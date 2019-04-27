Charles Leclerc fastest in Azerbaijan GP final practice

Just as he did in the first and second practice sessions of the weekend, Charles Leclerc once again posted the fastest time in Saturday’s third and final practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Leclerc set the fastest lap around the Baku City Circuit, with an elapsed time of 1:41:604, leading teammate Sebastian Vettel by 0.198
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (1:42:852) finished the session third-fastest, with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas (1:43:064) and Lewis Hamilton (1:43:176) finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat ended the session sixth-fastest, with Kevin Magnussen, Alexander Albon, Sergio Perez and Kimi Raikkonen rounding out the top 10.
Two races remain in the 2019 Supercross season and the handwriting is on the wall. Cooper Webb’s magic number is now five; all he needs to do in the final two races is finish fifth or better. Since he has finished worse than that only twice this year – and not since Week 5 in San Diego – it’s a fair assumption that he will keep his momentum alive through the end of the season.
Webb’s competition is not going to let up, however. Last week in Denver, Eli Tomac won his second consecutive race after Webb got off to a slow start. There was a glimmer of hope while Webb was outside the top five on Lap 1, but the points leader meticulously picked off the competition and settled into second. Third in the standings, Marvin Musquin finished third to keep his title hopes alive as well.
But this is Supercross. Anything can happen. Just two weeks ago in the 250 class, Austin Forkner tweaked a knee and failed to start the Feature in Nashville. His one-race cushion evaporated in an instant and his advantage over the field is only three points with two races remaining in that division.
Two weeks ago at Nashville, Tyler Enticknap and Ronnie Stewart crashed hard and will be missing from the New Jersey lineup.
In 250s, it took an injury for the field to catch up to Forkner. He’ll be back in competition this week and forced to answer the question of whether he is in full form after undergoing therapy on his knee for the past three weeks. Since none of the 250 East riders have beaten him on the track, the answer would seem to be a simple one.
But now the competition senses weakness which is likely to be compounded by Forkner’s propensity to struggle in practice and qualification. Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper have been racking up top-fives, but now they need to step up and win. If either rider can do that this week in New Jersey or next week in the East/West Showdown in Vegas, that should allow him to snatch the championship away from 2019’s dominator.