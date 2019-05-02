Las Vegas Supercross Preview: Cooper Webb wants to win in style

By Dan BeaverMay 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Last week’s race at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was a microcosm of the 2019 450 Supercross season. Cooper Webb struggle early, but had strength and luck on his side once points were on the line.

Webb was only fifth fastest in combined qualification, but when it came time to race he picked up the pace. He finished second in his heat. He lacked dominance in the first few laps of the Main, allowing first Eli Tomac and then Zach Osborne around him. But he stayed close enough to both riders to force them to ride just a little harder than they wanted.

Webb watched as the riders around him made mistakes and easily rolled past them to score his seventh win of the season.

The 2019 season began with a winless Webb. It didn’t take long for him to establish himself as a favorite with a victory in the Triple Crown Anaheim II race. He’d go on to win three more times in the next four rounds. Since his win at Minneapolis in Round 6, he’s failed to stand on the podium only one time and that was a fourth at Seattle.

Now all Webb needs to do in Las Vegas is finished 20th or better to claim his first championship.

Tomac has one shot to win the championship – and it’s a longshot.

Tomac must win while Webb finishes 21st or worse. A second-place finish – even if Webb crashes in prelims and fails to advance to the Main – would result in a tie that would be broken by the most wins. Webb’s seven victories this season is guaranteed to be the most. Tomac enters Vegas with five wins.

Everyone else was mathematically eliminated from competition last week.

Webb’s incredible season overshadows his competition, but notably five riders have scored top-fives in more than half the events this year. Webb’s 14 leads the pack, followed by 13 for Tomac and Marvin Musquin, 10 for Ken Roczen and nine for Blake Baggett.

The difference in the championship has come down to consistency. While Webb has been on his current 11-race, top-five streak Tomac finished outside that mark three times in a span of four races from Minneapolis through Atlanta. Musquin finished sixth at Detroit and Nashville. Meanwhile, Roczen has only one top-five in the last seven Rounds of the season.

Zach Osborne got around Cooper Webb for the lead at New Jersey, but rode too hard into a corner a few laps later. SupercrossLIVE

Schedule:

Qualifying: 4 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and USA Network

Last Week:

Cooper Webb scored his seventh win of the season over Zach Osborne and Eli Tomac.

Last Year:

Eli Tomac ended the season with a win over Marvin Musquin and Blake Baggett

Winners

[7] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, Atlanta, Houston, and New Jersey)
[5] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit, Daytona, Nashville and Denver)
[2] Marvin Musquin (Indianapolis and Seattle)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

Top-5s

Cooper Webb (14)
Marvin Musquin (13)
Eli Tomac (13)
Ken Roczen (10)
Blake Baggett (9)
Joey Savatgy (5)
Dean Wilson (4)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (2)
Justin Bogle (2)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Brayton (1)
Aaron Plessinger (1)
Cole Seely (1)
Zach Osborne (2)

Points Leaders

Cooper Webb (358)
Eli Tomac (335)
Marvin Musquin (327)
Ken Roczen (300)
Blake Baggett (274)

John Force has 70th birthday present picked out: 150th career win this weekend

John Force Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 2, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
At an age when many have already retired, John Force is going as strong as ever. Retire is a word that is not in the vocabulary of the sport’s winningest driver ever.

The 16-time NHRA Funny Car champ turns 70 years old on Saturday during this weekend’s Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia. He’s hoping to celebrate one day later with what will be the 150th national event win of his career.

Admittedly, it’s been rough going at times for Force, particularly the last two seasons. He managed to win just one race each in 2017 and 2018, a far cry from past seasons where he won four or more events in a year (his record is 11 wins in one season, back in 1996).

But Force has seen a resurgence in the first six races of the 2019 season. No, he hasn’t won yet, but he’s come close, most notably his third-place finish in last weekend’s Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in suburban Charlotte.

In addition, Force has reached the semifinals in three other races and the quarterfinals in two others. He also was the No. 1 qualifier (for a record 156th time in his career) at Houston, where he lost in the semis to teammate Robert Hight.

All told, Force comes into this weekend’s action in third place in the Funny Car standings, 165 points behind points leader Hight, and just 23 points behind second-ranked Matt Hagan.

That’s a far cry from where Force was at this time last season. He came to Atlanta last May having suffered several motor explosions in the opening six races and was ranked 11th in the points standings, prompting some to question whether Force had lost some of his noted edge.

That concern carried on through the remainder of the season. Even though he won his 149th career race at Denver last summer, Force ultimately finished ninth in the final season standings.

Force’s best most recent season performance was in 2014, when he finished runner-up to Hagan in the championship battle, losing by a mere 43 points. But since then, he’s finished seventh in 2015 and 2017 and fourth in 2016, also the last season where he earned multiple wins with four.

Force potentially could be higher than third in the standings heading to Atlanta if it wasn’t for Hight, who not only is Force’s teammate, he’s also Force’s son-in-law and president of John Force Racing.

Hight has also been putting the beat down on Force: in five elimination rounds this season, Hight has emerged victorious each time – and gone on to win three of the first six races.

But Force is ready to turn the tables on Hight. He wants win No. 150 in the worst way. And with Force being a seven-time winner at Atlanta, he has a good chance of not only stopping Hight, but also reaching that milestone in Sunday’s eliminations.

The better the car, the more confidence I get,” Force said in a media release. “I’ve been struggling, but I have a good team behind me and I’m learning how to drive again.

They’re teaching me. I think we’re getting there, we’re going to get 150, but I’m not focusing on that. I’m focusing on going rounds, doing my job. The wins will come. We’re close. I’m in the hunt and I love it. I love driving this hot rod.”

NOTES: There will be two qualifying rounds each on Friday (4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday (1 p.m. and 4 p.m.). Final eliminations begin Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

