brown told NBC Sports. “The city has such a rich race history from NASCAR to bringing NHRA there for one of our biggest races of the year in the Four-Wide Nationals.

So every time you go to Charlotte, you always want to show out and stake your claim to a little bit of history in one of the meccas of racing. There’s no secret that you want to bring you’re A game.”

But the Don Schumacher Racing pilot isn’t living in the past notoriety of his five prior wins at Charlotte.

You don’t really think about that: the focus is on winning the next Charlotte,” Brown said. “So going there into this year’s Four Wide nationals, our mindset is to go there heads down and pedal down, and, hopefully, at the end of the day, you’re sitting on the top of the mountain.

We’ve had a lot of success there because we’ve had a mindset of one team, one mind and one focus to go there and compete at a high level.”

Not only must Brown forget about his past success at Charlotte, he also has to forget about the struggles he had last season. He won just once (Seattle), an uncharacteristic performance drop after having won at least four races or more in the previous seven seasons – including six or more wins in five of those seasons.

We’ve been going through a lot of adversity and we’ve just been fighting through it as a unit together,” Brown said. “Last year was a learning year. We started the year off with just two people in the same positions they were in 2017 – (crew chief) Mark Oswald and myself. Everyone else was in a new position with new responsibilities.

It was a growing experience for everyone on the team and all it takes is one thing to go wrong to end your day.

He also finished an uncharacteristic sixth in the overall 2018 standings in the 24-race Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Yet, we were still competitive all year,” Brown said. “This year, everybody is in the same place and we’ve shown some real good speed at times, but we need to keep improving our consistency and, hopefully, get some good luck to go our way. We just want to keep building off of Houston.”

With his Houston runner-up finish, Brown feels strongly that he has turned the corner from last year’s struggles and is prepared to go on a tear. He has 50 career Top Fuel wins, good for fourth on the all-time Top Fuel wins list, just two victories behind third-ranked Joe Amato. Brown also earned 16 career NHRA wins in his previous stint racing a Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Houston gave us some momentum, now we need to start where we left off there,” he said. “We just need to keep getting better. That’s the name of the game.

It’s still early in the season and we want to keep improving the car. I’m proud of my boys. They were up late Saturday night in (Houston), where they rebuilt the whole clutch system. Now the car is doing the things we want it to do. We’re on the road to recovery and we’re going to keep pressing.

The main thing is just making it to the finals. Once you get to the finals, it’s anybody’s game. There’s so much parity in Top Fuel right now. We have had five different winners in the first five races and there are at least five more teams out here who have proven they are capable of winning. We’re looking to get back into the winner’s circle soon and then we want to be able to go out and compete for our fourth championship.”

