IMSA: Jarvis leads Hunter-Reay in second practice at Mid-Ohio

It was a Mazda 1-2 in the second practice for the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Friday afternoon, with Oliver Jarvis leading teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay for a Mazda sweep of the top two spots on the leader board.

Jarvis set the fastest time with a lap of 1 minute, 28.158 seconds around the 2.258-mile road course, with Hunter-Reay trailing by 0.064 seconds.

Simon Trummer (1 minute, 28.556 seconds) was third fastest in the No. 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi, followed by teammate Misha Goikhberg in fourth and Acura Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves in fifth.

The practice session was interrupted twice by red flags, with the first red flag coming out only six minutes into the session when Ricky Taylor went off course in turn 12 in the No. 7 Team Penske Acura Dpi. The red flag came out once again halfway through the session when Will Hardeman went off course in the No. 19 Moorespeed Audi R8 LMS GT3, also in turn 12.

Practice results are below. The next WeatherTech Sports Car Championship practice session will take place at Saturday at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

Raceday coverage of the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio begins Sunday at 1:30 P.M. E.T. on NBCSN.

