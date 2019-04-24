INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
INDYCAR Photo

Takuma Sato paces Indianapolis 500 Open Test at IMS

By Bruce MartinApr 24, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS – There were 30 cars that hit the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway hoping for a full day of testing for the 103rdIndianapolis 500. And then, the typical, fickle Indiana Springtime weather interfered.

Instead of hours of practice, the NTT IndyCar Series veterans got 105 minutes of track time and the rookies and other drivers that need to take refresher test just 86 minutes of track time.

The winner of the 101stIndianapolis 500 in 2017, Takuma Sato, turned the best lap of the day at 226.993 mph in the No. 30 Mi-Jack/Panasonic Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, with Ed Carpenter just behind at 226.414 in the No. 20 Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet. Those speeds were logged during a session open to 20 veteran drivers who have raced this season.

“The program was interrupted and stopped a few times,” Sato said of the rain that halted action twice and eventually put an end to the day with a third shower. “Having said that, today is meant to shake down the car, just check all the functions OK, feel it out. From that point of view, I think it was a very smooth day.”

Carpenter is a three-time Indy 500 pole winner, most recently last year when he finished second to Will Power of Team Penske in the 102ndIndianapolis 500.

“It was a little odd, but all in all, it was good,” Carpenter said. “We got a decent amount of stuff done, not everything we wanted to do – just with the pauses and intermissions. At the end of the day, I think we ran more than what I thought we were going to the first time it started raining. It kind of sets us up for a decent starting place for when we come back for the full week of practice.

“It’s still good to get that physical gratification and confidence back that things are looking all right.”

IndyCar rookies and other drivers that do not compete full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series hit the track for the later session that began at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Colton Herta was among the four first-timers who completed all three phases of the rookie orientation, turning the best lap of the session and fourth-best of the day at 226.108 mph in the No. 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda.

“It was pretty cool,” said Herta, who became the youngest winner in Indy car history a month ago at Circuit of The Americas and won the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires race last year on the IMS oval. “The first few laps were the same speed as an Indy Lights car, so it wasn’t too impressive. But once they kind of let me run at 215-plus on the third stage, it was pretty awesome.

“Definitely a dream of mine for a long time to be able to run an Indy car here. Even though it’s just testing, it’s still really sentimental.”

Rain interrupted the open test just 11 minutes into the day. Following a four-hour delay, veterans received about 95 minutes of track time until a light rain returned. Following an hour delay, the rookies and veteran refresher drivers had about 90 minutes until the moisture made an appearance once more and ended the day about 7:30 p.m. ET.

Among those drivers who had limited track time because of the weather was two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso of Spain. This will be Alonso’s second Indy 500 attempt for McLaren. He was Indy 500 Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Alonso completed his first phase of the refresher and his top speed out of 29 laps was 218.690 miles per hour in the No. 66 McLaren Chevrolet.

“This requires a complete reset on your driving style and your mindset,” Alonso said. Being ready to turn left for two weeks and to be brave on some occasions because it’s all about that.

“I had the test in Texas two weeks ago, so that more or less prepare yourself to oval racing again. Couple of good sessions on the simulator, as well, in Charlotte. It was not too difficult today because of all that preparation. So, yeah, I should be okay.”

The next race on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the IndyCar Grand Prix on May 11 on the IMS Road Course. Opening Day of practice for the 103rdIndianapolis 500 is May 14 with qualifications set for May 18-19. Carb Day is May 24 and the 103rdIndy 500 is May 26.

Fernando Alonso’s frustrating day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Photo by Bruce Martin
Photo by Bruce Martin
By Bruce MartinApr 24, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a frustrating day for two-time Formula One World Champion and 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona winner in his return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as his time on the track was limited by rain and later, an electronics issue with his Chevrolet.

By contrast, it was a breeze for 19-year-old NTT IndyCar Series regular Colton Herta, who sailed through his Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) with ease and is cleared to compete in full practice for the Indianapolis 500 when practice begins on May 14.

There they were, the 37-year-old international racing superstar seating alongside the 19-year-old rookie who grew up in racing and has been around big-name race drivers his entire life. But when asked if it were, “pretty cool” to be seated next to Alonso, Herta spoke with the savvy of a veteran.

“It’s cool, but I don’t see it that way because I have to beat him,” Herta said to NBC Sports.com. “Maybe if I were at a grand prix weekend, I’d feel that way a bit more, but not on these weeks.

“He’s coming to my playground now. It’s different here.”

Photo by Bruce MartinAlonso discovered how different his latest attempt at the Indy 500 was from his first effort in 2017. Two years ago, McLaren partnered with Andretti Autosport and had a solid car and team right off the trailer. That allowed the driver from Spain to quickly get up to speed, qualify fifth for the 101stIndianapolis 500 and ultimately lead 27 laps in the Indy 500 before his Honda engine blew up 21 laps from the checkered flag.

He finished 24thbut was determined to come back to Indy and attempt another run at the Indianapolis 500.

This year, however, it’s a full McLaren effort with Chevrolet. The car was built at McLaren’s racing facility in Woking, England. It has a technical alliance with Carlin, a full-time NTT IndyCar Series team, but the car and crew are all McLaren.

The test session was originally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. Eastern Time. But rain halted the session about 11 minutes into the session and the track was shut down for the next four hours.

Once the rain subsided, the veterans were on track for 94 minutes. After that, Alonso and the other drivers that had to take a “refresher test” were allowed on track.

Just after Alonso drove his McLaren Chevrolet onto the track for its first lap, the engine died. That brought out yellow flag as the team tried to fix an electrical issue that prevented the car from running. He finally got on the track at 6:33 p.m. and ran until 7:18 p.m. when more rain fell on the track.

At 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, INDYCAR officials threw the checkered flag, ending the test session.

Herta completed all three phases of his ROP. Alonso completed just one of the three phases and will have to complete his refresher on May 14.

Herta ran 61 laps with a best speed of 226.108 miles per hour in a Honda. Alonso ran 29 laps with a best time of 218.690 mph in a phase that limited the driver to 15 laps under 220 miles per hour.

“It felt good to be back and again feel the magic of the place and this facility,” Alonso said. “To come in the morning and see the size of this place and the magic, it felt good. Unfortunately, the weather did not allow us to have the times we wanted for practice. There were not enough laps and time in the car to get a proper feeling.

“I guess it’s the same for everyone.”

Alonso believes even the limited amount of time that he had in the car that he had on Wednesday was better than no track time at all.

“It’s always important,” Alonso said. “The track time that you have, you might discover issues with the car and issues with a driver. This is a brand-new car.

“Today was a difficult day for the weather and for the time they gave to the rookies, but there is nothing we can do about it this time.”

Alonso comes from racing series, such as Formula One and World Endurance Championships, where the show goes on, even in the rain.

“It was frustrating for everyone,” Alonso told NBC Sports.com. “We lost a little bit of track time at the beginning, but that was expected because it was a brand-new car, and everything was finished last week. We expected to run slowly, step-by-step, and that is what we did.

“If we could have had the installation laps at mid-day, maybe we would have discovered those issues in the morning and then have hours to work on the car and get ready in the afternoon. But because of the weather delay, you do the installation lap at 5:30 p.m. and then have no time to get the car ready for longer runs.”

Alonso said it was an electronics issue that plagued his Chevrolet.

Photo by Bruce MartinOther than that, he was happy to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“This place is great,” he said. “The event is going to be amazing. We were slow because of the weather and some of the decisions people make for running time, but we believe we can do well.

“It’s a bigger challenge, no doubt. We have to do everything ourselves as far as setup and operational side and strategy and tire management. All of these basic things were ready with Andretti and that saved a lot of time.

“It’s a bigger challenge, but it could be a bigger reward in the end. McLaren is making the decisions now and with Andretti, we just followed what we knew was working. It was easier, but now we can discover new things.

“That is our hope.”