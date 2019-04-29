INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
Aero changes expected to “subtly” improve this year’s Indianapolis 500

By Bruce MartinApr 29, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Expect “subtle” changes to the competitiveness and performance level in this year’s 103rdIndianapolis 500, NTT IndyCar Series drivers told NBC Sports.com after last Wednesday’s “Open Test” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In an effort to improve racing in this year’s 500-Mile Race, INDYCAR officials devised a collection of aerodynamic changes last Fall. Firestone pitched in with a new tire construction for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Speedway itself added a sealant to the 2.5-miles of asphalt to help fill in some of the gaps and spots that have worn away since the last time the track was paved.

The complete equation was tested last Wednesday during the Indy 500 “Open Test.” The 30 car/driver combinations that participated in the test expected seven hours of testing, but that was severely limited because of lengthy rain delays that considerably shortened the test session.

Those drivers noticed “subtle” improvement to the racing package. That’s just the way INDYCAR officials wanted it.

“We keep one eye on safety, we would like everybody to feel more comfortable in the car this year; but we certainly don’t want ‘Pack Racing,’” INDYCAR Director of Aerodynamic Development Tino Belli told NBC Sports.com. “We want the best drivers and the best teams to win the race. That is what racing is about.

“We wanted to make a bit of an indent into the problems they had last year. We didn’t want a complete re-set.”

From 2012 to 2017, the aerodynamic package used on the Dallara DW012 turned the Indianapolis 500 into a “Draft Party.” Because of the rear-wheel pods, it created a huge wake in the air and drafting became very important in the Indy 500.

There were 34 lead changes in 2012, breaking the previous record of 29 lead changes in the 1960 Indianapolis 500. The record increased to a whopping 68 lead changes in the 2013 Indy 500. The number remained impressive with 34 lead changes in 2014, 37 in 2015, 54 in 2016 and 35 in 2017.

INDYCAR Photo by Chris OwensThe 2015 through 2017 seasons came in the “Era of Aero” as Honda and Chevrolet were allowed to create elaborate aero kits that dramatically increased downforce. The expense of those kits, however, proved to be a focal point of controversy among the teams and manufacturers, so INDYCAR created a sleeker, simpler aerodynamic package that produced more mechanical grip and less aerodynamic downforce for 2018.

The new cars looked much better than the bulky bits and pieces on the aero kits and have performed impressively on the street courses, road circuits and short ovals. The superspeedways, however, reverted back to days where track position and strategy were the keys to getting to the front.

Drivers at last year’s Indianapolis 500 complained that it was harder to race close to the leader. To add to that, last year’s Indy 500 was among the hottest ever, with temperatures at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway approaching 97 degrees. Because of that, the track was hot, slick and slippery.

Despite that, there were still 30 lead changes in the race. Ed Carpenter started on the pole and led a race-high 65 laps. Will Power started third and led 59 laps, defeating Carpenter by 3.159-seconds to win his first Indianapolis 500.

Last year’s Indy 500 was still a good race because it rewarded driver skill, strategy and track position. But it followed a series of sensational Indy 500s that frankly, spoiled fans and the media when it came to lead changes and on-track action.

INDYCAR wanted to make the current Dallara IR-18 more stable at Indianapolis, and with the additional changes made to the superspeedway kit, teams now have more adjustability in the package.

“We will get feedback from all of the teams and see if there is anything we can do to help or if they can work around it,” Belli said. “There really isn’t a lot of time left before we are back for practice on May 14.”

Carpenter indicated his team at Ed Carpenter Racing got a decent amount of work done and that gives his three-car Chevrolet team a good starting point when practice begins for the Indy 500.

“We didn’t get to get through everything today, we had a pretty aggressive test list,” Carpenter told NBC Sports.com. “I’m ready to come back when we can fully get into our test plan and get further than what we were able to today.

“It was still productive. I’m happy and content with the way the car is driving.”

INDYCAR Photo by Joe SkibinskiCarpenter indicated the improved drivability of his race car is not dramatic, but it is an improvement.

“The track is in good shape and it’s going to be a competitive month, but it’s too early to see if the car is going to draft better,” Carpenter told NBC Sports.com. “For me, I don’t expect to see drastic changes from last year. Everything is going to be subtle. The weather and tires will be the biggest things.

“The same issues people had last year are going to be the same issues we will be managing and trying to do a better job to solve from the next guy.

“It’s not going to be the ‘Aero Kit Racing.’ We have a little bit more downforce available but it’s still far less than we used to have.”

As a driver, isn’t that a good thing?

“If you are up front,” Carpenter said. “I don’t think you are going to have racing in this car like we did with the Aero Kit car. I’m managing my expectations. The changes we have outside of the tire are all very subtle.”

INDYCAR Photo by Joe SkibinskiCraig Hampson is Sebastien Bourdais’s race engineer at Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan. He believes the changes should help, especially considering last year’s race had several of the best drivers in the field lose control in single-car crashes.

Bourdais was one of those drivers.

“The aero package is subtle changes to the front wing, the rear-wing wickers which add downforce but add drag, I certainly would have taken those last year, as hot as the Indy 500 was,” Hampson told NBC Sports.com. “Those would have improved the show last year and heck, might have saved Sebastien from crashing.

“The tire changes, this is the first time we’ve run the new tire. I really don’t think Sebastien felt much difference in the car.”

David Faustino was the winning race engineer in last year’s Indianapolis 500 when Power finally won the Indy 500 for the first time in his career. He said it is still very dependent on the weather how the car will handle in the race.

“If it is hot like it was last year, it will be a little bit better as far as the race goes,” Faustino told NBC Sports.com. “It will keep the cars a little bit closer. Other than that, the changes seem pretty small. In the grand scheme of things, it shouldn’t change too much.

“It will be interesting to see if the sealant on the track does anything when it gets hot. That is a big question mark for us. The sealant is blacker so that means the track will got hotter, but we don’t know if the surface will get slimier. We’re still waiting to see that.

“I think the teams having more time with these cars will bunch things up, more.”

Everything gets magnified at the Indianapolis 500. As the biggest race of the year, every change and issue are analyzed under a stronger lens. Any changes made to the racing package become an important topic.

That was the case with last week’s test, but thanks to the weather limiting track time, it remains a work in progress.

NHRA Charlotte: Langdon earns first Funny Car victory; Torrence, Hines also win

Photo/videos courtesy NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 28, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
Since Shawn Langdon switched from Top Fuel to Funny Car for the first time in his career at the start of the 2018 season, it would not be surprising if some of his fans began to set their watches to him.

After all, when you switch to another class from one in which you earned 14 career wins and the 2013 Top Fuel championship, it likely was just a matter of time before Langdon would achieve success in a Funny Car.

And indeed it finally was Langdon’s time Sunday in the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, defeating legendary John Force, Robert Hight and Matt Hagan.

The Kalitta Motorsports driver finally broke through with his first career Funny Car triumph, and one he hopes to have many more to come. He also becomes the 17th driver in NHRA history to win a national event in both Top Fuel and now Funny Car.

Ironically, zMAX Dragway was also the site of Langdon’s first career Top Fuel win, back in 2012, and the site of his first final round appearance in NHRA competition (2009).

When asked if he woke up Sunday morning thinking he would finally break through with his first Funny Car win, Langdon was philosophical.

I thought that for 24 races last year and the first five this year,” he said. “It didn’t go as planned for the first 29. It just shows how tough the sport is. There are so many things that we went through – changes within the team, learning curves for me, crew chiefs, etc.

We’ve had a good Global Camry, we just need to have some things fall our way. It seems like we’ve had a lot of buzz-saw races where we get the quickest guy of the first round and we’d run the third- or fourth-quick time of the round.

I’ve been so fortunate to have the opportunity to race for a legend like Connie Kalitta. I was telling a story the other day that I was up in Richie (Crampton’s lounge) and I was on the simulator up there working on my reaction times. Connie took time out of his day and sat down next to me and I looked at him and I asked him if he was doing alright and he said, ‘Yep, I’m just keeping on eye on you, though, making sure you’re getting the treatment.’

He sat there and watched me, then he gave me a couple of little pointers. Working with a guy like that and having a guy like J.R. Todd as a teammate and he’s a champion. So I bounce ideas off him all of the time. Working with (crew chief) Nicky Boninfante, who’s been out here for years and working with some of the greatest drivers in the sport. Then to bring Del Worsham (co-crew chief) in has been a key factor.

After I did a bit of a drifting job in the second round, Del told me you can’t do that in the final. We looked at the race packet between sessions and he told me I needed to turn down the steering a little bit because it’s a hot track and if you do it again like that it’s going to smoke the tires. Just working with these guys has really elevated my game in terms of driving.

The guys we had to go through today in the second round and the finals were the best in the class. To get this win is very gratifying. I went .069 in the final and left fourth. It just shows how good these guys are and how hungry they are to win. There’s so many things going on in my life, that I just sat in the car while staging and closed my eyes and said just give me this one time right here, I need to use it. I don’t say that too often, but this time it worked.”

************************************

IN TOP FUEL: Defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence has been knocking on the door of the winner’s circle for the first five races of the season – and finally kicked that door down Sunday in the sixth national event of 2019.

Torrence’s final round run of 3.778 seconds at 323.19 mph took the top prize over Leah Pritchett, Clay Millican and Terry McMillen.

Richard Hogan (crew chief) and Bobby Lagana (assistant crew chief) and every one of those Capco boys, they just instill confidence in you,” Torrence said. “I hadn’t been driving with the most confidence.

Maybe I was driving on the defense instead of on the offense. I changed my mindset and just went out there and did what I know how to do instead of thinking about it. In Vegas at the Four-Wide I got up there and let my mind get in front of my foot. We’ve had a lot of success here at zMAX. I really like this place.”

With his win, Torrence overtook Doug Kalitta for the points lead in Top Fuel.

Also, the win came on the 61st birthday of Steve Torrence’s father and Top Fuel teammate, Billy Torrence.

************************************

IN PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Andrew Hines became the first two-wheeled rider in NHRA history to earn his 50th career win.

Hines took the top spot with a run of 6.831 seconds at 198.17 mph on his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod.

He defeated teammate Eddie Krawiec, Hector Arana Jr. and Ryan Oehler.

The day went pretty good,” Hines said. “It got hotter and hotter which made it tougher and tougher.

Our crew is pretty good at persevering in different weather conditions and we had to do that all weekend long. Not one of those days was similar to the other.”

Notes: The Pro Stock class did not compete in the 4-Wide Nationals. … The series now heads to Atlanta Dragway for next weekend’s Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals, May 3-5, at Commerce, Georgia, the seventh race of the 24-race 2019 season.

************************************

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Terry McMillen; 4. Leah Pritchett; 5. Scott Palmer; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Dom Lagana; 9. Spencer Massey; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Audrey Worm; 14. Brittany Force; 15. Lex Joon; 16. Cameron Ferre.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Robert Hight; 3. John Force; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Jack Beckman; 9. Jeff Diehl; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Jonnie Lindberg; 14. Ron Capps; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Bob Gilbertson.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Andrew Hines; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Ryan Oehler; 5. Cory Reed; 6. Hector Arana; 7. Karen Stoffer; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Jerry Savoie; 10. Jerry Savoie; 11. Matt Smith; 12. Matt Smith; 13. Joey Gladstone; 14. Joey Gladstone; 15. Jim Underdahl; 16. Jim Underdahl.

************************************

FINAL RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Steve Torrence, 3.778 seconds, 323.19 mph def. Clay Millican, 4.035 seconds, 310.48 mph and Terry McMillen, 4.349 seconds, 219.08 mph and Leah Pritchett, 4.435 seconds, 246.30 mph.

FUNNY CAR: Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 4.125, 305.08 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.159, 242.89 and John Force, Camaro, 4.517, 200.59 and Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 5.252, 172.89.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.831, 198.17 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.858, 197.68 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.908, 198.82 and Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.959, 196.27.

************************************

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Leah Pritchett, 3.775, 327.03 and Doug Kalitta, 3.779, 320.13 def. Richie Crampton, 4.851, 153.72 and Lex Joon, 6.231, 111.37; Steve Torrence, 3.743, 321.42 and Terry McMillen, 3.815, 322.96 def. Spencer Massey, 3.861, 317.57 and Audrey Worm, 4.589, 181.50; Scott Palmer, 3.782, 325.61 and Dom Lagana, 3.796, 320.51 def. Antron Brown, 4.161, 276.92 and Brittany Force, 5.495, 102.18; Clay Millican, 3.815, 321.27 and Mike Salinas, 3.768, 324.90 def. Austin Prock, 4.224, 250.13 and Cameron Ferre, broke; SEMIFINALS — Millican, 3.877, 295.59 and Pritchett, 3.947, 271.30 def. Kalitta, 4.736, 163.65 and Salinas, 5.423, 149.81; Torrence, 3.777, 324.05 and McMillen, 3.828, 316.75 def. Palmer, 4.279, 217.53 and Lagana, 9.246, 81.51; FINAL — Torrence, 3.778, 323.19 def. Millican, 4.035, 310.48, McMillen, 4.349, 219.08 and Pritchett, 4.435, 246.30.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.920, 326.56 and Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.953, 325.14 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.671, 184.02 and Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 4.786, 181.25; J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.966, 320.81 and Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.617, 267.22 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.687, 192.03 and Bob Gilbertson, Chevy Monte Carlo, broke; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.925, 324.83 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.954, 317.27 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.044, 175.32 and Ron Capps, Charger, 5.172, 152.95; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.978, 321.35 and Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.982, 321.19 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.492, 236.09 and Terry Haddock, Mustang, 11.602, 69.75; SEMIFINALS — Hight, 3.977, 322.58 and Langdon, 4.311, 248.93 def. Johnson Jr., 4.363, 213.60 and Todd, 5.051, 252.14; Force, 4.046, 320.81 and Hagan, 3.997, 316.30 def. Wilkerson, 4.062, 290.07 and Beckman, 7.194, 99.31; FINAL — Langdon, 4.125, 305.08 def. Hight, 4.159, 242.89, Force, 4.517, 200.59 and Hagan, 5.252, 172.89.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Eddie Krawiec, Harley Street Rod, 6.886, 196.85 and Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.889, 196.56 def. Joey Gladstone, EBR, 6.925, 194.83 and Steve Johnson, Suzuki TL, 6.933, 192.33; Andrew Hines, Street Rod, 6.849, 197.39 and Hector Arana, EBR, 6.876, 196.82 def. Jerry Savoie, TL, 6.877, 195.59 and Kelly Clontz, TL, 18.533, 34.79; Karen Stoffer, TL, 6.811, 197.57 and Cory Reed, EBR, 6.888, 195.65 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki GS, 6.937, 195.03 and Angelle Sampey, Street Rod, 7.133, 151.58; Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.817, 198.12 and Angie Smith, EBR, 6.923, 197.16 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.908, 196.24 and Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.966, 193.49; SEMIFINALS — Krawiec, 6.859, 197.91 and Oehler, 6.890, 196.90 def. Reed, 6.914, 195.03 and Stoffer, 6.956, 177.60; Hines, 6.825, 198.06 and Arana Jr, 6.928, 196.27 def. Arana, 6.979, 196.42 and A. Smith, 7.019, 192.14; FINAL — Hines, 6.831, 198.17 def. Krawiec, 6.858, 197.68, Arana Jr, 6.908, 198.82 and Oehler, 6.959, 196.27.

************************************

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 460; 2. Doug Kalitta, 426; 3. Clay Millican, 394; 4. Mike Salinas, 384; 5. Brittany Force, 382; 6. Leah Pritchett, 378; 7. Antron Brown, 317; 8. Terry McMillen, 309; 9. Richie Crampton, 296; 10. Billy Torrence, 265.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight, 582; 2. Matt Hagan, 440; 3. John Force, 417; 4. (tie) Jack Beckman, 394; J.R. Todd, 394; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 371; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 339; 8. Shawn Langdon, 338; 9. Ron Capps, 318; 10. Bob Tasca III, 282.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Andrew Hines, 319; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 281; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 278; 4. Matt Smith, 204; 5. Ryan Oehler, 158; 6. Karen Stoffer, 152; 7. Jerry Savoie, 139; 8. Joey Gladstone, 138; 9. (tie) Hector Arana, 137; Angie Smith, 137.

