Austin Forkner is out for Supercross season

On Tuesday, Austin Forkner posted an update on his Instagram page and announced that he will not complete the 2019 Supercross season.
“Basically I just sent it as hard as I could until my knee couldn’t take it,” Forkner said on his Instagram page. “Whenever I jumped and landed into the face of that wall, my knee just buckled. At that point, there’s no kind of knee brace, there’s nothing that’s going to save it because that’s what your ACL is supposed to do and that’s gone.
“Obviously I’m out for Vegas. Obviously I’ll be out for the rest of the year.”
His is the story of the championship that almost was.
Through the first six rounds, none of the 250 East class was able to beat him in the Main. The only race he did not win was the 250 Showdown at Atlanta and in that event, he was the top East rider.
Then came Nashville. In timed practice, he planted his leg badly and tore his ACL after posting the third fastest lap behind his principal rival in the series Chase Sexton and teammate Martin Davalos. In too much pain, he failed to start his heat or the Main.
Entering that weekend, Forkner had a full-race advantage over the field. But when Sexton finished second in Nashville, he closed to within three points.
With the series heading to the West for the next race plus the Easter break, Forkner had three weeks to recover. For a brief moment, it appeared he would return with a vengeance. Forkner finished fourth in his heat.
“Pretty much what you saw in the heat races was as fast as I could go, the best I could ride, with my knee in control,” Forkner said.
He knew that would not be enough to protect his points lead, so he went harder in the Main. Forkner gouged his way past Sexton in the opening lap to claim second. A hard landing one lap later as he battled his teammate Davalos for the lead reinjured the ACL.
“I feel like personally, the way that I did it by going out there and sending it and doing my best – giving it all that I had – was a much better way than going out there and riding in 10th or 12th and just watching myself lose a championship.
“I gave it all I had. My knee couldn’t take it. At the end of the day, my confidence going into next season is good. Just knowing that even with a hurt knee for the first four laps of that race I was beating all of the guys I was racing for the championship. I know that. They know it, so they’re going to remember that next season.”
In addition to the torn ACL, Forkner announced he also has a torn meniscus and MCL as well as chipped cartilage from his femur and a “massive” bone bruise.
Tuesday’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download may go down in history as one of the wildest, most raucous episodes ever.
What else would you expect when your guest is legendary drag racer John Force – who talks almost as fast as he drives.
The 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion, who is one win away from earning his 150th career national event victory, joined Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis on this week’s DJD. Catch the video portion of the telecast on today’s edition of NASCAR America from 5-6 p.m. ET.
They covered a number of topics, from gators to golf, to all of the crashes and fires Force has endured in his career, his racing family, and much more.
In fact, the ever-so-chatty Force had so much to talk about that this week’s DJD lasted over two hours.
Force on Dale Jr.’s new book, Racing to the Finish: My Story: “Hey, I read your (book). Unbelievable. I got an education. And you know what, I thought it’d be all about racing, but it really was all about the things that happen to race car drivers. And people don’t get it, but I got it. I’ve been doing this for 100 years, before you were born son. And I look at this and said, ‘Oh God, I never realized so many things.’ I called up my shrink and said I needed to be committed today. But I learned so much. If you get a chance, buy this book. I’m not trying to plug it (Dale Jr. said go right ahead). But it was great. I got it, took it. My daughter Courtney joked. We went to Tahiti … and it was painful for me. But I got up every day and started reading the book because I needed something to do. My daughters will tell you, I got hooked on it. I started underlining things so I could remember how things happened. It was just really cool. I never fell asleep reading your book. I spent a couple hours every day reading your book. It was really cool reading it and the education I got.”
Force on some of the songs that are played over drag strip public address systems when he brings his car to the starting line: “(They used to play) ’Jesus Take The Wheel’ and they used to play ‘Take This Job And Shove It’ and they played it at every race when I got ready to start my car. Now, they play, ‘I Don’t Want No Rockin’ Chair’ and half the fans in the stands say ‘I never heard these songs. Who is this guy?’”
Force turns 70 this Saturday. What keeps him going: “There’s reasons why I stay in this sport. We lost a young driver, Eric Medlen, and three months later, the cars had gone through a transition. We lost (Scott) Kalitta and a number of other drivers. … We’re warriors, but that ain’t the truth, that ain’t the way the world really works. … You start realizing things can go ugly here. You’re not Superman and you get through it. But I looked at Eric and I thought there must be a reason for me, why would the Good Lord take a beautiful kid like him and keep a guy like me. There must be a reason. When we lost your dad, it broke my heart. When you watched the funeral, you thought it was the president. In the middle of it, there must have been a reason for me to build safety, now I have chassis shops and motor programs in Indy.”
Who will fill Force’s shoes when he retires – that is, IF he ever retires: “I’m doing okay in the points, but the last couple years I’ve been struggling. I think they’ve all filled my shoes already. But I love these young kids and yeah, we have arguments and fights and things that go down, but they love what they do and they want to be the best. … Matt Hagan, (Jack) Beckman, (Ron) Capps naturally, the Pedregon brothers (Cruz and TV analyst Tony). … Next week, I’m going to be 100 in Atlanta. I’m embarrassed to say my age anymore. But I don’t know where to go, I’m just kind of lost out there. New stars are growing. (Steve) Torrence, the kid who won the championship (Top Fuel, last season), J.R. Todd. … They’re speaking out from the heart because you have to talk from the heart.”
When asked about whether he has any hobbies, Force went from golf to gators, both with near-disastrous results: “I don’t have a life. I go fishing with my grandsons and they say ‘you don’t know how to fish, do you? You don’t know nothin’ but a race car.’ tried golfing once. I was on the golf course. I hit the ball from the tee and it went to the right. Tiger Woods couldn’t have done that. It bounced off the golf cart. Wally Parks, founder of the NHRA, was sitting there and he didn’t see the ball and it just missed him. So they said, ‘you drive the beer cart.’ Me and my buddy drove the beer cart and drove it all day and we were so drunk.”
Now, as for the gators: “So we went swimming in a big old pond. A guy come by and said, ‘Hey, get out of there, there’s (water) moccasins in there.’ I almost got ate by a gator in Florida a couple weeks ago. If it’s a gator, it’s put there on a rail. … I was in a restaurant once in Florida with my brother, we looked out a window and saw a gator walking around across the back of the restaurant. So we went out there and a guy said, ‘Are you nuts?’ I said how could they just let a gator walk around there. They said, ‘you better be afraid.’ If I’m going to go down, if it ain’t in a race car, I want to tangle with a great white (shark).”
While there’s still plenty more to come in the podcast, we’ll leave you with one last Force comment that presents a strong visual: “And then I watched the ‘The Exorcist.’ Oh man, I got a real problem. I sat in my bedroom, hugging my teddy bear, waiting for the exorcist to come in.”