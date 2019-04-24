Photos: Toyota Racing

NHRA: Antron Brown ready to cast a Charlotte’s web this weekend

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 24, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown is getting ready to do his best Spiderman imitation: he intends on casting out a web to lure opponents into a false sense of security in this weekend’s NGK Spark Plus NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Given that the host facility, zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, is a suburb of Charlotte, you might say Brown is throwing out a Charlotte’s web of sorts.

And for good reason: he’s the winningest Top Fuel driver at zMAX Dragway since the NHRA first began racing there a decade ago, with five triumphs – including victories in the 2014 and 2015 Four-Wide Nationals (also won non-four-wide races there in 2011, 2015 and 2016).

Even though he’s originally from New Jersey and now lives in suburban Indianapolis, it’s very clear Brown feels right at home in Charlotte. And given how he’s coming off his first final round appearance of the season two weeks ago at Houston, he’s ready to make it win No. 6 at zMAX.

Charlotte has always been a real special place for our Matco Tools Toyota team,” Brown told NBC Sports. “The city has such a rich race history from NASCAR to bringing NHRA there for one of our biggest races of the year in the Four-Wide Nationals.

So every time you go to Charlotte, you always want to show out and stake your claim to a little bit of history in one of the meccas of racing. There’s no secret that you want to bring you’re A game.”

But the Don Schumacher Racing pilot isn’t living in the past notoriety of his five prior wins at Charlotte.

You don’t really think about that: the focus is on winning the next Charlotte,” Brown said. “So going there into this year’s Four Wide nationals, our mindset is to go there heads down and pedal down, and, hopefully, at the end of the day, you’re sitting on the top of the mountain.

We’ve had a lot of success there because we’ve had a mindset of one team, one mind and one focus to go there and compete at a high level.”

Not only must Brown forget about his past success at Charlotte, he also has to forget about the struggles he had last season. He won just once (Seattle), an uncharacteristic performance drop after having won at least four races or more in the previous seven seasons – including six or more wins in five of those seasons.

We’ve been going through a lot of adversity and we’ve just been fighting through it as a unit together,” Brown said. “Last year was a learning year. We started the year off with just two people in the same positions they were in 2017 – (crew chief) Mark Oswald and myself. Everyone else was in a new position with new responsibilities.

It was a growing experience for everyone on the team and all it takes is one thing to go wrong to end your day.

He also finished an uncharacteristic sixth in the overall 2018 standings in the 24-race Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Yet, we were still competitive all year,” Brown said. “This year, everybody is in the same place and we’ve shown some real good speed at times, but we need to keep improving our consistency and, hopefully, get some good luck to go our way. We just want to keep building off of Houston.”

With his Houston runner-up finish, Brown feels strongly that he has turned the corner from last year’s struggles and is prepared to go on a tear. He has 50 career Top Fuel wins, good for fourth on the all-time Top Fuel wins list, just two victories behind third-ranked Joe Amato. Brown also earned 16 career NHRA wins in his previous stint racing a Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Houston gave us some momentum, now we need to start where we left off there,” he said. “We just need to keep getting better. That’s the name of the game.

It’s still early in the season and we want to keep improving the car. I’m proud of my boys. They were up late Saturday night in (Houston), where they rebuilt the whole clutch system. Now the car is doing the things we want it to do. We’re on the road to recovery and we’re going to keep pressing.

The main thing is just making it to the finals. Once you get to the finals, it’s anybody’s game. There’s so much parity in Top Fuel right now. We have had five different winners in the first five races and there are at least five more teams out here who have proven they are capable of winning. We’re looking to get back into the winner’s circle soon and then we want to be able to go out and compete for our fourth championship.”

Supercross 2019: The Other Guys versus the Big 4

SupercrossLIVE.com
By Dan BeaverApr 23, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
The 2019 Supercross season has been a show domination by four riders against the field.

Of 75 possible top-fives, these four have scored 46 (61%). And a blanket could be thrown over the top three. Cooper Webb has earned 13 top-fives with Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac sitting at 12 apiece. Ken Roczen’s uneven season has left him with nine, but until the last few weeks he was in contention for the championship and his position among the top four in points is virtually assured.

That has left the door open (just a crack) for the “Other Guys” to sneak into the top five every week. It’s been a hard-fought battle for them, however, and only once in 15 races have more than two riders other than the Big 4 managed to finish fifth or better.

Where Supercross finds itself entering week 16 of the 17-week schedule was not apparent at the start of the year. Two of the Other Guys, Justin Barcia and Blake Baggett, won the first two races. That was it, though: The field has failed to beat the Big 4 through the rest of the season.

On three occasions the Big 4 have swept the top five, leaving room for just one other rider. Dean Wilson finished fifth overall in the Anaheim II Triple Crown event with a record of 9-8-7 in the Mains. The next week, Baggett finished third at Oakland and finally Joey Savatgy was the odd man in at Seattle with a fifth-place finish.

Nashville was the only race with three of the Other Guys among the top-five. Baggett finished second with Wilson fourth and Zach Osborne fifth.

Baggett’s status as the best of the Other Guys is manifest twofold. With eight top-five finishes, he sits just behind Roczen’s nine. Uneven results at the start of the season – most notably a 12th and 15th in Anaheim’s two races as well as a 21st in Minneapolis leaves him 28 points out of fourth in the standings.

He has also been the top rider out of the field on the most occasions. Baggett can take solace in the fact that he was best in class seven times so far this season.

The Other Guys should not expect the Big 4 to let up in the last two races because all of them are on hot streaks. Webb enters this coming weekend with a 10-race streak of top-fives that includes four wins. Tomac has a six-race streak with three wins, while Musquin also has a six-race streak with two wins. The only Big 4 rider who has lost momentum is Roczen who has only one top-five in his last four attempts.

Top 5s

450SX
Cooper Webb: 13
Marvin Musquin: 12
Eli Tomac: 12
Ken Roczen: 9
Blake Baggett: 8
Joey Savatgy: 5
Dean Wilson: 4
Justin Bogle: 3
Chad Reed: 2
Justin Barcia: 2
Jason Anderson: 1
Justin Brayton: 1
Aaron Plessinger: 1
Cole Seeley: 1
Zach Osborne: 1